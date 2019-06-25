Report: Tottenham lands $82M Ndombele from Lyon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This could be a big one.

Tanguy Ndombele had one of the top seasons in Ligue 1, and Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly smash their transfer record to sign the Lyon midfielder according to Sky Sports.

The fee will be above $82 million for the 22-year-old, who scored a goal with a career-best seven assists in league play this season, adding a pair of goals against Hoffenheim in the Champions League.

Ndombele is a center midfielder who will give plenty of options for Mauricio Pochettino in the midfield, and he joins a pair of similar-minded midfielders who moved from Ligue 1 to the Premier League on big money last season (Fulham’s Jean-Michael Seri and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa).

Lyon had Ndombele on loan for a year before spending around $10 million to buy him from Amiens, who retained a 20 percent stake in any profit Lyon would make on a future sale of the player.

Ndombele has six caps for France, and his last three were all starts.

