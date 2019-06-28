More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Transfer rumor roundup: Zaha to Arsenal; Ndombele delay

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
The transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are kicking up a few notches between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

According to our partners at Sky Sports Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave this summer for a fresh challenge.

The report states that he wants to sign for another club in London who play in Europe, which narrows it down to Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea. The latter have a transfer ban, so that’s not going to happen, so Zaha is eyeing north London.

He grew up as an Arsenal fan and per the report the Gunners have been sounded out about a deal and are going to be a bid in for Palace’s star who they value at $100 million. Zaha, 26, is currently away on international duty with the Ivory Coast but has started their two opening games on the bench, and would be a instant starter at either Arsenal or Spurs with his incredible pace and trickery out wide a nightmare to defend.

Zaha came through the ranks at Palace before being sold to Manchester United in 2013, but he then returned to Palace first on loan and then permanently in January 2015. It is believed United will receive 25 percent of any transfer fee Palace receive, as this is another huge blow for the Eagles who have already sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Man United this summer and Zaha scored  10 Premier League goals last season.

Despite signing a huge new contract last summer, Zaha spoke to the Daily Mail towards the end of last season about wanting to move on.

“For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies,” Zaha said. “I’m blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer. I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that’s it. And I’ll do the rest.”

Now it’s about Arsenal putting up the cash to sign Zaha, and they’ll likely have to offload a few players to bring him in as Unai Emery reportedly has just $60 million to spend this summer after the Gunners failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham may be in for Zaha in the long run, but someone they are much closer to signing is Lyon and France central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

But they better hurry up.

A deal for Ndombele, 22, was said to be close as Spurs closed in on a significant signing after going 18 months without a new addition to their squad over the last three transfer windows.

But Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon’s president, has revealed he will increase the price for Ndombele to $90 million unless Spurs crack on with negotiations.

“If I wait another eight days, it will be €80m. Tottenham made us an opening offer worth €45m. Then, we discussed more. Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either. Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I do not know, but not just €45m,” Aulas said.

“We had people speaking all night with Daniel Levy. He talks a lot and goes back on what we’ve agreed in writing. Agreements have not at all been respected. We had email exchanges which have been contradicted, so that’s made it very complicated. It’s difficult. The Tottenham board’s theory is to explain that the economic market is very hard and so we have to get used to renegotiating.

“It’s been very, very difficult. I’ve got 25 years of experience as a president of a club and it’s our 16th participation in a European competition in a row. But this is very rare in the football world. The negotiation with the Tottenham directors has been the hardest I have ever had to undergo in these 25 years.”

Now, Lyon’s president is known for being pretty outrageous with his public comments and this is no different. It also proves what everyone knows about Daniel Levy, that he is one of the top negotiators out there.

Spurs need someone to hold down central midfield, with Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier not really working out, while Moussa Sissoko has surprisingly been a revelation in a slightly different role in central midfield. Ndombele has been superb for Lyon over the past two seasons and has broken into the French national team in recent months. His distribution, reading of the game, dribbling and ability to intercept opponents have elevated him to the this level and he’s one of the best two-way central midfielders in the game right now.

This would be a massive coup in the transfer market for Tottenham.

With Christian Eriksen expected to move on this summer, Spurs will have some cash to spend and getting in Ndombele and perhaps improving their central defense with Toby Alderweireld also rumored to be leaving, has to be the priority.

Full Premier League 2019-20 preseason schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
The 2019-20 Premier League season is approaching fast and plenty of players are getting ready to head back to their clubs.

Preseason is almost here.

With that in mind, where are all 20 PL teams heading this summer? Plenty have overseas tours lined up, including Arsenal and Liverpool playing in the USA, as plenty of games here, there and everywhere is the main plan for July and early August.

Of course, some teams are yet to announce all of their preseason games and there will be a few changes and additions to game along the way, so keep heading back to this page for the latest updates.

Thanks to our friends at the PremierLeague.com, you will find the schedule for all 20 teams between now and August 9 when the new season kicks off.

