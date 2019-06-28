More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Salah helps Warda get reinstated to Egypt’s national team

Associated PressJun 28, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Mohamed Salah‘s intervention helped get Amr Warda back on the Egyptian national soccer team despite accusations that he sent lewd messages to two women.

Warda was originally expelled from the team at the African Cup of Nations, but Egyptian soccer federation president Hany Abou Rida reversed the decision on Friday following a plea from Salah and other teammates, and a meeting with the national team that was attended by the country’s minister of sports on Thursday.

“During the meeting, (Abou Rida) praised players for their sense of solidarity, their desire to see their teammate pardoned, to end his suspension, and also for their respect of any decision made by the EFA in this regard,” the federation wrote on its website. “Hence, he decided to alleviate the sanction by suspending the player only until the end of the group stage.”

Egypt, which has already qualified for the knockout stage after beating Congo on Wednesday, has only one match left to play in the group stage. The game against Uganda is scheduled for Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian federation issued a brief statement saying Abou Rida had decided to send Warda home to maintain “discipline, commitment and focus” in the squad. The decision came after videos emerged of women alleging that Warda verbally harassed them.

Warda initially denied the allegations but he soon posted a video on his Facebook page where he apologized to his family, teammates and coaches.

“I promise you that everything will be fine and that I won’t do anything that would be upsetting to anyone,” the 25-year-old player said.

Salah condemned Warda’s behavior on Twitter but said he should be given “a second chance.”

“Women must be treated with the utmost respect. `No’ means `no.’ Those things are and must remain sacred,” the Liverpool forward wrote on Thursday. “I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.

“We need to believe in second chances … we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.”

Egypt captain Ahmed el-Mohamady also showed solidarity with Warda. After scoring against Congo on Wednesday, El-Mohamady celebrated his goal by making a 22 sign with his fingers in reference to his teammate’s shirt number.

However, Salah’s comments in particular elicited the ire of many of his fans on social media and reignited the debate on Egyptian society’s tolerance of injustice against women.

Ghadeer Ahmed, a young Egyptian feminist, mocked Salah on Facebook by changing his nickname from “The pride of Arabs” to “The pride of sexual harassers.”

Sexual harassment, mostly ranging from catcalls to occasional pinching or grabbing, is rampant in Egypt. Polls have found that a majority of both men and women in the conservative Muslim country believe it is justified if women dress “provocatively” in public. According to a survey by the U.N. women’s agency, released in April 2013, nearly 99 percent of Egyptian women reported having been sexually harassed, with 91 percent saying they feel insecure in the street as a result.

Amro Hassan Elserty, a journalist and soccer commentator, called Salah an “absolute disgrace” on his Facebook page.

“I’ll never ever support a team of sexual harassment endorsers, who believe in giving second chances to someone who has long been imposing himself on females and sexually harassing them for years,” Elserty wrote.

Since Thursday, the hashtag “unfollow-mosalah” has started attracting social media users who voiced their disillusionment with Egypt’s 27-year-old striker.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: Venezuela v. Argentina, Copa America quarterfinals

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Venezuela and Argentina do battle at the Maracana on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) for a place in the Copa America semifinals.

[ STREAM: Venezuela v. Argentina on Telemundo Deportes ]

Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste have hardly hit top form so far in the competition, but snuck through to the last eight where they face a solid Venezuela side led by Salomon Rondon up front.

Whichever teams wins will face hosts Brazil in the semis in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Can Messi go one step closer to winning the first-ever trophy of his international career? Or will it all end in tears for Argentina once again?

Remember: You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBCSports App. All you have to do is click on the link above.

Watch Live: France v. USWNT, World Cup quarterfinal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
This is it.

The biggest game so far of the 2019 Women’s World Cup has arrived, as hosts France take on reigning champs the USA amid a searing heatwave in Paris on Friday (Watch live online, 3 p.m. ET via Telemundo Deportes and on NBC Universo).

[ LIVE: Stream France v. USA ]

It doesn’t get much bigger than this, as two of the favorites collide with the eyes of the world on them in a packed out Parc des Princes stadium with tickets going for record amounts on the secondary market.

The no. 1 ranked USWNT facing the hosts in red-hot Paris in front of a massive global audience is a huge moment for the women’s game generally. The pressure is on the USWNT to deliver after a lackluster display against Spain in the last round, while France have plenty of pressure on their shoulders from an expectant home crowd.

France’s stars Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer will lead their charge amid, while Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe are the experienced stars pushing the U.S. to yet another World Cup semifinal.

