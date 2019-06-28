WATCH: USWNT holds off France in riveting World Cup quarterfinal

Fireball, iconoclast, leading goal scorer, and Presidential antagonizer Megan Rapinoe was in her element following a brace-bagging performance in the USWNT’s 2-0 ousting of hosts France from the Women’s World Cup on Friday.
Rapinoe answered loads of questions following the win, which came in the same week she used an expletive to say she would not be going to the White House should the Yanks win their second successive World Cup.
“There is always satisfaction,” Rapinoe conceded after. “I don’t really get energized by haters and all of that. I figure there are more people who love me and I’m like, ‘Hey this is great.’ I am more energized by that and there was obviously tons of support, internally with the group and friends and family.”
Odegaard has a goal and two assists in 18 caps for Norway. This is a big chance for him to impress Real, or impress someone else to make a big offer for the boy who once caused a bidding war amongst Europe’s biggest clubs at age 15.
The only match with a pair of goals saw them come 10 minutes apart, as Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Diadie Samassékou staked Mali to a 60th minute lead and former Sunderland playmaker Wahbi Khazri saw his free kick deflect into the Mali goal in the 70th.
The draw opens the door for both Mauritania and Angola, as well as a blockbuster final day in Group E.
South Africa 1-0 Namibia
Bongani Zungu’s 68th goal was well-earned, with Bafana Bafana outshooting Namibia to the tune of 17-6.
Morocco 1-0 Ivory Coast
Herve Renard has won AFCON twice and already has Morocco in the knockout rounds following a 2-0 start to the tournament. Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the lone goal of the encounter.
🇲🇦 The Atlas Lions strike first! Amrabat finds En-Nesyri and Morocco take the lead over Ivory Coast. #TotalAFCON2019#MARCIV