AFCON wrap; Senegal falters, Kenya produces thrilling comeback

The Africa Cup of Nations has been anything but predictable, and Thursday was no exception.

Madascar stayed unbeaten in group play, Tanzania gave Kenya a scare before throwing away its lead, and Algeria kept Sadio Mane quiet to move to 2-0 on the tournament in Egypt.

Kenya 3-2 Tanzania

This one had a bit of everything, with Happygod Msuvan and Mbwana Samatta helping the Tanzanians to a 2-1 halftime advantage.

But Johanna Omolo tied the score in the 62nd before Michael Olunga completed his brace in the 80th minute to spin Kenya from the verge of 0-2 to hopeful of the knockout rounds.

🇰🇪 Olunga again and the Kenyans are going crazy! Michael Olunga completes his brace with a finish tucked in off the post and Kenya has come from behind to take a 3-2 lead. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/QCOob4Ln5q — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 27, 2019

Senegal 0-1 Algeria

Youcef Belaïli’s goal was the highlight of a dreary match featuring just four shots on target. But don’t worry Liverpool supporters: Sadio Mane’s Senegal can still head to the knockout rounds with a result against Kenya.

Algeria is now unbeaten in eight matches, has won its group, and can rest its men in the group stage final against Tanzania before playing the third place team from A, B, or F in the Round of 16 on July 7.

Madagascar 1-0 Burundi

Marco Ilaimaharitra’s arrow of a free kick in the 76th minute gave Barea a 1-0 win and has the island nation on the brink of the knockout rounds following a tournament-opening draw with Guinea.

Madagascar had never participated in the the Africa Cup of Nations coming into the tournament, and now this goal from the Sporting Charleroi defensive midfielder has provided their first win.

