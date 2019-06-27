Watch Live: Brazil v. Paraguay in the Copa America quarters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron will be asked to do a lot as the man atop Paraguay’s perceived 5-4-1 when he goes up against hosts Brazil on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Copa America.

[ STREAM: Brazil v. Paraguay on Telemundo Deportes ]

Almiron, the subject of transfer rumors this week, is yet to be among the goals in Paraguay’s 0-1-2 start to the tournament, but he set up the two of the three and Thursday would be a heck of a time to score his first international goal on the occasion of his 18th cap.

That’s easier said than done; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Filipe Luis are set to man Brazil’s back line, with Arthur and Allan in front of them.

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho lead the attack for Brazil, with Everton and Gabriel Jesus out wide and Alisson Becker between the sticks.

Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

