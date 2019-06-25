More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: ‘Toxic’ environment inside U.S. Soccer sees employees rage

By Kyle BonnJun 25, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
According to a report by the New York Times, current and former U.S. Soccer employees have been anonymously posting scathing reviews of the organization on a networking website called Glassdoor, describing what the NYT report calls a “terrible and toxic place to work.”

The New York Times found the posts and conducted its own investigation, confirming that they accurately reflect feelings inside the organization. They anonymously interviewed current and former employees who described “a culture of fear and intimidation” that has “morale at an all-time low.”

NYT reporter Andrew Das led the investigation and uncovered what he describes as a “behind-the-scenes revolt” that is active and ongoing, with posts flowing onto the networking site even as the U.S. women compete in the Women’s World Cup. The posts began in May, Das reports, and there have been seven new writeups since the start of the event in France.

The Times report details the grumblings within the organization that has become frustrated with a hierarchy dominated by a few longtime executives who have consolidated power and do not delegate tasks to those within.

“Pay is absolutely abysmal. The hiring process is a joke,” wrote one review titled “Dream Job, Nightmare Organization.” “Talented people are getting crushed by this organization left and right, mainly because of being overworked, underpaid, and treated incredibly poorly by the upper management. This results in a lot of current employees doing one or two other jobs in addition to their own, with no pay increase, no overtime, no time off, no title change, and no recognition.”

“Stop taking advantage of people’s love for the game,” the post continued. “Just because we love soccer so much doesn’t give you the right to overwork us to the point where you make us hate it. This was my dream job.”

In a phone interview with the New York Times, an employee called the posts “a cry for help” and said they were motivated by the coming change in leadership with CEO Dan Flynn set to retire and his second-in-command Jay Berhalter – the brother of national team coach Gregg Berhalter – the favorite to take over.

“Nothing will change unless the leadership changes,” the post reads. “Bring in an outside CEO. Please, just stop it with the nepotism. There are still so many hard-working, talented people in the organization that deserve so much better than this. U.S. Soccer has so much potential to be a fantastic organization, but change needs to happen.”

“Executives are more interested in what benefits them rather than ‘making soccer the preeminent sport in America’,” another post reads.

Das writes that he reached out to U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro who said they are aware of the posts but would not comment.

Ranieri, Van Brockenhorst reportedly eyeing up Newcastle opening

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Newcastle United’s soon-to-be vacant manager’s seat will be filled quickly, and there’s plenty of interest in the position.

While Jose Mourinho isn’t interested in being at the helm of a team which will not challenge for silverware, others believe Newcastle can be a place of success and want to take over for out-of-contract Rafa Benitez.

Sky Sports say that Claudio Ranieri is interested in making Newcastle his fourth Premier League job, having led Chelsea, Leicester City, and Fulham.

Ranieri finished the season with Roma following his dismissal from Fulham, where he was one of three managers to fail in a bid to keep the Cottagers in the Premier League.

And Sky also says that Giovanni von Brockhurst is intrigued by the idea of Northeast England. The 44-year-old Dutch centurion managed boyhood club Feyenoord from 2015-19, leading the club to two KNVB Cups and its first Eredivisie title in 18 years.

Gennaro Gattuso continues to be mentioned as a possibility, and the oddsmakers seem to think ex-Swansea boss Garry Monk, veteran manager David Moyes, and Man City assistant Mikel Arteta are the favorites for the job.

Italy tops China 2-0 to advance to Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

By Kyle BonnJun 25, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
China proved dangerous in spurts but disorganization at the back allowed Italy to feast and take home a 2-0 win, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. Goals from Valentina Giacinti and substitute Aurora Galli did the business as Italy picked up its first-ever knockout stage win.

The Italians were predictable in the match, coming into the game as the team called for the most offside infractions as they look to break opposition back lines. They roared of the gates with that same strategy and pressed for an early opener.

Italy had the ball in the back of the net just 10 minutes in via Valentina Giacinti on the break but it was correctly flagged for offside, the fourth goal ruled out for offside this tournament for Italy who likes to test the fortitude of the opposition back line. Minutes later a horrible Chinese turnover by Han Peng at the back led to a shot by Giacinti but she just missed the top-right corner with the goalkeeper out of position.

