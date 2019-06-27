More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

World Cup quarterfinal: Heat is on USWNT v. hosts France

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
It will be close to 97 degrees in Paris on Friday as France swelters in a severe, unexpected heatwave.

The U.S. women’s national team will also be feeling the heat at the Parc des Princes (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) as they face the much-fancied tournament hosts in a mouth-watering World Cup quarterfinal.

France versus the USWNT sees fourth play first in terms of their FIFA rankings, as the reigning champs struggled by Spain in their Round of 16 clash and know that the pressure is on them to deliver and keep up their incredible record of at least reaching the semifinal stage in every single Women’s World Cup in history.

“This U.S. team lives in pressure. When you are young and come into this program, there is always a target on your back,” head coach Jill Ellis told the media. “This is a big game, the players know that. You’re wired for this and built for this. Some teams visit pressure, but we live there. Are there going to be some nerves? Sure. There is a lot at stake. They are wired to handle it.”

Much of the talk ahead of this game has been about President Donald Trump and his reaction to comments from co-captain Megan Rapinoe who said she is “not f****** going to the White House” if the USWNT win the World Cup.

Those comments were to a magazine, Eight By Eight, in January and have gone viral in recent days after the video clip was released.

Rapinoe addressed Trump’s comments — the U.S. president said that she “should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team” and to “be proud of the flag that you wear” — and said she stands by what she said and would urge her teammates to follow her lead.

Back to the action on the pitch, Rapinoe is fired up, as she elaborated on her eccentric comments about facing the hosts in Paris on Friday in primetime.

“The secondary market for tickets is wild. Looking at this match, what it means for the tournament, it is a huge game and our chance to play the host nation in a World Cup,” Rapinoe smiled. “For me, these are why you play all of the thousands of friendlies, training on your own and grinding away. I think it is going to be a fantastic match. It will be fun and it will be a great stage for both teams to go out and enjoy themselves.”

France’s head coach Corinne Diacre put it bluntly when talking about the expectation levels on France against the USWNT: “We have no pressure when we play USA.”

So it’s over to Ellis’ team as they are focused on spoiling the French party in what should be an epic battle between two teams littered with stars, as Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry lead the French charge and the likes of Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan will be front and center for the USWNT.

“From where we were four years ago and from where France were four years ago, we are both stronger teams,” Rapinoe said.

Which team will be strong enough to better handle the inferno of expectation and reach the final four?

LIVE, Africa Cup of Nations – Senegal v. Algeria headlines

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
The Africa Cup of Nations group stage is getting very interesting indeed and things are heating up in Groups B and C in Egypt.

There’s no doubting that the game of the day, and perhaps the entire group stage of the 2019 tournament, sees Senegal clash with Algeria as Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez go head-to-head in Group C to book a spot in the Round of 16.

Elsewhere in Group C, Victor Wanyama‘s Kenya face Tanzania in a battle between two teams who are keen to reach the knockout round as one of the best third-place teams.

In Group B both Madagascar and Burundi have a huge clash, as Nigeria have already qualified from their group with two wins from two but the former two teams will battle it out with Guinea to get out of the group.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Thursday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Thursday, June 27

Group B
Madagascar v. Burundi – 10:30 a.m. ET

Group C
Senegal v. Algeria – 1 p.m. ET
Kenya v. Tanzania – 4 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Comparing Premier League teams to NFL franchises

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
We’ve all thought about it, and you may have even selected either your Premier League or NFL team based on the other.

So, let’s have fun and imagine which PL and NFL teams are the closest aligned in terms of their club ethos, fans, star players, coaches and more.

A lot of the big boys have much more in common than you’d think…

Click play on the video above as we break down some of the top comparisons ahead of the new seasons for both types of football.

Liverpool sign teenage sensation Van den Berg

Liverpool/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
Sepp van den Berg is officially a Liverpool player with a $1.6 million deal agreed.

Plenty of top clubs across Europe have been chasing the PEC Zwolle teenager, but the 17-year-old center back has chosen to sign for Jurgen Klopp‘s reigning European champions.

Van den Berg made his debut in the Dutch Eredivisie during the 2018-19 campaign, making 15 appearances, and has already progressed to play for the Netherlands U19 national team four times.

Speaking about his arrival at Anfield, the youngster seems pretty happy to be calling Liverpool home.

“It’s just an amazing feeling. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited,” van den Berg said. “I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that. Of course, the trainer [Jurgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here. I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

This is a long-term signing for Liverpool, but with Dejan Lovren eager to leave this summer to play regularly, VDB could be straight in as Liverpool’s fourth-choice center back. He is a defender who has a turn of pace but is also calm on the ball, and that seems to slot in perfect with what Liverpool want from their defenders.

Fellow Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk will be the perfect role model for the youngster (van den Berg mentioned that he can’t wait to learn “everything” from van Dijk) while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez will battle it out for the spot alongside VVD at center back in the next few seasons.

Having VVD pass the baton to VDB in a few years time seems like the plan for Klopp and Liverpool. NBD.

Barcelona sign Neto in goalkeeper swap with Valencia

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 8:10 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says Brazilian goalkeeper Neto will sign a four-year contract with the Spanish champions.

The transfer completes a swap a day after Barcelona sold Jasper Cillessen to Valencia.

Barcelona says it is paying 26 million euros ($29.5 million) plus possibly another 9 million euros ($10.2 million) in variables for Neto. Valencia paid Barcelona 35 million euros ($40 million) for Cillessen.

Neto will replace Cillessen, who played as a backup for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Champions League and the Spanish league and only regularly started in the Copa del Rey.

The 29-year-old Neto helped Valencia qualify for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish for the past two seasons in Spain. He also played in Italy at Juventus as a backup to Gianluigi Buffon and at Fiorentina after starting at Brazilian club Paranaense.

