Mbappe’s eye-popping expected price tag, and whether he’s worth it

In this transfer climate, is there a price too high for a player like Kylian Mbappe? We may find out.

Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar youngster, 20, has been in the news for some time as a possible transfer target of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and anyone else who might have the money.

AS.com quotes L’Equipe in saying the fee would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $261-284 million, breaking the record fee paid by PSG for Neymar Jr. Part of this is because of an approximate $40 million fee which would be due to AS Monaco if he leaves before 2022 or signs a new deal with PSG.

If PSG is forced to sell the striker, who scored 39 times with 17 assists in 43 matches this season, you may even expect the deal to eclipse $300 million.

Now on the surface that’s insane, but only in the sense that the majority of fees in the transfer market right now are bonkers. Even considering that injuries are a part of the sport and putting nine figures into asset is wild, Mbappe is worth it.

Again, he’s not 21 until late December. Even scoffing at Ligue 1’s power can’t ignore his league numbers, and he scored four times with five assists including production against Napoli and Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester United.

And how about this: In the 23 matches Neymar missed for PSG across all competitions, Mbappe scored 19 times with six assists. As the focal point, he doesn’t blink.

Not to mention, he seems like a world-class person.

If you’re a Champions League club who can meet Mbappe’s salary demands and won’t be crushed by Financial Fair Play — and if Mbappe’s available — you buy the rights to employ this man. Champions League quarter finalists make about $60 million in prize money. The Top Four teams in the Premier League made a minimum of $183 million. You may make up the rest in jersey sales.

There may not be another player in the world except Messi currently worth even two-thirds of what it will end up costing a team to buy Mbappe. And in relative terms, he’s worth it.

Imagine Mbappe leading the line for Man City or Liverpool (Chelsea may not be able to buy anyone this summer, and Harry Kane is Spurs’ bonafide center forward). An unblemished season isn’t out of the question.