They would find the opener in the 15th minute in a scrum in front of the goal mouth, with the Chinese goalkeeper coming out to clatter Elisa Bartoli, and the ball fell to Giacinti who finished strong. The Chinese again were scattered defensively, unable to stop the cutting delivery from Barbara Bonansea that set up the chance.

The opener seemed to ignite China’s attack and they began to push forward for an equalizer. In the 28th minute Wang Yan produced an absolutely stunning long-distance shot with the outside of her right boot, curling a fabulous strike destined to finish under the crossbar and forcing Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani to acrobatically leap for an equally impressive save.

Italy nearly caught China out of sorts again, but Cristiana Girelli fired just wide and was fractionally offside anyways. Moments later they broke again as Valetina Bergamaschi remained onside and got through, forcing Peng Shimeng to produce a stunning save diving to her right. Italy was then dealt a blow late in the first half as Girelli was forced off by the 90-degree heat, replaced by Aurora Galli. China struck the post soon after with a set-piece header, but the offside flag went up.

After the break, Italy doubled the lead in the 50th minute off another sloppy turnover by China at the back as Galli the substitute fired a speculative low effort from outside the penalty area that found the bottom corner and beat a surprised Shimeng.

That would do it for Italy as they sat back and allowed China to work in the attacking third, but Italy’s stout defensive shape kept the Asian side at bay. They pressed forward on the counter and provided an entertaining second half, but the scoreline was never in doubt as Italy progressed to the quarterfinals while China failed to reach that stage for the first time ever.

FOLLOW LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon, Ghana in play

By Kyle BonnJun 25, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
Group F gets under way in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, with defending champions Cameroon taking on Guinea and Ghana matching up with Benin in Ismailia, Egypt.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

In play for Cameroon is Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana who helped the Dutch side to the Champions League quarterfinals. He lines up alongside Fulham midfielder Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa and PSG striker Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting in the starting lineup. They take on Pele…no not that Pele, the 27-year-old Monaco midfielder who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

In the late kick, Kwadwoh Asamoah and Thomas Partey lead Ghana out against tiny west-coast nation Benin. Ghana will have high expectations in this tournament, having reached at least the semifinals in every competition since 2008. Striker Asamoah Gyan has been in the spotlight after retiring in March only to reverse his decision the next day and join the AFCON squad. Benin has never won an African Cup of Nations finals game, and captain Stephane Sessegnon is suspended for yellow card accumulation from qualifying.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Tuesday, June 25

Group F
Cameroon v. Guinea – 1 p.m. ET
Ghana v. Benin – 4 p.m. ET

Report: Jasper Cillessen completes move to Valencia

By Kyle BonnJun 25, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
After spending three seasons at Barcelona mostly as a backup, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will now have the opportunity to earn significant playing time as the Dutchman has reportedly completed a move to Valencia, with Neto going in the opposite direction.

Hector Gomez of Valencia-centric show Tribuna VCF reports that Cillessen has completed his medical with Valencia.

According to a number of Spanish reports, including AS and Dario SPORT, the two deals will be done separately and completely at slightly different times for equal amounts of money to help out Valencia in financial fair play. Neto will move to Barcelona before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, while Cillessen’s deal will be officially completed after the start of the 2019/20 fiscal year on July 1, helping Valencia bank the $34 million transfer fee in the recently completed season before sending that money right back officially part of next season.

The 30-year-old Cillessen has been with Barcelona since joining from Ajax in 2016, making just five La Liga appearances for the club while backing up Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He did serve as the regular domestic cup goalkeeper, helping Barcelona to Copa del Rey titles in 2016/17 and 2017/18 before losing last season to Valencia in the final. Despite not playing much for Barcelona, Cillessen is still the starter for the Dutch national team and has been since mid-2017 when he won the job back from Jeroen Zoet and Maarten Stekelenburg.

Neto, meanwhile, presumably returns to a backup role he served at Juventus for two years, stuck behind Gianluigi Buffon. He was the starter for Valencia the past two seasons, helping the club to two consecutive fourth-place finishes in La Liga play.