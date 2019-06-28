More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Three things we learned from USWNT’s win over France

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
The United States women’s national team knew the storylines ahead of this Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match against hosts France in Paris.

Would Jill Ellis react to an uninspiring performance from her Starting XI against Spain?

How would Megan Rapinoe react after making national headlines regarding a potential post-championship White House boycott?

And could Crystal Dunn cope with the threats presented by the French attack?

It’s no surprise that all three things are our three things following a 2-1 defeat of France.

Bring on England.

Headline-drawing iconoclast Rapinoe delivers above the fold performance

Whether she’s just a genius at compartmentalization or she thrives off drama, Megan Rapinoe appreciates Friday’s stage like few others.

The winger who infamously said she wouldn’t be going to the White House if the Yanks won the tournament scored twice for the second-straight match, and remarkably has four goals in two matches despite (arguably) not being near her best.

Jill Ellis said this team breathes easy under duress because they are always under pressure, and Rapinoe got the job done faster than Twitter fingers could tatter out a, “Guess you won’t be invited to the White House,” she had the U.S. on the board with a spinning free kick through traffic.

But Rapinoe’s second goal of the day was the one to note, as she zipped onto Tobin Heath’s cross to the center of the box and clinically banged home a second goal.

You don’t have to love Rapinoe’s politics, but the USWNT’s iconoclast just keeps delivering despite being on the verge of her 34th birthday. That’ll come two days before the final.

Dunn doesn’t blink, just keeps working

There’s a challenge in describing the performance of USWNT left back Crystal Dunn, who was far from perfect on the day.

That’s because she was tactically targeted by France. Everyone knew it was coming, with French star Kadidiatou Diani giving her the proverbial business all match long.

“We knew the host country has so much to play for and they’re a top world class team,” Dunn said on Fox after the game. “It wasn’t pretty a lot of the time, but we just had to get the job done. If we are to hoist the trophy, no one’s gonna remember how we played, we’re just going to remember that we fought it out and we won.”

The fact that the perceived weak link rose up and put in a high quality shift will not be forgotten by her teammates or future opponents. Dunn was beaten several times, but recovered nearly every time and didn’t show any signs of fatigue.

That’s good, because England is going to come at her with a different kind of challenge. After Friday, it’s difficult to doubt Dunn.

Ellis’ mad scientist stuff proves successful

Ellis made two moves that really raised eyebrows, leeping Lindsey Horan out of the lineup at center midfield and keeping a scoring-but-underwhelming Megan Rapinoe at left wing when many expected the fresh legs of Christen Press to make an appearance.

The result is a win, so yeah it’s a success, but there’s a question of whether that was despite the plan.

Ellis made a decision to cede possession in the midfield and France couldn’t make much happen until the final half hour. Horan is an absolute machine in the center of the park, but Ellis opted for Lavelle’s lighter touch and counted on Ertz and Mewis to do a bit more (which most teams can’t do because, well, they don’t have Julie Ertz).

“This team just showed so much grit and so much heart,” remarked Alex Morgan, another player to fight form the past few matches. “We weathered a couple storms during the match. We wound down the clock really well at the end.”

We mentioned Rapinoe delivering her two goals above, and she was very good early. That button was the right one to push for sure, though Ellis waiting a bit long in pulling the California native from the match.

Will we see the same 11 against Nikita Parris, Lucy Bronze, Ellen White, and England? That would be a risk, and it would take brass-coated guts for Ellis to keep Horan out of the lineup again.

USWNT holds on to knock off hosts France (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
Megan Rapinoe scored twice as the United States reached its eighth-straight Women’s World Cup semifinal with a 2-1 defeat of hosts France in Paris on Friday.

Wendie Renard scored with an 81st minute header for France, her fourth in five matches.

The reigning champions are one win away from defending their title, and will have to get past England on July 2 at Décines-Charpieu.

Sarah Bouhaddi was called into early duty when Megan Rapinoe tracked down a wayward touch and laid off to Julie Ertz for a hard drive.

It was Rapinoe’s free kick that put the U.S. in front, the left winger set up by an Alex Morgan-drawn foul. Her effort bounded through a sea of players but was untouched on its route to goal.

France was in possession for most of the rest of the half, and their passing only met its mark outside the final third. Targeting the Yanks’ left side, Crystal Dunn was busy.

Aside from the lively Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Becky Sauerbrunn impressed along with the edgy right back performance of Kelley O’Hara.

The Yanks came out of the gates hard, with Bouhaddi making a pair of saves on Sam Mewis and Tobin Heath in the 46th minute.

