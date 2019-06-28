LIVE, Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco v. Ivory Coast; Tunisia in action

The group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has reached an intriguing stage, as plenty of teams begin to punch their tickets in the Round of 16.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

With the 24-team format allowing the top four third-place teams to also advance, there is still so much to play for across these group games.

In Group D two giants collide as Morocco face the Ivory Coast with Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia (who scored their winner against South Africa earlier this week) and Crystal Palace’s Wiflried Zaha the leading men for the Elephants, while Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal played well for the Atlas Lions in their win against Namibia. South Africa and Namibia then face off in Group D and both teams lost their opening games, so a win here would be huge for their hopes of getting out of the group.

Group E sees Tunisia and Mali collide, with the latter top of the group and Tunisia in desperate need of a win after drawing their opening group game against Angola. Southampton’s new signing Moussa Djenepo is one of Mali’s key players, and Tunisia will be wary of his dribbling ability on the break.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Friday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Friday, June 28

Group D

Morocco v. Ivory Coast – 1 p.m. ET

South Africa v. Namibia – 4 p.m. ET

Group E

Tunisia v. Mali – 10:30 a.m. ET

