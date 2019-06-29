The initial fee is understood to be $57 million — a record for an uncapped British player — with an additional $6.3 million of add-ons possible. Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year contract with Man United.
Wan-Bissaka will immediately take over as the starting right back at Old Trafford, replacing Antonio Valencia who signed for Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on Friday after 10 years at Man United, most of which saw him hold down the job at right back.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Wan-Bissaka “one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League.”
“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.”
Fireball, iconoclast, leading goal scorer, and Presidential antagonizer Megan Rapinoe was in her element following a brace-bagging performance in the USWNT’s 2-0 ousting of hosts France from the Women’s World Cup on Friday.
Rapinoe answered loads of questions following the win, which came in the same week she used an expletive to say she would not be going to the White House should the Yanks win their second successive World Cup.
“There is always satisfaction,” Rapinoe conceded after. “I don’t really get energized by haters and all of that. I figure there are more people who love me and I’m like, ‘Hey this is great.’ I am more energized by that and there was obviously tons of support, internally with the group and friends and family.”
Odegaard has a goal and two assists in 18 caps for Norway. This is a big chance for him to impress Real, or impress someone else to make a big offer for the boy who once caused a bidding war amongst Europe’s biggest clubs at age 15.