AP Photo/Francisco Seco

WATCH: USWNT holds off France in riveting World Cup quarterfinal

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT
The United States women’s national team advanced to its eighth-straight World Cup semifinal with a 2-1 defeat of France on Friday.

The Yanks jumped out to a 2-0 lead through a Megan Rapinoe free kick and a follow-up Rapinoe goal set-up by Tobin Heath.

That wasn’t all, though, as France tested the USWNT plenty over the final half-hour.

France center back Wendie Renard scored a trademark header to put the hosts back in the match, but the Yanks shut down the threat and moved on to the next (England, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET).

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and left back Crystal Dunn both answered their critics, while Julie Ertz and Becky Sauerbrunn continued their outstanding USWNT tenures in helping the U.S. lock down the win.

Here are the full highlights, via Telemundo Deportes:

Copa America roundup: Chile wins in penalties; Argentina will meet Brazil

AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT
Another day, another round of penalty kicks in the Copa America in Brazil.

Chile won the 2015 and 2016 versions of the tournament, beating Argentina in penalties both times, and kept the possibility of three-match open for July.

Colombia 0-0 (4-5 pens) Chile

A handball denied Chile a goal in regulation, and it sat 0-0 in regulation.

Club Leon’s William Tesillo’s fifth round effort was the first miss of the shootout, and Alexis Sanchez rolled in the ensuing kick to keep the champs alive.

Chile gets the winner of Uruguay and Peru, who kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Venezuela 0-2 Argentina

Lionel Messi admits he hasn’t been in top form during this Copa America, but Argentina is now two wins from helping him lift his first true international prize.

“It has not been my best Copa America,” Messi said, according to AS. “The pitches are really very difficult. They’re not conducive to good football. They’re in bad condition.”

Lautaro Martinez scored a clever redirection and Spurs target Giovani Lo Celso also bagged one as La Albiceleste set up a meeting with Brazil in the semifinals.

Rapinoe happy to silence haters, happier to make loved ones proud

AP Photo/Francois Mori
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT
Fireball, iconoclast, leading goal scorer, and Presidential antagonizer Megan Rapinoe was in her element following a brace-bagging performance in the USWNT’s 2-0 ousting of hosts France from the Women’s World Cup on Friday.

Rapinoe answered loads of questions following the win, which came in the same week she used an expletive to say she would not be going to the White House should the Yanks win their second successive World Cup.

She caught plenty of grief for that, and she’s happy to ruin the days of those who wished for her failure. Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel titled his excellent piece on her excellent game, “An American Original.” That fits.

“There is always satisfaction,” Rapinoe conceded after. “I don’t really get energized by haters and all of that. I figure there are more people who love me and I’m like, ‘Hey this is great.’ I am more energized by that and there was obviously tons of support, internally with the group and friends and family.”

That quote resonates a bit more following Gwendolyn Oxenham’s outstanding ESPN piece on her older brother Brian, who is celebrating 18 months sober and watching his sister in the World Cup from outside jail for the first time.

She went even further when told that Saturday would be Pride Day in France. Rapinoe is an out lesbian and has posed nude with partner Sue Bird of WNBA fame.

“Go gays,” she told Wetzel. “You can’t win a championship without gays on your team. It’s never been done before. Ever. That’s science right there.”

She’s Ron Burgundy? Anyway, Bird is in her corner, and so are a lot of others. On Friday, the world and its cup belonged to Rapinoe, and we were all just paying rent.

Odegaard reportedly chooses 2-year loan at Real Sociedad

Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT
Martin Odegaard was linked with an upgrade from the Eredivisie to the Bundesliga, but is hoping to give Real Madrid a close-up look with his third loan stint in as many seasons.

Not 21 until December, the once “next big thing” finally had a breakout campaign last season when he scored 11 goals and added 12 assists in 39 matches on loan from Vitesse.

It was another step up after a decent but unspectacular loan stint at Heerenveen the previous season, and he reportedly turned down interest from Ajax in order to make his latest move.

So now it’ll be a move to La Liga despite links to Bayer Leverkusen, a German club who would’ve provided Champions League football to the playmaker.

Real Sociedad is the club in question and it’s a two-year loan for La Liga’s ninth place club last season. Odegaard will be managed by Basque Country mainstay Imanol Alguacil.

Odegaard has a goal and two assists in 18 caps for Norway. This is a big chance for him to impress Real, or impress someone else to make a big offer for the boy who once caused a bidding war amongst Europe’s biggest clubs at age 15.

AFCON wrap: Morocco advances; South Africa claims first win

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
The thrills were relatively scaled down at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday as just four goals dotted a three-match landscape in Egypt.

Tunisia 1-1 Mali

The only match with a pair of goals saw them come 10 minutes apart, as Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Diadie Samassékou staked Mali to a 60th minute lead and former Sunderland playmaker Wahbi Khazri saw his free kick deflect into the Mali goal in the 70th.

The draw opens the door for both Mauritania and Angola, as well as a blockbuster final day in Group E.

South Africa 1-0 Namibia

Bongani Zungu’s 68th goal was well-earned, with Bafana Bafana outshooting Namibia to the tune of 17-6.

Morocco 1-0 Ivory Coast

Herve Renard has won AFCON twice and already has Morocco in the knockout rounds following a 2-0 start to the tournament. Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the lone goal of the encounter.