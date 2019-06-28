Predicting the rest of the Gold Cup

The 2019 Gold Cup knockout rounds are here, and there are plenty of intriguing clashes lined up over the next week or so.
Will the USMNT defend their crown? Can an understrength Mexico prove just how deep their squad is? Or will Costa Rica, or maybe even Canada, stun everyone?
Below our writers reveal their predictions for how the knockout round will pan out. Let us know your picks in the comments section below, too.
Joe Prince-Wright
Quarterfinals
Canada defeat Haiti
Mexico defeat Costa Rica
Panama defeat Jamaica
USA defeat Curacao
Semifinals
Mexico defeat Canada
Panama defeat USA
Final
Mexico defeat Panama
Nick Mendola
Quarterfinals
Canada defeat Haiti
Mexico defeat Costa Rica
Jamaica defeat Panama
USA defeat Curacao
Semifinals
Mexico defeat Canada
USA defeat Jamaica
Final
Mexico defeat USA
Andy Edwards
Quarterfinals
Canada defeat Haiti
Mexico defeat Costa Rica
Jamaica defeat Panama
USA defeat Curacao
Semifinals
Mexico defeat Canada
USA defeat Jamaica
Final
Mexico defeat USA
The group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has reached an intriguing stage, as plenty of teams begin to punch their tickets in the Round of 16.
With the 24-team format allowing the top four third-place teams to also advance, there is still so much to play for across these group games.
In Group D two giants collide as Morocco face the Ivory Coast with Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia (who scored their winner against South Africa earlier this week) and Crystal Palace’s Wiflried Zaha the leading men for the Elephants, while Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal played well for the Atlas Lions in their win against Namibia. South Africa and Namibia then face off in Group D and both teams lost their opening games, so a win here would be huge for their hopes of getting out of the group.
Group E sees Tunisia and Mali collide, with the latter top of the group and Tunisia in desperate need of a win after drawing their opening group game against Angola. Southampton’s new signing Moussa Djenepo is one of Mali’s key players, and Tunisia will be wary of his dribbling ability on the break.
Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Friday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Friday, June 28
Group D
Morocco v. Ivory Coast – 1 p.m. ET
South Africa v. Namibia – 4 p.m. ET
Group E
Tunisia v. Mali – 10:30 a.m. ET
Kalidou Koulibaly has been racially abused on many occasions by opposition fans in Serie A.
After those shocking incidents, the Napoli and Senegal center back wants to remind us of one thing. In his words, ‘We are all brothers’ on this planet.
Koulibaly, 28, has spent the past five seasons at Napoli and he believes that trying to change the attitude of youngsters is how society, not just soccer, can reduce racist incidents in the future.
He grew up in the Saint-Die district of Paris and recalled how the entire neighborhood would come together, no matter which country they were from, to help one another out.
Below is a snippet from the excellent article on Players’ Tribune, as Koulibaly recalls what happened when he was racially abused by Lazio fans during a game against them.
At the final whistle, I was walking to the tunnel, and I was very, very angry. But then I remembered something important. Before the match, there was a little mascot boy who walked with me to the pitch, holding my hand. He asked if he could have my jersey. I promised that I would give it to him after the match. So I turned around and went looking for him. I found him in the stands and gave him my shirt. And guess what’s the first thing he said to me?
“I am very sorry for what happened.”
This really affected me a lot. This little guy was apologizing for I don’t know how many grown men. And this was the first thing he thinks about — how I was feeling.
I told him, “It doesn’t matter. Thank you. Ciao.”
This is the spirit of a child. This is what we are missing in the world right now. I know that these incidents are not just happening because of skin color. I hear what some fans call my teammates, too. They call the Serbian players “gypsies,” they call even an Italian like Lorenzo Insigne “Neapolitan s***.” We need to do better.
AC Milan have agreed a one-year ban from UEFA competitions due to breaching financial fair play rules.
The Serie A side were due to compete in the group stage of the Europa League during the 2019-20 campaign but they have now been disqualified over failing to address FFP breaches over a three-year period.
Last summer Milan appealed a two-year suspended ban for breaching rules in 2015-17 successfully as they appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that new ownership would solve the issues. However, UEFA opened up proceedings against Milan in April once again about overspending, and they have now agreed to not play in European competitions next season.
CAS released the following statement on Friday.
“AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods.”
Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season and their place in the Europa League group stage will now go to AS Roma who finished in sixth, while Torino will now play in the Europa League qualifiers after finishing seventh in Italy’s top-flight in 2018-19.
Is this news that damaging to Milan?
No, not really. A club of their size doesn’t have a problem attracting players to join them, even with their recent struggles, and losing the Thursday-Sunday grind of long trips to play in the Europa League may actually help them focus on finishing in the top four of Serie A after a five-season absence in the UEFA Champions League.
New manager Marco Giampaolo will also have more time to work with his players on the training ground each week and overall, it seems like this ban will actually be beneficial for Milan in the long run.
Having a European ban on your record isn’t a great look, but Milan’s new ownership have promised a new stadium, have Ivan Gazidis in charge and the team only narrowly missed out on reaching the Champions League last season. Despite this ban, things are moving in the right direction.
Alisson Becker was the hero in penalty kicks after hosts Brazil failed to break down 10-man Paraguay at the Copa America on Thursday.
Paraguay eliminated Brazil from the 2011 and 2015 editions of the tournament in penalty kicks.
Brazil outshot Paraguay 26-5, and will face the winners of Argentina and Venezuela in the semifinals.
Gatito Fernandez made 13 saves in the loss.
Fabian Balbuena’s 58th minute red card complicated the matter for Paraguay, but the underdogs held out for kicks.
Alisson saved the first penalty of the round, and Willian gave Brazil its advantage.
Roberto Firmino slapped a right-footed shot wide, but Derlis Gonzalez did the same and Brazil held on for a semifinal spot.