France had its best chance of the match a dozen minutes later with Alyssa Naeher unable to reach a back post cross but the hosts missing two decent chances to connect for an equalizer.

Naeher leapt to snare a looping header in the 64th minute, just after Jill Ellis brought on Horan to try and break up the French possession.

Rapinoe finished emphatically moments later, Heath’s cross into the box missing Mewis but finding the goal scorer for her brace.

Heath scored to make it 3-0, but the marker never reached the scoreboard thanks to Crystal Dunn being ruled offside. If she was, it was millimeters:

An O’Hara giveaway allowed Amandine Henry to test Naeher in the 78th, but the keeper got low to collect a shot from distance. And Naeher tipped a dangerous Eugenie Le Sommer side volley over the bar within a minute.

Renard got away from Horan to pound a header home in the 82nd to set up a grandstand finish.

O’Hara could’ve conceded a penalty if the handball rules were consistently enforced this tournament, but the call would’ve been harsh.

 

USWNT player ratings from 2-1 victory vs. France

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
The United States women’s national team scored early and rode out France’s second half storm to eliminate the hosts from the 2019 Women’s World Cup and advance to an eighth-straight semifinal.

The back line and keeper Alyssa Naeher were invaluable late, but it was headline-making Megan Rapinoe who made the most of her chances in a 2-1 win.

Starting XI

Alyssa Naeher — 7 — Grew into the game and was very good as the Yanks were under pressure over the final half-hour. Timed her jumps well after missing a big back post cross earlier in the contest.

Crystal Dunn — 7 — Was targeted from the opening stanza, and held her own considering the massive amount of pressure.

Abby Dahlhkemper — 6 — Nothing spectacular, but good enough to get the job done.

Becky Sauerbrunn — 8 — Calm and steady, as always.

Kelley O’Hara — 7 — Brought the edge needed to keep France uneasy. Late giveaway denies her an 8.

Sam Mewis (Off 82′) — 6 — Some sloppy moments, but overall kept pumping for 90 minutes.

Julie Ertz — 8 — If she’s not the most important player on the team, she’s 1B. Another day of cleaning up messes and stopping the spills before they get to mess status.

Rose Lavelle (Off 63′) — 5 — Not much room to operate for a very creative player.

Megan Rapinoe (off 88′) — 8 — Two goals is two goals, but remarkably the headline maker has four goals over her last two matches despite not being at her best. That’s saying something.

Alex Morgan — 5 — Must be dealing with an injury, because she’s essentially been a bystander for two matches. Created space well during her best moments.

Tobin Heath — 7 — Terrific playmaking, and very close to scoring what would’ve been a death knell for France if not for an offside flag.

Substitutes

Lindsey Horan (On 63′) — 5 — Couldn’t keep up with Renard on France’s goal, although Renard is her own argument for zonal marking.

Carli Lloyd (On 82′) — N/A

Christen Press (On 88′) — N/A

Another MLS teen reportedly set for Bundesliga move

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
The Colorado Rapids have done their fare share of mining Germany for talent, so fair play to the Bundesliga for taking a swing the other way.

Goal.com’s Ronan Murphy reports that Freiburg is looking to bring another American teen abroad, targeting former trialist Cole Bassett of the Rapids.

The Homegrown Player was the youngest signing in Rapids history when he signed his first deal in 2018.

He turns 18 a month from Friday, and has a goal and an assist for the Rapids this season in 678 minutes. He can play across the midfield but is primarily a center midfielder, and made his debut last season for coach Anthony Hudson.

Freiburg has had American players Caleb Stanko and Zack Steffen on its books in the recent past, and USMNT centurion Paul Caligiuri played with the club from 1991-92.

Bassett obviously has a better chance of consistent playing time if he stays in MLS, but the challenge and lure of playing abroad is massive. With the success of more established American teens like Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, the call is loud.

Bassett will take some time to make the adjustment should he go, and may get a loan, but this time of year is a good time to move into a preseason camp.

Watch Live: Venezuela v. Argentina, Copa America quarterfinals

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Venezuela and Argentina do battle at the Maracana on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) for a place in the Copa America semifinals.

Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste have hardly hit top form so far in the competition, but snuck through to the last eight where they face a solid Venezuela side led by Salomon Rondon up front.

Whichever teams wins will face hosts Brazil in the semis in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Can Messi go one step closer to winning the first-ever trophy of his international career? Or will it all end in tears for Argentina once again?

Remember: You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBCSports App. All you have to do is click on the link above.