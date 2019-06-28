More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

Odegaard reportedly chooses two-year loan at Real Sociedad

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
Martin Odegaard was linked with an upgrade from the Eredivisie to the Bundesliga, but is hoping to give Real Madrid a close-up look with his third loan stint in as many seasons.

Not 21 until December, the once “next big thing” finally had a breakout campaign last season when he scored 11 goals and added 12 assists in 39 matches on loan from Vitesse.

It was another step up after a decent but unspectacular loan stint at Heerenveen the previous season, and he reportedly turned down interest from Ajax in order to make his latest move.

So now it’ll be a move to La Liga despite links to Bayer Leverkusen, a German club who would’ve provided Champions League football to the playmaker.

Real Sociedad is the club in question and it’s a two-year loan for La Liga’s ninth place club last season. Odegaard will be managed by Basque Country mainstay Imanol Alguacil.

Odegaard has a goal and two assists in 18 caps for Norway. This is a big chance for him to impress Real, or impress someone else to make a big offer for the boy who once caused a bidding war amongst Europe’s biggest clubs at age 15.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Mexico and Haiti were the first two sides to book their places in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals on Saturday; now, two more sides will join them on Sunday.

Jamaica and Panama are set to meet in Sunday’s first quarterfinal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn., followed by the U.S. men’s national team taking on Curacao.

After struggling through their first game and a half of group play, Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT hit its stride during a second-half blowout of Trinidad & Tobago and took care of business with a fully rotated team against Panama. Now, they’ll face the biggest surprise of this summer’s Gold Cup — all due respect to semifinalists Haiti.

Sunday's Gold Cup schedule

Sunday’s Gold Cup schedule

Jamaica v. Panama — 5:30 p.m. ET
USA v. Curacao — 8 p.m. ET

Spain tops Germany to claim third U-21 EURO title this decade (video)

Photo by Emilio Andreoli - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Spain’s near-monopoly on the Under-21 European Championship trophy grew stronger on Sunday, as La Rojita celebrated their third title (of five tournaments held) this decade with a 2-1 victory over Germany in the final in Udine, Italy.

Sweden (2015) and Germany (2017) are the only two nations other than Spain to rein supreme over Europe’s U-21 age group this decade. Spain won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2013, the same period in which Spain’s senior team won EURO 2008, World Cup 2010 and EURO 2012 in successive major tournament appearances.

Fabian Ruiz scored game’s opening goal in just the 7th minute, and a worthy final-winner it looked to be more than an hour. After picking the ball up near midfield, the Napoli midfielder surged forward before uncorking a low, curling effort just inside the far post of Alexander Nubel’s goal.

Nubel was called upon to make saves just four times in the game — half of which came during a five-second sequence in the 69th minute. After making the initial save on Ruiz’s shot from distance, Nubel spilled the ball in front of his six-yard box. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) pounced quickly and lifted the ball over Nubel as he scrambled back to his feet.

Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim) gave Germany a late lifeline when he struck the ball from nearly 30 yards out — aided by the deflection of a defender — in the 88th minute. That’s as close are the Germans would get, though.

Golden Boot winner Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg) was rendered largely ineffective in the final after scoring seven goals (five in the group stage, two in the semifinals) earlier in the tournament.

Ellis, Neville at odds over USWNT scoping out England hotel

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
LYON, France (AP) Preparing for the Women’s World Cup semifinal against the United States, coach Phil Neville was irritated to discover the Americans scoping out England’s hotel.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis insisted it was a sign of good preparation rather than arrogance, but Neville suggested it could be a disciplinary matter for the staff dispatched to the hotel and bad etiquette.

As the designated home team, England had first choice of hotels and so will the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal as they prepare for the final, which is also being played in Lyon.

A pair of U.S. staffers visited the Fourviere Hotel, which is close to the old town, while England was out at a practice session Sunday.

“I think that’s important to do your job,” Ellis said. “So in terms of arrogance I think that’s got nothing to do with us. That’s planning and preparation for our staff. So I think that’s pretty normal.”

Not so, according to Neville. He thinks Ellis should have been far tougher.

“We were training, I hope they enjoyed the hotel but it’s not something we would do — sending someone round to another team’s hotel,” Neville said. “But it’s their problem. I am sure that Jill probably wouldn’t have been happy with that arrangement. I wouldn’t have been if that was my team ops person going round.

“I am sure they will be dealing with their own infrastructure within their own discipline problem.”

Based on information provided by FIFA to the media, the Americans are currently staying at the less luxurious Residence Lyon Metropole, which is in the north of Lyon.

The Fourviere Hotel is west of the city close to an ancient Roman amphitheater, on the site of a 19th century convent, with the reception in the old chapel under gold-trimmed artwork.

“I just thought, ‘What are they doing?'” Neville said of the Americans. “It’s not etiquette, really. It’s not something I would allow from our organization.”

The planning for the final hotel is the latest indication of self-assuredness from a team that saw U.S. defender Ali Krieger say it is the world’s best team as well as the world’s “second-best.”

“It’s important that our team has confidence,” Ellis said. “I don’t think in any way this is an arrogant team. I think this team knows that they’ve got to earn everything, that we’ve got tough opponents … still ahead of us and we have to earn every right to advance in this tournament.”

Report: James Rodriguez close to Napoli move

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
According to a report by Spanish publication AS, James Rodriguez is nearing a move to Napoli on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid.

The report says that with Colombia now out of the Copa America after falling to Chile in the quarterfinals, the move can progress to completion. AS reports that Rodriguez has agreed to a contract with the Serie A side in a deal worth $7.4 million per year, and now the two clubs will negotiate on a transfer structure.

Despite James not being in Zidane’s squad plans, Real Madrid wants $57 million for his services, according to the AS report. Napoli is instead proposing a loan-to-buy deal to allow them to procure the funds and pay out later. That may not be ideal for Real Madrid who is looking to spend enormous sums of money this summer to overhaul the squad after a disappointing season and could want the income soon to balance the books. Still, it might be the best deal Real Madrid gets for the Colombian, with Napoli offering around $11 million in a loan fee for this season followed by $46 million next summer to seal the permanent transfer.

At Napoli, Rodriguez would link up with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career after playing for the Italian at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich previously. James returned to Madrid after a two-year loan at Bayern did not result in a permanent purchase, but Madrid was never going to keep him at the Bernabeu.

James played just 20 times in Bundesliga action last season, scoring seven goals while hampered by knee and calf problems. He was a regular for Colombia at the Copa America this summer, failing to find the back but assisting a pair.