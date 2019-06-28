Another MLS teen reportedly set for Bundesliga move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Colorado Rapids have done their fare share of mining Germany for talent, so fair play to the Bundesliga for taking a swing the other way.

Goal.com’s Ronan Murphy reports that Freiburg is looking to bring another American teen abroad, targeting former trialist Cole Bassett of the Rapids.

The Homegrown Player was the youngest signing in Rapids history when he signed his first deal in 2018.

He turns 18 a month from Friday, and has a goal and an assist for the Rapids this season in 678 minutes. He can play across the midfield but is primarily a center midfielder, and made his debut last season for coach Anthony Hudson.

Freiburg has had American players Caleb Stanko and Zack Steffen on its books in the recent past, and USMNT centurion Paul Caligiuri played with the club from 1991-92.

Bassett obviously has a better chance of consistent playing time if he stays in MLS, but the challenge and lure of playing abroad is massive. With the success of more established American teens like Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, the call is loud.

Bassett will take some time to make the adjustment should he go, and may get a loan, but this time of year is a good time to move into a preseason camp.

Freiburg have made an offer for Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett. He turns 18 in July, so the transfer could be finalised next month. #SCF #Rapids96 #MLS — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 28, 2019

