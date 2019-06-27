More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Francois Mori

Mbappe’s eye-popping expected price tag, and whether he’s worth it

By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT
In this transfer climate, is there a price too high for a player like Kylian Mbappe? We may find out.

Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar youngster, 20, has been in the news for some time as a possible transfer target of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and anyone else who might have the money.

AS.com quotes L’Equipe in saying the fee would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $261-284 million, breaking the record fee paid by PSG for Neymar Jr. Part of this is because of an approximate $40 million fee which would be due to AS Monaco if he leaves before 2022 or signs a new deal with PSG.

If PSG is forced to sell the striker, who scored 39 times with 17 assists in 43 matches this season, you may even expect the deal to eclipse $300 million.

Now on the surface that’s insane, but only in the sense that the majority of fees in the transfer market right now are bonkers. Even considering that injuries are a part of the sport and putting nine figures into asset is wild, Mbappe is worth it.

Again, he’s not 21 until late December. Even scoffing at Ligue 1’s power can’t ignore his league numbers, and he scored four times with five assists including production against Napoli and Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester United.

And how about this: In the 23 matches Neymar missed for PSG across all competitions, Mbappe scored 19 times with six assists. As the focal point, he doesn’t blink.

Not to mention, he seems like a world-class person.

If you’re a Champions League club who can meet Mbappe’s salary demands and won’t be crushed by Financial Fair Play — and if Mbappe’s available — you buy the rights to employ this man. Champions League quarter finalists make about $60 million in prize money. The Top Four teams in the Premier League made a minimum of $183 million. You may make up the rest in jersey sales.

There may not be another player in the world except Messi currently worth even two-thirds of what it will end up costing a team to buy Mbappe. And in relative terms, he’s worth it.

Imagine Mbappe leading the line for Man City or Liverpool (Chelsea may not be able to buy anyone this summer, and Harry Kane is Spurs’ bonafide center forward). An unblemished season isn’t out of the question.

Brazil needs penalty kicks to oust 10-man Paraguay (video)

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
Alisson Becker was the hero in penalty kicks after hosts Brazil failed to break down 10-man Paraguay at the Copa America on Thursday.

Paraguay eliminated Brazil from the 2011 and 2015 editions of the tournament in penalty kicks.

Brazil outshot Paraguay 26-5, and will face the winners of Argentina and Venezuela in the semifinals.

Gatito Fernandez made 13 saves in the loss.

Fabian Balbuena’s 58th minute red card complicated the matter for Paraguay, but the underdogs held out for kicks.

Alisson saved the first penalty of the round, and Willian gave Brazil its advantage.

Roberto Firmino slapped a right-footed shot wide, but Derlis Gonzalez did the same and Brazil held on for a semifinal spot.

Watch Live: Brazil v. Paraguay in the Copa America quarters

AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron will be asked to do a lot as the man atop Paraguay’s perceived 5-4-1 when he goes up against hosts Brazil on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Copa America.

[ STREAM: Brazil v. Paraguay on Telemundo Deportes ]

Almiron, the subject of transfer rumors this week, is yet to be among the goals in Paraguay’s 0-1-2 start to the tournament, but he set up the two of the three and Thursday would be a heck of a time to score his first international goal on the occasion of his 18th cap.

That’s easier said than done; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Filipe Luis are set to man Brazil’s back line, with Arthur and Allan in front of them.

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho lead the attack for Brazil, with Everton and Gabriel Jesus out wide and Alisson Becker between the sticks.

Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch it here.

Atlanta United reportedly talking with Bournemouth’s Hyndman

Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT
Emerson Hyndman could return Stateside this summer after eight years abroad.

Hyndman has been on the books at Bournemouth since leaving Fulham in 2016, but may be trading Southern England for the Deep South of the United States according to Doug Roberson with the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Atlanta United is thin at midfield and Hyndman is still a terrific talent despite not finding a regular place in the Premier League. He’s been on loan to Rangers and Hibernian in Scotland, making just two Premier League appearances with the Cherries.

Hyndman is still just 23, which is one of those facts that read as odd when a player like him has been in the mainstream of U.S. Soccer since he was a teenager.

He’s entering the final season of a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium, and couldn’t join Frank De Boer‘s Five Stripes until the open of the MLS transfer window on July 9.

The Dallas-born Hyndman was with MLS academy FC Dallas for a season before moving to Fulham. He’s been capped twice by the USMNT, once in 2014 and another time in 2016.

Hyndman would bring six goals and four assists in 72 European first team appearances back to MLS. Compare that to Sebastian Lletget, who returned to U.S. at the same age after playing for West Ham almost exclusively in the U-21 Premier League. That’s just one player, but it’s hard to imagine Hyndman would be any less promising a figure for an MLS team.

Germany to meet Spain again in EURO U21 final

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Defending champion Germany will again meet Spain in the Under-21 European Championship final after both won their semifinals on Thursday.

Luca Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri scored late as Germany came from behind to beat Romania 4-2, while Spain routed France 4-1.

Spain lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2017 final and will now have its chance for revenge in Udine on June 30.

In the first semifinal, in Bologna, Amiri gave Germany the lead in the 21st minute after racing from inside his own half but George Puscas leveled from the spot following a foul by Timo Baumgartl on Ianis Hagi.

And Romania, which was making only its second appearance in the competition, took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Puscas headed in.

Germany leveled shortly after the break when Waldschmidt converted a spot kick after Hagi was penalized for pulling on Mahmoud Dahoud’s shirt.

As the match appeared headed for extra time Germany scored after Amiri backheeled a free kick into Waldschmidt’s path and the Freiburg forward fired into the bottom right corner.

It got worse for Romania as defender Alex Pascanu was sent off for a last-man foul on Lukas Nmecha and Amiri sealed the match with another free kick.

There was also a penalty for each side in Reggio Emilia.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave France the lead from the spot in the 16th after Junior Firpo pushed over Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

But Marc Roca equalized when he tapped in a rebound and Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time after being tripped by Ibrahima Konate.

Dani Olmo extended Spain’s advantage immediately after the break and substitute Borja Mayoral scored four minutes after coming off the bench.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports