More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

WATCH: Stoppage time missile earns Curacao draw with Jamaica

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This Gold Cup isn’t short on drama.

A day after Haiti stunned Costa Rica to win Group B, it was Curacao’s turn to up the ante.

Needing a point to stay alive for a knockout round berth, Jurien Gaari ripped a stoppage time rocket into the back of the goal to defy Andre Blake and Jamaica a win and the Group C crown (at least for a couple of hours).

[ MORE: Spurs set to add $82M mid ]

Shamar Nicholson had given the Reggae Boyz a 14th minute lead, but Jamaica couldn’t find a second goal.

If Honduras beats El Salvador in the business end of the doubleheader in Los Angeles, Curacao will finish second in the group and advance to face either the USMNT or Panama.

If El Salvador manages a draw or win, well, at least Curacao will have this wonder from RKC Waalwijk’s right back:

AFCON wrap: Pote’s beauty helps Benin draw Ghana; Cameroon wins

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All 24 teams at the Africa Cup of Nations have a match in the books as of Tuesday, and we’ve got another tournament surprise.

[ MORE: Spurs set to add $82M mid ]

Having already seen Uganda upset the Democratic Republic of Congo and Madagascar draw Guinea, this one came when Ghana met Benin.

It was aided by a red card to Ghana, but the 88th ranked Les Écureuils (Squirrels) of Benin managed a result.

Cameroon 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Scoreless at halftime, Cameroon saw Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken score three minutes apart to give the Indomitable Lions the Group F lead on Day One of group play.

Ghana 2-2 Benin

Mickael Pote scored first and last, giving Benin a valuable point against 10-man Ghana.

The Black Stars went behind in the second minute on Pote’s first, only to get Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew goals on either side of halftime to build a lead of their own.

But John Boye took a 54th minute red card and Pote potted his second nine minutes later to give Benin an early Group F bonus.

How about this sweep behind the leg?

David Silva will make 10th season his last as Man City

Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

David Silva says his 10th season at Manchester City will be his last with the Etihad Stadium set.

“It completes the cycle,” he said in a press conference this week. “It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

Silva turns 34 in January, and posted 10 goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances for Pep Guardiola‘s men last season.

[ MORE: Spurs set to add $82M mid ]

All told, he enters this one-year contract with 396 appearances for City, scoring 71 goals with 129 assists. He’s won the Premier League four times, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup four times.

He was last capped by Spain at the 2018 World Cup, where he’s scored 37 times in 129 caps. He’s also played with Valencia and Celta Vigo in his native country.

The news comes less than a week after a fellow Spanish legend, Fernando Torres, announced his retirement.

But Silva seems like he’s got a bit more in the tank. Could he be one of the big names matched with Inter Miami for 2020? Or might he follow Xavi’s route to the Middle East?

FOLLOW LIVE, Gold Cup: Three times alive for 2 spots on Group C’s final day

Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Little is guaranteed from Group C at the 2019 Gold Cup, but the United States and Panama will learn their potential opponents by the end of Tuesday night’s action.

Only Honduras has been eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds.

[ LIVE: Latest Gold Cup scores ]

Jamaica is in the driver’s seat when it comes to advancing and winning the group, but a loss to Curacao coupled with an El Salvador win over Honduras would send the Reggae Boyz home early.

Meanwhile, Curacao would be eliminated with a loss to Jamaica at 8 p.m. ET or by a draw if El Salvador gets a result against Honduras at 10:30 p.m.

The tiebreakers for classification are head-to-head, then goal difference, then goals scored.

The USMNT will need a win or a draw when it plays Panama on Wednesday in order to face the Group C runner-up in the quarterfinals, while a loss would mean it faces the Group C winner.

Tuesday’s Gold Cup schedule
Jamaica v. Curacao — 8 p.m. ET
Honduras v. El Salvador — 10:30 p.m. ET

Hit the link above to follow along for the next few hours and check back on PST for a full roundup of Sunday’s action

Women’s World Cup quarterfinal schedule set, plus Power Rankings

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Women’s World Cup quarterfinal field includes an entire continent’s worth of teams and the United States women’s national team.

[ MORE: Italy tops China ]

Before we get to ranking the remaining eight teams, here are the dates for the quarterfinals:

Norway v. England – 3 p.m. ET Thursday
France v. United States – 3 p.m. ET Friday
Italy v. Netherlands – 9 a.m. ET Saturday
Germany v. Sweden – 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

8. Norway — Can you imagine Norway getting to a final without the reigning Ballon d’Or winner?
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 10
Pre-World Cup ranking: 12

7. Sweden —  The attacking pieces are there for a run, but Germany is a big obstacle.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 7
Pre-World Cup ranking: 6

6. Netherlands — Bailed out by goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and the FIFA rulebook/VAR.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 4
Pre-World Cup ranking: 9

5. Italy — Has allowed two goals: One to Marta, the other to Sam Kerr.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 6
Pre-World Cup ranking: 14

4. England — Back in fourth more due to the Dutch’s problems against Japan than its straight-forward defeat of Cameroon.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 5
Pre-World Cup ranking: 4

Ellen White of England celebrates with teammate Toni Duggan  (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

3. Germany — If this long rest allows Dzsenifer Marozsan’s broken toe to heal a bit, look out.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 3
Pre-World Cup ranking: 3

2. France — The hosts snuck past Brazil in extra time, but at least they scored from the run of play as opposed to the No. 1 team.
Pre-Knockout round ranking: 2
Pre-World Cup ranking: 2

  1. USWNT — Everyone’s allowed a dud, and some respect as the reigning champs. 2-1 over Spain with both goals on penalties has to qualify as a dud. Rapinoe and Morgan looked weary on short rest. France will be a battle. Does Jill Ellis need to ring in the changes?
    Pre-Knockout round ranking: 1
    Pre-World Cup ranking: 1