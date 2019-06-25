WATCH: Stoppage time missile earns Curacao draw with Jamaica

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This Gold Cup isn’t short on drama.

A day after Haiti stunned Costa Rica to win Group B, it was Curacao’s turn to up the ante.

Needing a point to stay alive for a knockout round berth, Jurien Gaari ripped a stoppage time rocket into the back of the goal to defy Andre Blake and Jamaica a win and the Group C crown (at least for a couple of hours).

[ MORE: Spurs set to add $82M mid ]

Shamar Nicholson had given the Reggae Boyz a 14th minute lead, but Jamaica couldn’t find a second goal.

If Honduras beats El Salvador in the business end of the doubleheader in Los Angeles, Curacao will finish second in the group and advance to face either the USMNT or Panama.

If El Salvador manages a draw or win, well, at least Curacao will have this wonder from RKC Waalwijk’s right back:

🇨🇼 GOAL CURAÇAO!!! Jurien Gaari in the dying minutes scores this 🚀 !!! Curaçao can still advance to the next round with this result! #JAMvCUW #ThisIsOurs #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/nSrxxe87GA — Gold Cup 2019 (@GoldCup) June 26, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola