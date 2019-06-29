More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Copa America Roundup: Suarez misses and Peru advances to semifinals

By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

Luis Suarez, the hero for many years for Uruguay in international tournaments, ended up making the key mistake that sent his team home.

Along with a great save from Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, Suarez’s miss in the penalty kick shootout and five-straight makes from Peru led the La Blanquirroja over Uruguay, 5-4 on penalty kicks to advance to the 2019 Copa America semifinals. Despite all the attacking talent on the field, the match was deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes, leading to a penalty kick shootout.

[READ: USMNT’s Weah joins Lille in Ligue 1]

Edison Flores of Morelia in Liga MX scored the game-winning penalty kick with a strike right down the middle, one that Fernando Muslera dived away from and couldn’t adjust his leg to block it. Suarez was captured by video after the final penalty kick in tears on the field, his dream of another Copa America title crushed by his own mistake.

Suarez and his strike-partner Edinson Cavani will rue the chances they had earlier in the match to score, as Peru’s defense was in the “bend, but don’t break” mode. Midway through the first half, Suarez dribbled through a string of Peruvian defenders in the box before centering the ball. Cavani met it at the edge of the six yard box but couldn’t get the shot on a bouncing ball down, going over the bar.

Uruguayan midfielder Georgian De Arrascaeta, just two minutes later in the 29th minute, had a goal disallowed because the man who passed it to him, Nahitan Nandez, was offside when he received the ball initially.

In the second half, Suarez found his veteran teammate Diego Godin but he also missed on his shot in the box, blasting it over Gallese’s goal. Soon after, Uruguay had another goal disallowed after Cavani was ruled offside before scoring a terrific curling effort.

Uruguay had a third goal called back, this time from Suarez as he was just a step offside past the Peru backline.

Uruguay went first in the penalty kick shootout and paid for it, as Suarez missed on his strike to the left side of the net, leading to a mid-section save by Gallese. Cavani, Cristhian Stuani, Rodrigo Betancur and Lucas Torreira all scored for Uruguay, but Peru made all five of its shots. It started with Paolo Guerrero, the Seattle SOunders Raul Ruidiaz and former Orlando City midfielder Yoshimar Yotum. Luis Advincula scored past Muslera with a terrific shot into the corner before Flores sent Peru to the semifinals.

Up next, Peru faces Chile on Wednesday in Porto Alegre, joining Brazil v. Argentina as the other Copa America semifinal.

Report: Man United, Rashford in talks over new contract worth as much as $16.5 million per season

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of getting a massive pay raise at Manchester United.

According to the Telegraph, Rashford is close to agreeing on a new four-year contract with a fifth year option year worth around $16.5 million per year. The report adds that with incentives hit, it can be worth as much as almost $20 million per season.

[READ: Sweden shocks Germany in Women’s World Cup]

In May 2016, after Rashford’s breakout half-season with Manchester United, the young striker signed a new contract through June 2020 that paid him around $1.3 million annually.

Now 21-years old, Rashford has grown as a player and has earned the trust of Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The report states Rashford is expected to be the starting center forward this coming season, with Romelu Lukaku expected to depart this summer. Inter Milan is a potential landing spot.

In 111 Premier League appearances, Rashford has scored 27 goals and 14 assists. Last season, Rashford had 10 goals and seven assists in Premier League action, and another three goals in all competitions.

It’s a big deal for both player and club. Rashford, as a young rising striker with a relatively low salary, could have been signed by just about any big club in Europe this summer, so for Man United to lock him down for another four to five years, it’s a huge coup. Meanwhile, for Rashford, he clearly will enjoy a big pay raise, get to play in front of his family and potentially be part of a project of returning Manchester United to former glory.

The report states Man United hope that they can announce the new contract before the team heads out to Australia for preseason training on July 6.

USMNT’s Weah joins Lille in permanent transfer

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In search of first team opportunities, Timothy Weah is leaving the club where he arrived as a boy and grew into one of the world’s brightest prospects at his position.

