Women’s World Cup quarterfinal schedule set, plus Power Rankings

The Women’s World Cup quarterfinal field includes an entire continent’s worth of teams and the United States women’s national team.

Before we get to ranking the remaining eight teams, here are the dates for the quarterfinals:

Norway v. England – 3 p.m. ET Thursday

France v. United States – 3 p.m. ET Friday

Italy v. Netherlands – 9 a.m. ET Saturday

Germany v. Sweden – 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

8. Norway — Can you imagine Norway getting to a final without the reigning Ballon d’Or winner?

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 10

Pre-World Cup ranking: 12

7. Sweden — The attacking pieces are there for a run, but Germany is a big obstacle.

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 7

Pre-World Cup ranking: 6

6. Netherlands — Bailed out by goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and the FIFA rulebook/VAR.

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 4

Pre-World Cup ranking: 9

5. Italy — Has allowed two goals: One to Marta, the other to Sam Kerr.

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 6

Pre-World Cup ranking: 14

4. England — Back in fourth more due to the Dutch’s problems against Japan than its straight-forward defeat of Cameroon.

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 5

Pre-World Cup ranking: 4

3. Germany — If this long rest allows Dzsenifer Marozsan’s broken toe to heal a bit, look out.

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 3

Pre-World Cup ranking: 3

2. France — The hosts snuck past Brazil in extra time, but at least they scored from the run of play as opposed to the No. 1 team.

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 2

Pre-World Cup ranking: 2

USWNT — Everyone’s allowed a dud, and some respect as the reigning champs. 2-1 over Spain with both goals on penalties has to qualify as a dud. Rapinoe and Morgan looked weary on short rest. France will be a battle. Does Jill Ellis need to ring in the changes?

Pre-Knockout round ranking: 1

Pre-World Cup ranking: 1

