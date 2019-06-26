Reports: Man United nears Wan-Bissaka deal as fee agreed with Palace

According to widespread reports, including the BBC, Sky Sports, and ESPNFC, Manchester United and Crystal Palace have neared completion of a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the player is set to complete a medical and finalize a move worth $57 million with another $6.3 million of add-ons.

The 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka will reportedly sign a five-year contract with an option for a sixth year, leaving him under Manchester United control until he is in his prime at 27 years old. He will reportedly undergo a medical within the next 24 hours and become the second Manchester United signing of the summer after Daniel James of Swansea put pen to paper two weeks ago.

According to reports, Wan-Bissaka’s wages will explode at Manchester United, set to earn $5.3 million a year. The increase is significant after coming from Crystal Palace where he was the lowest earning first-team player making under $700,000 a year.

The deal took significant time to complete, with Crystal Palace rejecting a pair of Manchester United bids worth $44 million and $51 million. Palace was most concerned with the amount of deferred and add-on payments, wanting more up front which Manchester United executive Ed Woodward eventually conceded to.

Wan-Bissaka, a Crystal Palace youth product, was a workhorse for the club last season, starting all but three Premier League matches and completing the full 90 minutes in all but one of those starts. The youngster joins a Manchester United squad thin at full-back, with just Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah at the position.

The 21-year-old was on duty with the England youth squad at the U-21 Euros, but made a mistake in the opening match, scoring an own-goal that led to a late 2-1 defeat to France. He was then sat for the next two matches by head coach Andy Boothroyd, who admitted his decision to bench the youngster partially had to do with the transfer. “For a young player who all he knows is Crystal Palace academy and Crystal Palace it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it,” Boothroyd said after England’s early exit from the tournament in the group stage. “When that speculation is flying around it is bound to turn your head. But having said all of that had he not scored the own goal we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