The U.S. Men’s National Team attacker signed a five-year contract with Lille, the club announced on Saturday. The move is a full transfer for Weah, who leaves Paris Saint-Germain after joining the club in 2014 as a 13-year-old.

“For me, LOSC is the best choice to progress and earn playing time,” Weah said in a statement on the club’s website. “It’s a young and ambitious team. I know that Christophe Galtier and his staff are very professional and appreciated by the players. Joining LOSC, it’s not nothing since this team had a great season last year because a second place is a huge performance: playing the Champions League is also a dream that I will be able to achieve. To score goals in my new colors and help this club to win games and why not trophies!”

Weah became a mainstream name in U.S. Soccer households in 2017 at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, in which he scored three goals and was a breakout star along with Josh Sargent.

In 2018, with only friendlies on the schedule, Weah earned his first USMNT callups and this year was potentially going to be named to the Gold Cup squad, only for him to request that he could play at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. He scored twice and was terrific as the U-20s shocked the tournament by knocking out France. However, despite scoring, the USYNT was knocked out by Ecuador in the quarterfinals.

For his club, Weah has predictably found it difficult to break through. Ahead of him at PSG has been Neymar, Edinson Cavani and of course Kylian Mbappe, leaving the young American to go out on loan to Celtic to fight for minutes.

This is a great move for both Mbappe and the USMNT. Lille is a club with a reputation of raising top young players (Eden Hazard spent many formative years in the northeast of France) and with a second-place finish, Weah will have a chance to compete in the UEFA Champions League, pushing himself against the world’s best players. That will only be good for his growth as a player and for the USMNT to see him grow into a star up top or on the wing.

Sri Lanka welcomes FIFA ruling Macau out of WCup qualifying

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 29, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lankan soccer officials welcomed a FIFA decision to advance its team to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after removing Macau for its refusal to travel to Sri Lanka because of security concerns over recent terror attacks.

Anura de Silva, president of the sport’s governing body in Sri Lanka, said Saturday that they had made all arrangements to host the qualifier before Macau informed them of its decision not to travel to Sri Lanka.

“Macau did not inform us that they are not coming until the day before the match. The match officials, referees and security officials were all here,” he said.

FIFA said its disciplinary panel ruled Macau, which won the first leg in Macau 1-0, would have to forfeit the second leg 3-0 for failing to play. The Macau federation was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,000).

The Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on April 21 killed more than 250 people. More than 500 people were wounded.

Sri Lanka joins a 40-team lineup in the next stage of World Cup qualifying. Eight five-team groups will be drawn on July 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Group winners and the four best runners-up advance to a final Asian qualifying round. Four teams then qualify for the World Cup in Qatar while another team can qualify in an intercontinental playoff.

Sweden surprises Germany to round out World Cup semis

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The semifinal field is set at the 2019 Women’s World Cup after Sweden upset Germany, the no. 2-ranked team in the world, on Saturday to join the U.S. women’s national team, England and the Netherlands in Lyon, France, later this week.

[ HIGHLIGHTS: USWNT holds off France in riveting quarterfinal ]

The fourth and final quarterfinal got out to a quick start, as both sides were on the board by the 22-minute mark. Lina Magull opened the scoring with a volley in the 16th minute, but the Germans were quickly knocked back by Sofia Jakobsson’s equalizer in the 22nd.

 

[ MORE: Netherlands outlasts Italy to reach World Cup semis ]

After conceding zero goals in four games at the tournament, Germany’s defense picked the most inopportune time to slip up. Stina Blackstenius poked home a loose ball following a spectacular save in the 48th minute, but no one in a white shirt could get their body in front of Blackstenius’ follow-up effort.

Sweden, making its fourth appearance in the Women’s World Cup semifinals, will meet the Netherlands in the second semifinal, on Wednesday.