Arsenal
6 July Arsenal XI v Boreham Wood (A)
15 July v Colorado Rapids (A)
17 July v Bayern Munich (Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles)
20 July v Fiorentina (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)
23 July v Real Madrid (FedExField, Washington DC)
28 July v Olympique Lyonnais (H)
31 July v Angers (A)
4 August v Barcelona (A)

Aston Villa
21 July v Shrewsbury (A)
24 July v Walsall (A)
27 July v Charlton (A)
3 August v RB Leipzig (A)

Bournemouth
16 July v TBC (A)
20 July v Girona (A)
26 July v West Brom (A)
27 July v Brentford (A)
2 August v Lazio (H)
3 August v Lyon (H)

Brighton & Hove Albion
13 July v FC Liefering (Sportplatz Bischofshofen, Austria)
19 July v Crawley Town (A)
20 July v Fulham (EBB Stadium, Aldershot)
27 July v Birmingham (A)
2 August v Valencia (H)

Burnley
20 July v Crewe Alexandra (A)
20 July v Port Vale (A)
23 July v Fleetwood Town (A)
27 July v Wigan Athletic (A)
30 July v Nice (H)
3 August v Parma (H)

Chelsea
10 July v Bohemians (A)
13 July v St Patrick’s Athletic (A)
19 July v Kawasaki Frontale (Nissan Stadium, Yokohama)
23 July v Barcelona (Saitama Stadium, Saitama)
28 July v Reading (A)
31 July v RB Salzburg (A)
3 August v Monchengladbach (A)

Crystal Palace
9 July v Luzern (Tissot Arena, Bienne)
13 July v Young Boys (A)
16 July v Barnet (A)
19 July v Nottingham Forest (A)
20 July v Bromley (A)
27 July v Bristol City (A)
30 July v AFC Wimbledon (A)
3 August v Hertha Berlin (H)

Everton
7 July v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi)
14 July v Sion (Bagnes, Switzerland)
19 July v Monaco (Bagnes, Switzerland)
24 July v Wigan (A)
27 July v Mainz (A)
27 July v Sevilla (Opel Arena, Mainz)
3 August v Werder Bremen (A)

Leicester City
16 July v Scunthorpe United (A)
20 July v Cheltenham Town (A)
23 July v Cambridge (A)
27 July v Rotherham United (A)
27 July v Stoke City (A)
2 August v Atalanta (H)

Liverpool
11 July v Tranmere Rovers (A)
14 July v Bradford City (A)
19 July v Borussia Dortmund (Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana)
21 July v Sevilla (Fenway Park, Boston)
24 July v Sporting (Yankee Stadium, New York)
28 July v Napoli (Murrayfield)
31 July v Lyon (Stade de Geneve, Switzerland)
4 August v Manchester City (Wembley Stadium) Community Shield

Manchester City
17 July v West Ham (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Newcastle United/Wolves (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
27 July v Yokohama F. Marinos (A)
4 August v Liverpool (Wembley Stadium) Community Shield

Manchester United
13 July v Perth Glory (A)
17 July v Leeds United (Optus Stadium, Perth)
20 July v Inter Milan (National Stadium Singapore)
25 July v Spurs (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
30 July v Kristiansund (Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo)
3 August v AC Milan (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Newcastle United
17 July v Wolves (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Man City/West Ham (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
30 July v Hibernian (A)
3 August v Saint-Etienne (H)

Norwich City
14 July v DSC Arminia Bielefeld (A)
24 July v Brentford (Colney Training Centre)
27 July v Luton Town (A)
30 July v Atalanta (H)
3 August v Toulouse (H)

Sheffield United
12 July v Real Betis (Algarve Stadium, Portugal)
16 July v Burton Albion (A)
20 July v Northampton Town (A)
23 July v Chesterfield (A)
27 July v Barnsley (A)

Southampton
14 July v SCR Altach (A)
20 July v Preston North End (A)
23 July v Guangzhou R&F (Estadio Campo Desportivo, Macau)
28 July v Feyenoord (A)
3 August v Koln (H)

Tottenham Hotspur
21 July v Juventus (National Stadium Singapore)
25 July v Man Utd (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
4 August v Inter Milan (H)

