Copa America roundup: Chile wins in penalties; Argentina will meet Brazil

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another day, another round of penalty kicks in the Copa America in Brazil.

Chile won the 2015 and 2016 versions of the tournament, beating Argentina in penalties both times, and kept the possibility of three-match open for July.

Colombia 0-0 (4-5 pens) Chile

A handball denied Chile a goal in regulation, and it sat 0-0 in regulation.

Club Leon’s William Tesillo’s fifth round effort was the first miss of the shootout, and Alexis Sanchez rolled in the ensuing kick to keep the champs alive.

Chile gets the winner of Uruguay and Peru, who kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Venezuela 0-2 Argentina

Lionel Messi admits he hasn’t been in top form during this Copa America, but Argentina is now two wins from helping him lift his first true international prize.

“It has not been my best Copa America,” Messi said, according to AS. “The pitches are really very difficult. They’re not conducive to good football. They’re in bad condition.”

Lautaro Martinez scored a clever redirection and Spurs target Giovani Lo Celso also bagged one as La Albiceleste set up a meeting with Brazil in the semifinals.

Follow @NicholasMendola