AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

AFCON wrap; Senegal falters, Kenya produces thrilling comeback

By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
The Africa Cup of Nations has been anything but predictable, and Thursday was no exception.

Madascar stayed unbeaten in group play, Tanzania gave Kenya a scare before throwing away its lead, and Algeria kept Sadio Mane quiet to move to 2-0 on the tournament in Egypt.

Kenya 3-2 Tanzania

This one had a bit of everything, with Happygod Msuvan and Mbwana Samatta helping the Tanzanians to a 2-1 halftime advantage.

But Johanna Omolo tied the score in the 62nd before Michael Olunga completed his brace in the 80th minute to spin Kenya from the verge of 0-2 to hopeful of the knockout rounds.

Senegal 0-1 Algeria

Youcef Belaïli’s goal was the highlight of a dreary match featuring just four shots on target. But don’t worry Liverpool supporters: Sadio Mane’s Senegal can still head to the knockout rounds with a result against Kenya.

Algeria is now unbeaten in eight matches, has won its group, and can rest its men in the group stage final against Tanzania before playing the third place team from A, B, or F in the Round of 16 on July 7.

Madagascar 1-0 Burundi

Marco Ilaimaharitra’s arrow of a free kick in the 76th minute gave Barea a 1-0 win and has the island nation on the brink of the knockout rounds following a tournament-opening draw with Guinea.

Madagascar had never participated in the the Africa Cup of Nations coming into the tournament, and now this goal from the Sporting Charleroi defensive midfielder has provided their first win.

England cruises past Norway as Bronze scores rocket (video)

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
England is off to its second-successive Women’s World Cup semifinal after three different goal scorers led the Lionesses to a straight-forward 3-0 defeat of Norway on Thursday.

Jill Scott, Ellen White, and Lucy Bronze scored in the win, the last name with an emphatic finish off a set piece.

Nikita Parris saw a late penalty saved by Norway after Steph Houghton was fouled and injured in the box.

England will meet the winner of France and the United States in the semifinal, while the 1995 champion Gresshoppene bow out at the quarterfinal stage.

England’s well-executed plan didn’t need help from Norway, but the Scandinavian country provided sloppy play in the final third anyway.

England’s first goal was aided by accidental misdirection, as Lucy Bronze drove around the left of the Norway defense to cut a ball back toward the spot. EWhite missed her kick completely which must’ve stalled the defense for Scott, standing 6-8 feet away, to push a shot off the far post and into the goal.

Nikita Parris worked the same side of the defense before cutting toward goal, where she smashed a left-footed shot wide of the goal.

While Norway was a shade off in its attack, England looked ready for anything. White smashed a shot off the far post in the 29th minute.

The lead went to two when White drifted to the center of the six to side-foot an easy finish of Parris’ nutmeg pass from the right.

Norway came close to pulling back a goal just two minutes into the second half, but an awkward bounce stopped Caroline Hansen from a first-touch attempt.

England put it to bed through Bronze, who took a cut back free kick and smoked an arrow under the cross bar.

It could’ve been 4-0, but Parris saw her penalty saved by Ingrid Hjelmseth.

Newcastle’s Almiron ‘honored’ but knows nothing of Real Madrid reports

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Rumors from Paraguay of a Real Madrid in Miguel Almiron have reached the Newcastle United playmaker.

Signed on a club record fee last year from Major League Soccer and Atlanta United, Almiron electrified the Magpies’ attack even if he didn’t assault the stat sheet.

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley loves a profit more than most, and Almiron’s boss Rafa Benitez will leave the club on Sunday.

A report last week claimed that Real would look at Almiron if its unable to land a playmaker like Paul Pogba or Neymar. Could all these things conspire to make Almiron’s tenure at Newcastle just a half season?

From The Chronicle:

“No, I do not know anything about that,” Almiron replied. “For me it’s an honor that a team like that [Real Madrid] looks at me, but I’m not aware of anything and now I’m focused on the Copa America, and then Newcastle.”

The Magpies are again in limbo, with Benitez leaving and a mysterious takeover bid from the Middle East leaking few details after a hot and heavy debut.

Claudio Ranieri and Giovanni van Bronckhorst have been linked with the manager’s job, as have a laundry list of others. While there’s no guarantee that the Magpies new boss would rate Almiron, it’s hard to believe that coach would think there’s enough talent and budget at Newcastle to appreciate the idea of selling the Paraguayan playmaker.

Watch Live: England v. Norway kicks off WC last eight

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT
The World Cup quarterfinals are here, as England and Norway kicks things off in Le Havre, France on Thursday.

Phil Neville‘s Lionesses have improved as the tournament has gone on, and despite some injury issues heading into this game the third-ranked nation are favored to get by a spirited Norwegian side and meet the winner of the USWNT v. France at the semifinal stage.

Ellen White is England’s main threat up top with four goals to her name so far, while Norway’s hopes of reaching a first World Cup semifinal since 2007 lie with Caroline Graham Hansen.

Considering their star player Ada Hegerberg has made herself unavailable to play for Norway due to her lengthy, ongoing dispute with the national team, Norway have performed incredibly well to get this far.

For England, a return to the World Cup semifinals for a second-straight tournament would pretty much represent job done but Neville’s side have consistently said they believe they can bring home a first world title.

Click on the link above to watch the game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes.

Transfer rumor roundup: Fernandes to Man United; Neymar deal off

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are reportedly in talks to finalize the massive $88 million transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder, 24, has been linked with a move to a host of clubs across Europe and both Man United and Man City were said to be interested in the silky center mid who scored an incredible 32 goals and added 18 assists for Sporting last season.

Per a report from o Jogo in Portugal, United are meeting with the agent of the Portugal international agent to discuss the finer details of the deal as Sporting Lisbon want a transfer fee of $88 million for Fernandes. United were also after another Portuguese international in midfield, Joao Felix, but the teenager appears to be close to joining Atletico Madrid this summer instead.

If United do sign a free-scoring central midfielder, it would likely mean Paul Pogba is heading out of Old Trafford as per his wish. If Fernandes is half as successful in the Premier League as his countryman Bernardo Silva has been at Man City, it will be money well spent as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer freshens up his dated United squad. Stay tuned.

The vice-president of Barcelona, Jordi Cardoner, has pretty much quashed any chance of the Brazilian superstar heading back to the Nou Camp this summer.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a huge transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain, with both Real Madrid and his former club Barca said to want to buy him, while Man United have been linked with a swap deal with Pogba.

“As far as I know Barcelona have not taken any steps to bring him here,” Cardoner told a press conference. “The board has not discussed bringing him back, unless the player were to take actual steps. It seems Neymar wants to come back, or at least that’s what he’s expressed, but it’s not something on the table. It’s not true that Barca are worrying about signing Neymar.”

Cardoner added that he isn’t surprised Neymar wants to return given how great of a club Barcelona is. Talk about blowing your own trumpet…

He does have a point. The way Neymar left Barca for PSG in his world-record $251 million transfer in the summer of 2017 left a bad taste in the mouths of pretty much everyone connected with the Catalan club, but if Neymar is close to moving to Real Madrid, you can expect Barca to try and figure out if they can make a deal happen.

Neymar’s problems off the pitch in Paris have intensified in recent months following two injury-hit seasons on the trot, with PSG’s club president saying that players who think they are bigger than the club can leave.

That’s all well and good, but who on earth can afford to pay Neymar what he is earning at PSG, a reported $1.2 million per week? Even the likes of Man United, Barca and Real will baulk at those wage demands.