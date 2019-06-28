WATCH: USWNT holds off France in riveting World Cup quarterfinal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national team advanced to its eighth-straight World Cup semifinal with a 2-1 defeat of France on Friday.

The Yanks jumped out to a 2-0 lead through a Megan Rapinoe free kick and a follow-up Rapinoe goal set-up by Tobin Heath.

That wasn’t all, though, as France tested the USWNT plenty over the final half-hour.

France center back Wendie Renard scored a trademark header to put the hosts back in the match, but the Yanks shut down the threat and moved on to the next (England, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET).

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and left back Crystal Dunn both answered their critics, while Julie Ertz and Becky Sauerbrunn continued their outstanding USWNT tenures in helping the U.S. lock down the win.

Here are the full highlights, via Telemundo Deportes:

