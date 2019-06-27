Newcastle’s Almiron ‘honored’ but knows nothing of Real Madrid reports

The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are reportedly in talks to finalize the massive $88 million transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder, 24, has been linked with a move to a host of clubs across Europe and both Man United and Man City were said to be interested in the silky center mid who scored an incredible 32 goals and added 18 assists for Sporting last season.

Per a report from o Jogo in Portugal, United are meeting with the agent of the Portugal international agent to discuss the finer details of the deal as Sporting Lisbon want a transfer fee of $88 million for Fernandes. United were also after another Portuguese international in midfield, Joao Felix, but the teenager appears to be close to joining Atletico Madrid this summer instead.

If United do sign a free-scoring central midfielder, it would likely mean Paul Pogba is heading out of Old Trafford as per his wish. If Fernandes is half as successful in the Premier League as his countryman Bernardo Silva has been at Man City, it will be money well spent as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer freshens up his dated United squad. Stay tuned.

The vice-president of Barcelona, Jordi Cardoner, has pretty much quashed any chance of the Brazilian superstar heading back to the Nou Camp this summer.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a huge transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain, with both Real Madrid and his former club Barca said to want to buy him, while Man United have been linked with a swap deal with Pogba.

“As far as I know Barcelona have not taken any steps to bring him here,” Cardoner told a press conference. “The board has not discussed bringing him back, unless the player were to take actual steps. It seems Neymar wants to come back, or at least that’s what he’s expressed, but it’s not something on the table. It’s not true that Barca are worrying about signing Neymar.”

Cardoner added that he isn’t surprised Neymar wants to return given how great of a club Barcelona is. Talk about blowing your own trumpet…

He does have a point. The way Neymar left Barca for PSG in his world-record $251 million transfer in the summer of 2017 left a bad taste in the mouths of pretty much everyone connected with the Catalan club, but if Neymar is close to moving to Real Madrid, you can expect Barca to try and figure out if they can make a deal happen.

Neymar’s problems off the pitch in Paris have intensified in recent months following two injury-hit seasons on the trot, with PSG’s club president saying that players who think they are bigger than the club can leave.

That’s all well and good, but who on earth can afford to pay Neymar what he is earning at PSG, a reported $1.2 million per week? Even the likes of Man United, Barca and Real will baulk at those wage demands.

