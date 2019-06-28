More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

USWNT Player Ratings from a 2-1 defeat of France

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States women’s national team scored early and rode out France’s second half storm to eliminate the hosts from the 2019 Women’s World Cup and advance to an eighth-straight semifinal.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

The back line and keeper Alyssa Naeher were invaluable late, but it was headline-making Megan Rapinoe who made the most of her chances in a 2-1 win.

Starting XI

Alyssa Naeher — 7 — Grew into the game and was very good as the Yanks were under pressure over the final half-hour. Timed her jumps well after missing a big back post cross earlier in the contest.

Crystal Dunn — 6.5 — Was targeted from the opening stanza, and held her own considering the massive amount of pressure.

Abby Dahlhkemper — 6 — Nothing spectacular, but good enough to get the job done.

Becky Sauerbrunn — 8 — Calm and steady, as always.

Kelley O’Hara — 7 — Brought the edge needed to keep France uneasy. Late giveaway denies her an 8.

Sam Mewis (Off 82′) — 6 — Some sloppy moments, but overall kept pumping for 90 minutes.

Julie Ertz — 8 — If she’s not the most important player on the team, she’s 1B. Another day of cleaning up messes and stopping the spills before they get to mess status.

Rose Lavelle (Off 63′) — 5 — Not much room to operate for a very creative player.

Megan Rapinoe (off 88′) — 8 — Two goals is two goals, but remarkably the headline maker has four goals over her last two matches despite not being at her best. That’s saying something.

Alex Morgan — 5 — Must be dealing with an injury, because she’s essentially been a bystander for two matches. Created space well during her best moments.

Tobin Heath — 7 — Terrific playmaking, and very close to scoring what would’ve been a death knell for France if not for an offside flag.

Substitutes

Lindsey Horan (On 63′) — 5 — Couldn’t keep up with Renard on France’s goal, although Renard is her own argument for zonal marking.

Carli Lloyd (On 82′) — N/A

Christen Press (On 88′) — N/A

USWNT holds on to knock off hosts France (video)

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Megan Rapinoe scored twice as the United States reached its eighth-straight Women’s World Cup semifinal with a 2-1 defeat of hosts France in Paris on Friday.

Wendie Renard scored with an 81st minute header for France, her fourth in five matches.

The reigning champions are one win away from defending their title, and will have to get past England on July 2 at Décines-Charpieu.

Sarah Bouhaddi was called into early duty when Megan Rapinoe tracked down a wayward touch and laid off to Julie Ertz for a hard drive.

It was Rapinoe’s free kick that put the U.S. in front, the left winger set up by an Alex Morgan-drawn foul. Her effort bounded through a sea of players but was untouched on its route to goal.

France was in possession for most of the rest of the half, and their passing only met its mark outside the final third. Targeting the Yanks’ left side, Crystal Dunn was busy.

Aside from the lively Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Becky Sauerbrunn impressed along with the edgy right back performance of Kelley O’Hara.

The Yanks came out of the gates hard, with Bouhaddi making a pair of saves on Sam Mewis and Tobin Heath in the 46th minute.

France had its best chance of the match a dozen minutes later with Alyssa Naeher unable to reach a back post cross but the hosts missing two decent chances to connect for an equalizer.

Naeher leapt to snare a looping header in the 64th minute, just after Jill Ellis brought on Horan to try and break up the French possession.

Rapinoe finished emphatically moments later, Heath’s cross into the box missing Mewis but finding the goal scorer for her brace.

Heath scored to make it 3-0, but the marker never reached the scoreboard thanks to Crystal Dunn being ruled offside. If she was, it was millimeters:

An O’Hara giveaway allowed Amandine Henry to test Naeher in the 78th, but the keeper got low to collect a shot from distance. And Naeher tipped a dangerous Eugenie Le Sommer side volley over the bar within a minute.

Renard got away from Horan to pound a header home in the 82nd to set up a grandstand finish.

O’Hara could’ve conceded a penalty if the handball rules were consistently enforced this tournament, but the call would’ve been harsh.

 

Another MLS teen reportedly set for Bundesliga move

Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Colorado Rapids have done their fare share of mining Germany for talent, so fair play to the Bundesliga for taking a swing the other way.

Goal.com’s Ronan Murphy reports that Freiburg is looking to bring another American teen abroad, targeting former trialist Cole Bassett of the Rapids.

The Homegrown Player was the youngest signing in Rapids history when he signed his first deal in 2018.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

He turns 18 a month from Friday, and has a goal and an assist for the Rapids this season in 678 minutes. He can play across the midfield but is primarily a center midfielder, and made his debut last season for coach Anthony Hudson.

Freiburg has had American players Caleb Stanko and Zack Steffen on its books in the recent past, and USMNT centurion Paul Caligiuri played with the club from 1991-92.

Bassett obviously has a better chance of consistent playing time if he stays in MLS, but the challenge and lure of playing abroad is massive. With the success of more established American teens like Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, the call is loud.

Bassett will take some time to make the adjustment should he go, and may get a loan, but this time of year is a good time to move into a preseason camp.

Watch Live: Venezuela v. Argentina, Copa America quarterfinals

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Venezuela and Argentina do battle at the Maracana on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) for a place in the Copa America semifinals.

[ STREAM: Venezuela v. Argentina on Telemundo Deportes ]

Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste have hardly hit top form so far in the competition, but snuck through to the last eight where they face a solid Venezuela side led by Salomon Rondon up front.

Whichever teams wins will face hosts Brazil in the semis in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Can Messi go one step closer to winning the first-ever trophy of his international career? Or will it all end in tears for Argentina once again?

Remember: You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBCSports App. All you have to do is click on the link above.

Watch Live: France v. USWNT, World Cup quarterfinal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is it.

The biggest game so far of the 2019 Women’s World Cup has arrived, as hosts France take on reigning champs the USA amid a searing heatwave in Paris on Friday (Watch live online, 3 p.m. ET via Telemundo Deportes and on NBC Universo).

[ LIVE: Stream France v. USA ]

It doesn’t get much bigger than this, as two of the favorites collide with the eyes of the world on them in a packed out Parc des Princes stadium with tickets going for record amounts on the secondary market.

The no. 1 ranked USWNT facing the hosts in red-hot Paris in front of a massive global audience is a huge moment for the women’s game generally. The pressure is on the USWNT to deliver after a lackluster display against Spain in the last round, while France have plenty of pressure on their shoulders from an expectant home crowd.

France’s stars Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer will lead their charge amid, while Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe are the experienced stars pushing the U.S. to yet another World Cup semifinal.

In USWNT team news Lindsey Horan being out of the starting lineup is the big news.

The winner of this game will face England in Lyon next Tuesday for a place in the World Cup final.

Click on the link above to watch the game live online or via the NBC Sports App in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes.