LIVE, Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v. Ghana headlines Group F

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cameroon versus Ghana, one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group stage, headlines a three-game day at the tournament in Egypt.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

The two African powers have combined to win nine African titles — five for Cameroon, four for Ghana (second- and third-most in history, respectively) — and they’ll meet in game no. 2 of Group F play.

Cameroon leads the group following a tournament-opening victory over Guinea-Bissau, while Ghana sits third with one point from their draw with Benin.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Saturday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Saturday, June 29

Group E

Mauritania v. Angola – 10:30 a.m. ET

Group F

Cameroon v. Ghana – 1 p.m. ET

Benin v. Guinea-Bissau – 10:30 a.m. ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS