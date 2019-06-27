More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA

Watch Live: Brazil v. Paraguay in the Copa America quarters

By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron will be asked to do a lot as the man atop Paraguay’s perceived 5-4-1 when he goes up against hosts Brazil on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Copa America.

[ STREAM: Brazil v. Paraguay on Telemundo Deportes ]

Almiron, the subject of transfer rumors this week, is yet to be among the goals in Paraguay’s 0-1-2 start to the tournament, but he set up the two of the three and Thursday would be a heck of a time to score his first international goal on the occasion of his 18th cap.

That’s easier said than done; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Filipe Luis are set to man Brazil’s back line, with Arthur and Allan in front of them.

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho lead the attack for Brazil, with Everton and Gabriel Jesus out wide and Alisson Becker between the sticks.

Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Watch it here.

Atlanta United reportedly talking with Bournemouth’s Hyndman

Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Emerson Hyndman could return Stateside this summer after eight years abroad.

Hyndman has been on the books at Bournemouth since leaving Fulham in 2016, but may be trading Southern England for the Deep South of the United States according to Doug Roberson with the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Atlanta United is thin at midfield and Hyndman is still a terrific talent despite not finding a regular place in the Premier League. He’s been on loan to Rangers and Hibernian in Scotland, making just two Premier League appearances with the Cherries.

Hyndman is still just 23, which is one of those facts that read as odd when a player like him has been in the mainstream of U.S. Soccer since he was a teenager.

[ MORE: Almiron remarks on Real Madrid rumor ]

He’s entering the final season of a three-year deal at the Vitality Stadium, and couldn’t join Frank De Boer‘s Five Stripes until the open of the MLS transfer window on July 9.

The Dallas-born Hyndman was with MLS academy FC Dallas for a season before moving to Fulham. He’s been capped twice by the USMNT, once in 2014 and another time in 2016.

Hyndman would bring six goals and four assists in 72 European first team appearances back to MLS. Compare that to Sebastian Lletget, who returned to U.S. at the same age after playing for West Ham almost exclusively in the U-21 Premier League. That’s just one player, but it’s hard to imagine Hyndman would be any less promising a figure for an MLS team.

Germany to meet Spain again in EURO U21 final

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Defending champion Germany will again meet Spain in the Under-21 European Championship final after both won their semifinals on Thursday.

Luca Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri scored late as Germany came from behind to beat Romania 4-2, while Spain routed France 4-1.

Spain lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2017 final and will now have its chance for revenge in Udine on June 30.

In the first semifinal, in Bologna, Amiri gave Germany the lead in the 21st minute after racing from inside his own half but George Puscas leveled from the spot following a foul by Timo Baumgartl on Ianis Hagi.

[ MORE: Almiron remarks on Real rumor ]

And Romania, which was making only its second appearance in the competition, took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Puscas headed in.

Germany leveled shortly after the break when Waldschmidt converted a spot kick after Hagi was penalized for pulling on Mahmoud Dahoud’s shirt.

As the match appeared headed for extra time Germany scored after Amiri backheeled a free kick into Waldschmidt’s path and the Freiburg forward fired into the bottom right corner.

It got worse for Romania as defender Alex Pascanu was sent off for a last-man foul on Lukas Nmecha and Amiri sealed the match with another free kick.

There was also a penalty for each side in Reggio Emilia.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave France the lead from the spot in the 16th after Junior Firpo pushed over Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

But Marc Roca equalized when he tapped in a rebound and Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time after being tripped by Ibrahima Konate.

Dani Olmo extended Spain’s advantage immediately after the break and substitute Borja Mayoral scored four minutes after coming off the bench.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

AFCON wrap; Senegal falters, Kenya produces thrilling comeback

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Africa Cup of Nations has been anything but predictable, and Thursday was no exception.

Madascar stayed unbeaten in group play, Tanzania gave Kenya a scare before throwing away its lead, and Algeria kept Sadio Mane quiet to move to 2-0 on the tournament in Egypt.

[ MORE: Almiron remarks on Real rumor ]

Kenya 3-2 Tanzania

This one had a bit of everything, with Happygod Msuvan and Mbwana Samatta helping the Tanzanians to a 2-1 halftime advantage.

But Johanna Omolo tied the score in the 62nd before Michael Olunga completed his brace in the 80th minute to spin Kenya from the verge of 0-2 to hopeful of the knockout rounds.

Senegal 0-1 Algeria

Youcef Belaïli’s goal was the highlight of a dreary match featuring just four shots on target. But don’t worry Liverpool supporters: Sadio Mane’s Senegal can still head to the knockout rounds with a result against Kenya.

Algeria is now unbeaten in eight matches, has won its group, and can rest its men in the group stage final against Tanzania before playing the third place team from A, B, or F in the Round of 16 on July 7.

Madagascar 1-0 Burundi

Marco Ilaimaharitra’s arrow of a free kick in the 76th minute gave Barea a 1-0 win and has the island nation on the brink of the knockout rounds following a tournament-opening draw with Guinea.

Madagascar had never participated in the the Africa Cup of Nations coming into the tournament, and now this goal from the Sporting Charleroi defensive midfielder has provided their first win.

England cruises past Norway as Bronze scores rocket (video)

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

England is off to its second-successive Women’s World Cup semifinal after three different goal scorers led the Lionesses to a straight-forward 3-0 defeat of Norway on Thursday.

Jill Scott, Ellen White, and Lucy Bronze scored in the win, the last name with an emphatic finish off a set piece.

Nikita Parris saw a late penalty saved by Norway after Steph Houghton was fouled and injured in the box.

England will meet the winner of France and the United States in the semifinal, while the 1995 champion Gresshoppene bow out at the quarterfinal stage.

[ MORE: Almiron remarks on Real rumor ]

England’s well-executed plan didn’t need help from Norway, but the Scandinavian country provided sloppy play in the final third anyway.

England’s first goal was aided by accidental misdirection, as Lucy Bronze drove around the left of the Norway defense to cut a ball back toward the spot. EWhite missed her kick completely which must’ve stalled the defense for Scott, standing 6-8 feet away, to push a shot off the far post and into the goal.

Nikita Parris worked the same side of the defense before cutting toward goal, where she smashed a left-footed shot wide of the goal.

While Norway was a shade off in its attack, England looked ready for anything. White smashed a shot off the far post in the 29th minute.

The lead went to two when White drifted to the center of the six to side-foot an easy finish of Parris’ nutmeg pass from the right.

Norway came close to pulling back a goal just two minutes into the second half, but an awkward bounce stopped Caroline Hansen from a first-touch attempt.

England put it to bed through Bronze, who took a cut back free kick and smoked an arrow under the cross bar.

It could’ve been 4-0, but Parris saw her penalty saved by Ingrid Hjelmseth.