Atlanta United reportedly talking with Bournemouth’s Hyndman

Emerson Hyndman could return Stateside this summer after eight years abroad.

Hyndman has been on the books at Bournemouth since leaving Fulham in 2016, but may be trading Southern England for the Deep South of the United States according to Doug Roberson with the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Atlanta United is thin at midfield and Hyndman is still a terrific talent despite not finding a regular place in the Premier League. He’s been on loan to Rangers and Hibernian in Scotland, making just two Premier League appearances with the Cherries.

Hyndman is still just 23, which is one of those facts that read as odd when a player like him has been in the mainstream of U.S. Soccer since he was a teenager.

He’s entering the final season of a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium, and couldn’t join Frank De Boer‘s Five Stripes until the open of the MLS transfer window on July 9.

The Dallas-born Hyndman was with MLS academy FC Dallas for a season before moving to Fulham. He’s been capped twice by the USMNT, once in 2014 and another time in 2016.

Hyndman would bring six goals and four assists in 72 European first team appearances back to MLS. Compare that to Sebastian Lletget, who returned to U.S. at the same age after playing for West Ham almost exclusively in the U-21 Premier League. That’s just one player, but it’s hard to imagine Hyndman would be any less promising a figure for an MLS team.