In USWNT team news Lindsey Horan being out of the starting lineup is the big news.

The winner of this game will face England in Lyon next Tuesday for a place in the World Cup final.

Click on the link above to watch the game live online or via the NBC Sports App in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes.

Full Premier League 2019-20 preseason schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
The 2019-20 Premier League season is approaching fast and plenty of players are getting ready to head back to their clubs.

Preseason is almost here.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

With that in mind, where are all 20 PL teams heading this summer? Plenty have overseas tours lined up, including Arsenal and Liverpool playing in the USA, as plenty of games here, there and everywhere is the main plan for July and early August.

Of course, some teams are yet to announce all of their preseason games and there will be a few changes and additions to game along the way, so keep heading back to this page for the latest updates.

Thanks to our friends at the PremierLeague.com, you will find the schedule for all 20 teams between now and August 9 when the new season kicks off.

Arsenal
6 July Arsenal XI v Boreham Wood (A)
15 July v Colorado Rapids (A)
17 July v Bayern Munich (Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles)
20 July v Fiorentina (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)
23 July v Real Madrid (FedExField, Washington DC)
28 July v Olympique Lyonnais (H)
31 July v Angers (A)
4 August v Barcelona (A)

Aston Villa
21 July v Shrewsbury (A)
24 July v Walsall (A)
27 July v Charlton (A)
3 August v RB Leipzig (A)

Bournemouth
16 July v TBC (A)
20 July v Girona (A)
26 July v West Brom (A)
27 July v Brentford (A)
2 August v Lazio (H)
3 August v Lyon (H)

Brighton & Hove Albion
13 July v FC Liefering (Sportplatz Bischofshofen, Austria)
19 July v Crawley Town (A)
20 July v Fulham (EBB Stadium, Aldershot)
27 July v Birmingham (A)
2 August v Valencia (H)

Burnley
20 July v Crewe Alexandra (A)
20 July v Port Vale (A)
23 July v Fleetwood Town (A)
27 July v Wigan Athletic (A)
30 July v Nice (H)
3 August v Parma (H)

Chelsea
10 July v Bohemians (A)
13 July v St Patrick’s Athletic (A)
19 July v Kawasaki Frontale (Nissan Stadium, Yokohama)
23 July v Barcelona (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)
28 July v Reading (A)
31 July v RB Salzburg (A)
3 August v Monchengladbach (A)

Crystal Palace
9 July v Luzern (Tissot Arena, Bienne)
13 July v Young Boys (A)
16 July v Barnet (A)
19 July v Nottingham Forest (A)
20 July v Bromley (A)
27 July v Bristol City (A)
30 July v AFC Wimbledon (A)
3 August v Hertha Berlin (H)

Everton
7 July v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi)
14 July v Sion (Bagnes, Switzerland)
19 July v Monaco (Bagnes, Switzerland)
24 July v Wigan (A)
27 July v Mainz (A)
27 July v Sevilla (Opel Arena, Mainz)
3 August v Werder Bremen (A)

Leicester City
16 July v Scunthorpe United (A)
20 July v Cheltenham Town (A)
23 July v Cambridge (A)
27 July v Rotherham United (A)
27 July v Stoke City (A)
2 August v Atalanta (H)

Liverpool
11 July v Tranmere Rovers (A)
14 July v Bradford City (A)
19 July v Borussia Dortmund (Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana)
21 July v Sevilla (Fenway Park, Boston)
24 July v Sporting (Yankee Stadium, New York)
28 July v Napoli (Murrayfield)
31 July v Lyon (Stade de Geneve, Switzerland)
4 August v Manchester City (Wembley Stadium) Community Shield

Manchester City
17 July v West Ham (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Newcastle United/Wolves (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
27 July v Yokohama F. Marinos (A)
4 August v Liverpool (Wembley Stadium) Community Shield

Manchester United
13 July v Perth Glory (A)
17 July v Leeds United (Optus Stadium, Perth)
20 July v Inter Milan (National Stadium Singapore)
25 July v Spurs (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
30 July v Kristiansund (Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo)
3 August v AC Milan (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Newcastle United
17 July v Wolves (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Man City/West Ham (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
30 July v Hibernian (A)
3 August v Saint-Etienne (H)

Norwich City
14 July v DSC Arminia Bielefeld (A)
24 July v Brentford (Colney Training Centre)
27 July v Luton Town (A)
30 July v Atalanta (H)
3 August v Toulouse (H)

