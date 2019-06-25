WATCH: Stoppage time missile earns Curacao draw with Jamaica

A day after Haiti stunned Costa Rica to win Group B, it was Curacao’s turn to up the ante.
Needing a point to stay alive for a knockout round berth, Jurien Gaari ripped a stoppage time rocket into the back of the goal to defy Andre Blake and Jamaica a win and the Group C crown (at least for a couple of hours).
7. Sweden — The attacking pieces are there for a run, but Germany is a big obstacle. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 7 Pre-World Cup ranking: 6
6. Netherlands — Bailed out by goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and the FIFA rulebook/VAR. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 4 Pre-World Cup ranking: 9
5. Italy — Has allowed two goals: One to Marta, the other to Sam Kerr. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 6 Pre-World Cup ranking: 14
4. England — Back in fourth more due to the Dutch’s problems against Japan than its straight-forward defeat of Cameroon. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 5 Pre-World Cup ranking: 4
3. Germany — If this long rest allows Dzsenifer Marozsan’s broken toe to heal a bit, look out. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 3 Pre-World Cup ranking: 3
2. France — The hosts snuck past Brazil in extra time, but at least they scored from the run of play as opposed to the No. 1 team. Pre-Knockout round ranking: 2 Pre-World Cup ranking: 2
USWNT — Everyone’s allowed a dud, and some respect as the reigning champs. 2-1 over Spain with both goals on penalties has to qualify as a dud. Rapinoe and Morgan looked weary on short rest. France will be a battle. Does Jill Ellis need to ring in the changes? Pre-Knockout round ranking: 1 Pre-World Cup ranking: 1