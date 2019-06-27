Watch Live: England v. Norway kicks off WC last eight

More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
England v. Norway kicks off WC last eight

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT
The World Cup quarterfinals are here, as England and Norway kicks things off in Le Havre, France on Thursday.

Phil Neville‘s Lionesses have improved as the tournament has gone on, and despite some injury issues heading into this game the third-ranked nation are favored to get by a spirited Norwegian side and meet the winner of the USWNT v. France at the semifinal stage.

Ellen White is England’s main threat up top with four goals to her name so far, while Norway’s hopes of reaching a first World Cup semifinal since 2007 lie with Caroline Graham Hansen.

Considering their star player Ada Hegerberg has made herself unavailable to play for Norway due to her lengthy, ongoing dispute with the national team, Norway have performed incredibly well to get this far.

For England, a return to the World Cup semifinals for a second-straight tournament would pretty much represent job done but Neville’s side have consistently said they believe they can bring home a first world title.

Transfer rumor roundup: Fernandes to Man United; Neymar deal off

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are reportedly in talks to finalize the massive $88 million transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder, 24, has been linked with a move to a host of clubs across Europe and both Man United and Man City were said to be interested in the silky center mid who scored an incredible 32 goals and added 18 assists for Sporting last season.

Per a report from o Jogo in Portugal, United are meeting with the agent of the Portugal international agent to discuss the finer details of the deal as Sporting Lisbon want a transfer fee of $88 million for Fernandes. United were also after another Portuguese international in midfield, Joao Felix, but the teenager appears to be close to joining Atletico Madrid this summer instead.

If United do sign a free-scoring central midfielder, it would likely mean Paul Pogba is heading out of Old Trafford as per his wish. If Fernandes is half as successful in the Premier League as his countryman Bernardo Silva has been at Man City, it will be money well spent as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer freshens up his dated United squad. Stay tuned.

The vice-president of Barcelona, Jordi Cardoner, has pretty much quashed any chance of the Brazilian superstar heading back to the Nou Camp this summer.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a huge transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain, with both Real Madrid and his former club Barca said to want to buy him, while Man United have been linked with a swap deal with Pogba.

“As far as I know Barcelona have not taken any steps to bring him here,” Cardoner told a press conference. “The board has not discussed bringing him back, unless the player were to take actual steps. It seems Neymar wants to come back, or at least that’s what he’s expressed, but it’s not something on the table. It’s not true that Barca are worrying about signing Neymar.”

Cardoner added that he isn’t surprised Neymar wants to return given how great of a club Barcelona is. Talk about blowing your own trumpet…

He does have a point. The way Neymar left Barca for PSG in his world-record $251 million transfer in the summer of 2017 left a bad taste in the mouths of pretty much everyone connected with the Catalan club, but if Neymar is close to moving to Real Madrid, you can expect Barca to try and figure out if they can make a deal happen.

Neymar’s problems off the pitch in Paris have intensified in recent months following two injury-hit seasons on the trot, with PSG’s club president saying that players who think they are bigger than the club can leave.

That’s all well and good, but who on earth can afford to pay Neymar what he is earning at PSG, a reported $1.2 million per week? Even the likes of Man United, Barca and Real will baulk at those wage demands.

MLS: What we learned from a wild Wednesday

By Daniel KarellJun 27, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
Wednesday night featured the first MLS action in some two weeks, since the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and with six matches on tap, there were plenty of talking points after the games.

Here’s some of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday’s MLS action:

Atlanta pulls defeat from jaws of draw

In a wild game between two teams missing key stars, it was one of the remaining stars who’s mistake cost his team a point.

Atlanta United fell in the dying moments to Toronto FC, 3-2, after Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez skied a penalty kick deep into second half stoppage time. The Atlanta United penalty kick came after VAR spotted a handball on Toronto FC’s Nick Deleon, leading to a huge stoppage. Martinez’s penalty kick didn’t come until the eighth minute of stoppage time, in what was supposed to be just two added minutes.

Martinez’s penalty kick followed one by Toronto FC that Alejandro Pozuelo dispatched in the third minute of stoppage time to give Toronto FC the lead and the win. Both Pozuelo and Martinez were outstanding in the match, each scoring earlier as well, but Toronto FC clearly missed Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, while Atlanta was without the services of Josef Martinez.

After four straight wins in all competition, it was a return down to earth for Atlanta with another defeat when there could have been a draw on the road.

A Night of Golazos

The MLS Goal of the Season race heated up on Wednesday with three incredible submissions from across the continent.