Sheffield United
12 July v Real Betis (Algarve Stadium, Portugal)
16 July v Burton Albion (A)
20 July v Northampton Town (A)
23 July v Chesterfield (A)
27 July v Barnsley (A)

Southampton
14 July v SCR Altach (A)
20 July v Preston North End (A)
23 July v Guangzhou R&F (Estadio Campo Desportivo, Macau)
28 July v Feyenoord (A)
3 August v Koln (H)

Tottenham Hotspur
21 July v Juventus (National Stadium Singapore)
25 July v Man Utd (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
4 August v Inter Milan (H)

Watford
27 July v Queens Park Rangers (A)

West Ham United
11 July v SCR Altach (A)
17 July v Man City (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Newcastle United/Wolves (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
27 July v Fulham (A)
3 August v Athletic Bilbao (H) Betway Cup

Wolverhampton Wanderers
17 July v Newcastle United (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Man City/West Ham (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
25 July v Crusaders or B36 Torshavn (H) UEFA Europa League second qualifying round first leg (H)
1 August v Crusaders or B36 Torshavn (H) UEFA Europa League second qualifying round second leg (H)

Transfer rumor roundup: Zaha to Arsenal; Ndombele delay

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the 2019-20 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

According to our partners at Sky Sports Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave this summer for a fresh challenge.

The report states that he wants to sign for another club in London who play in Europe, which narrows it down to Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea. The latter have a transfer ban, so that’s not going to happen, so Zaha is eyeing north London.

He grew up as an Arsenal fan and per the report the Gunners have been sounded out about a deal and are going to be a bid in for Palace’s star who they value at $100 million. Zaha, 26, is currently away on international duty with the Ivory Coast but has started their two opening games on the bench, and would be a instant starter at either Arsenal or Spurs with his incredible pace and trickery out wide a nightmare to defend.

Zaha came through the ranks at Palace before being sold to Manchester United in 2013, but he then returned to Palace first on loan and then permanently in January 2015. It is believed United will receive 25 percent of any transfer fee Palace receive, as this is another huge blow for the Eagles who have already sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Man United this summer and Zaha scored  10 Premier League goals last season.

Despite signing a huge new contract last summer, Zaha spoke to the Daily Mail towards the end of last season about wanting to move on.

“For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies,” Zaha said. “I’m blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer. I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that’s it. And I’ll do the rest.”

Now it’s about Arsenal putting up the cash to sign Zaha, and they’ll likely have to offload a few players to bring him in as Unai Emery reportedly has just $60 million to spend this summer after the Gunners failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham may be in for Zaha in the long run, but someone they are much closer to signing is Lyon and France central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

But they better hurry up.

A deal for Ndombele, 22, was said to be close as Spurs closed in on a significant signing after going 18 months without a new addition to their squad over the last three transfer windows.

But Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon’s president, has revealed he will increase the price for Ndombele to $90 million unless Spurs crack on with negotiations.

“If I wait another eight days, it will be €80m. Tottenham made us an opening offer worth €45m. Then, we discussed more. Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either. Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I do not know, but not just €45m,” Aulas said.

“We had people speaking all night with Daniel Levy. He talks a lot and goes back on what we’ve agreed in writing. Agreements have not at all been respected. We had email exchanges which have been contradicted, so that’s made it very complicated. It’s difficult. The Tottenham board’s theory is to explain that the economic market is very hard and so we have to get used to renegotiating.

“It’s been very, very difficult. I’ve got 25 years of experience as a president of a club and it’s our 16th participation in a European competition in a row. But this is very rare in the football world. The negotiation with the Tottenham directors has been the hardest I have ever had to undergo in these 25 years.”

Now, Lyon’s president is known for being pretty outrageous with his public comments and this is no different. It also proves what everyone knows about Daniel Levy, that he is one of the top negotiators out there.

Spurs need someone to hold down central midfield, with Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier not really working out, while Moussa Sissoko has surprisingly been a revelation in a slightly different role in central midfield. Ndombele has been superb for Lyon over the past two seasons and has broken into the French national team in recent months. His distribution, reading of the game, dribbling and ability to intercept opponents have elevated him to the this level and he’s one of the best two-way central midfielders in the game right now.

This would be a massive coup in the transfer market for Tottenham.

With Christian Eriksen expected to move on this summer, Spurs will have some cash to spend and getting in Ndombele and perhaps improving their central defense with Toby Alderweireld also rumored to be leaving, has to be the priority.