Watford
27 July v Queens Park Rangers (A)

West Ham United
11 July v SCR Altach (A)
17 July v Man City (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Newcastle United/Wolves (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
27 July v Fulham (A)
3 August v Athletic Bilbao (H) Betway Cup

Wolverhampton Wanderers
17 July v Newcastle United (Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre)
20 July v Man City/West Ham (Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai)
25 July v Crusaders or B36 Torshavn (H) UEFA Europa League second qualifying round first leg (H)
1 August v Crusaders or B36 Torshavn (H) UEFA Europa League second qualifying round second leg (H)

VIDEO: Arsenal’s new kit leaked in epic promo?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Are these the eagerly-anticipated new Arsenal new kits?

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

New kit supplier adidas released a promotional video on YouTube, which they have since deleted, which showed Arsenal legend Ian Wright and several first team stars talking about their love for London and the club.

This promo being “leaked” by adidas is probably to generate extra interest ahead of the actual release coming up.

What made the promo so epic? Most of Arsenal’s current stars had their voices dubbed over and were chatting in London accents going about their daily business. It’s brilliant, genuine and is true to what Arsenal is all about.

Take a look at the superb kit reveal video below, as Arsenal’s new home and away kits will be revealed on July 1 as their new five-year $380 million deal with adidas kicks off.

This may be up there with one of the best kit reveal videos ever, and the jerseys which feature have been snapped multiple times over the past weeks amid a few other leaks.

LIVE, Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco v. Ivory Coast; Tunisia in action

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT
The group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has reached an intriguing stage, as plenty of teams begin to punch their tickets in the Round of 16.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

With the 24-team format allowing the top four third-place teams to also advance, there is still so much to play for across these group games.

In Group D two giants collide as Morocco face the Ivory Coast with Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia (who scored their winner against South Africa earlier this week) and Crystal Palace’s Wiflried Zaha the leading men for the Elephants, while Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal played well for the Atlas Lions in their win against Namibia. South Africa and Namibia then face off in Group D and both teams lost their opening games, so a win here would be huge for their hopes of getting out of the group.

Group E sees Tunisia and Mali collide, with the latter top of the group and Tunisia in desperate need of a win after drawing their opening group game against Angola. Southampton’s new signing Moussa Djenepo is one of Mali’s key players, and Tunisia will be wary of his dribbling ability on the break.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Friday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Friday, June 28

Group D
Morocco v. Ivory Coast – 1 p.m. ET
South Africa v. Namibia – 4 p.m. ET

Group E
Tunisia v. Mali – 10:30 a.m. ET

Koulibaly opens up about racist abuse

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT
Kalidou Koulibaly has been racially abused on many occasions by opposition fans in Serie A.

After those shocking incidents, the Napoli and Senegal center back wants to remind us of one thing. In his words, ‘We are all brothers’ on this planet.

Koulibaly, 28, has spent the past five seasons at Napoli and he believes that trying to change the attitude of youngsters is how society, not just soccer, can reduce racist incidents in the future.

He grew up in the Saint-Die district of Paris and recalled how the entire neighborhood would come together, no matter which country they were from, to help one another out.

Below is a snippet from the excellent article on Players’ Tribune, as Koulibaly recalls what happened when he was racially abused by Lazio fans during a game against them.

At the final whistle, I was walking to the tunnel, and I was very, very angry. But then I remembered something important. Before the match, there was a little mascot boy who walked with me to the pitch, holding my hand. He asked if he could have my jersey. I promised that I would give it to him after the match. So I turned around and went looking for him. I found him in the stands and gave him my shirt. And guess what’s the first thing he said to me?

“I am very sorry for what happened.”

This really affected me a lot. This little guy was apologizing for I don’t know how many grown men. And this was the first thing he thinks about — how I was feeling.

I told him, “It doesn’t matter. Thank you. Ciao.”

This is the spirit of a child. This is what we are missing in the world right now. I know that these incidents are not just happening because of skin color. I hear what some fans call my teammates, too. They call the Serbian players “gypsies,” they call even an Italian like Lorenzo Insigne “Neapolitan s***.” We need to do better.