There was Wayne Rooney‘s incredible 65-yard lob over Brian Rowe to put D.C. United up, Orji Okwonkwo’s terrific spinning shot on the half-volley to lead the Montreal Impact over the Portland Timbers, and Lucas Venuto’s stoppage-time stunner on the road at FC Dallas to earn the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-2 draw. Watch all three golazos below.

Impact move up to 2nd with win

Quietly, the Montreal Impact is looking like a legit playoff contender nearly midway through the season.

The Impact, thanks to Orji Okwonkwo’s outstanding goal, defeated the defending Western Conference champion Portland Timbers, 2-1, to move into second place in the Eastern Conference, sitting just two points behind the first place Philadelphia Union. Okwonkwo and Designated Player Saphir Taider‘s play this season has helped make up for the loss of Ignacio “Nacho” Piatti to a recurring knee injury that will keep him out another two to three months.

In addition, Bacary Sagna and Zakaria Diallo have been immense to the defensive effort, along with Daniel Lovitz and Samuel Piette at left back and midfield, respectively.

World Cup quarterfinal: Heat is on USMNT v. hosts France

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
It will be close to 97 degrees in Paris on Friday as France swelters in a severe, unexpected heatwave.

The U.S. women’s national team will also be feeling the heat at the Parc des Princes (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) as they face the much-fancied tournament hosts in a mouth-watering World Cup quarterfinal.

France versus the USWNT sees fourth play first in terms of their FIFA rankings, as the reigning champs struggled by Spain in their Round of 16 clash and know that the pressure is on them to deliver and keep up their incredible record of at least reaching the semifinal stage in every single Women’s World Cup in history.

The fact they’ve failed to beat France in their last three games against them, including two defeats with the latest loss coming in January, means that the pressure is cranked up a few notches as the eyes of the world lock in on Paris.

“This U.S. team lives in pressure. When you are young and come into this program, there is always a target on your back,” head coach Jill Ellis told the media. “This is a big game, the players know that. You’re wired for this and built for this. Some teams visit pressure, but we live there. Are there going to be some nerves? Sure. There is a lot at stake. They are wired to handle it.”

Much of the talk ahead of this game has been about President Donald Trump and his reaction to comments from co-captain Megan Rapinoe who said she is “not f****** going to the White House” if the USWNT win the World Cup.

Those comments were to a magazine, Eight By Eight, in January and have gone viral in recent days after the video clip was released.

Rapinoe addressed Trump’s comments — the U.S. president said that she “should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team” and to “be proud of the flag that you wear” — and said she stands by what she said and would urge her teammates to follow her lead.

Back to the action on the pitch, Rapinoe is fired up, as she elaborated on her eccentric comments about facing the hosts in Paris on Friday in primetime.

“The secondary market for tickets is wild. Looking at this match, what it means for the tournament, it is a huge game and our chance to play the host nation in a World Cup,” Rapinoe smiled. “For me, these are why you play all of the thousands of friendlies, training on your own and grinding away. I think it is going to be a fantastic match. It will be fun and it will be a great stage for both teams to go out and enjoy themselves.”

France’s head coach Corinne Diacre put it bluntly when talking about the expectation levels on France against the USWNT, who have plenty of fans supporting them every step of the way in France.

“We have no pressure when we play USA,’ Diacre said.

So it’s over to Ellis’ team as they are focused on spoiling the French party in what should be an epic battle between two teams littered with stars, as Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry lead the French charge and the likes of Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan will be front and center for the USWNT.

“From where we were four years ago and from where France were four years ago, we are both stronger teams,” Rapinoe said.

Which team will be strong enough to better handle the inferno of expectation and reach the final four?

Africa Cup of Nations – Senegal v. Algeria headlines

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
The Africa Cup of Nations group stage is getting very interesting indeed and things are heating up in Groups B and C in Egypt.

There’s no doubting that the game of the day, and perhaps the entire group stage of the 2019 tournament, sees Senegal clash with Algeria as Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez go head-to-head in Group C to book a spot in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere in Group C, Victor Wanyama‘s Kenya face Tanzania in a battle between two teams who are keen to reach the knockout round as one of the best third-place teams.

In Group B both Madagascar and Burundi have a huge clash, as Nigeria have already qualified from their group with two wins from two but the former two teams will battle it out with Guinea to get out of the group.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Thursday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Thursday, June 27

Group B
Madagascar v. Burundi – 10:30 a.m. ET

Group C
Senegal v. Algeria – 1 p.m. ET
Kenya v. Tanzania – 4 p.m. ET