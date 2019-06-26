Must-See Goal: Jozy Altidore puts USMNT in front with Bicycle Kick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jozy Altidore put his stamp on the game and gave U.S. Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter more to speak about with one fell swing.

Altidore finished off a corner kick in spectacular fashion, executing a perfect bicycle kick to put the USMNT up 1-0 in the 66th minute. The goal came one minute after the entrance of Christian Pulisic, which perhaps was on the mind of the Panama defense.

JOZY ALTIDORE WITH THE BICYCLE KICK! 🔥 He scores his 42nd international goal and puts the USMNT out in front 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CVuFexT8Wj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2019

It was Altidore’s second-straight game vs. Panama with a goal. His last two were in October 2017, when the U.S. pummeled Panama, 4-0. Of course, a few days later, a tired USMNT failed to win at Trinidad and Tobago.