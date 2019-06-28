VIDEO: Arsenal’s new kit leaked in epic promo?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are these the eagerly-anticipated new Arsenal new kits?

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

New kit supplier adidas released a promotional video on YouTube, which they have since deleted, which showed Arsenal legend Ian Wright and several first team stars talking about their love for London and the club.

This promo being “leaked” by adidas is probably to generate extra interest ahead of the actual release coming up.

What made the promo so epic? Most of Arsenal’s current stars had their voices dubbed over and were chatting in London accents going about their daily business. It’s brilliant, genuine and is true to what Arsenal is all about.

Take a look at the superb kit reveal video below, as Arsenal’s new home and away kits will be revealed on July 1 as their new five-year $380 million deal with adidas kicks off.

This may be up there with one of the best kit reveal videos ever, and the jerseys which feature have been snapped multiple times over the past weeks amid a few other leaks.

Leaked promotional video of Arsenal’s new home kit, manufactured by Adidas, for the 2019/20 season. [Adidas on YouTube] #afc pic.twitter.com/2cYrSO2GTW — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 27, 2019

Follow @JPW_NBCSports