Minnesota United sets club record in seven-goal rout of FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati has had a pretty rough season by all standards, and Saturday’s game at Minnesota United may have been the icing on the cake.

Minnesota United set a club record for most goals in the MLS era as it thrashed FC Cincinnati, 7-1, at Allianz Field. Ike Opara scored twice and Jan Gregus had three assists in the rout of Cincinnati, which invested heavily in the offseason in defensive-focused players, only for it to spectacularly backfire. Minnesota, on the other hand, had recent acquisitions pay off, including Gregus and Opara this offseason and drafting Mason Toye out of Indiana University in 2018, who had a goal and an assist.

2019 draft pick Hassan Dotsani also scored in an absolute blast that Spencer Richey couldn’t keep out.

Alexa… …never stop playing Wonderwall pic.twitter.com/POP6Rjgwey — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) June 29, 2019

FC Cincinnati was without centerback Kendall Waston and midfielders Allen Cruz (both Costa Rican National Team) and Leo Bertone (suspension, yellow card accumulation), but there’s no reason a team should concede seven goals in MLS. The team is in shambles, having pulled the trigger on firing Alan Koch just two months into the season. It’s likely the front office realized the current squad wasn’t good enough to be respectable in MLS, but on paper at least, it should be.

It’s never easy to be an expansion team – just as Minnesota United – and FC Cincinnati will grow from this. But the club needs fewer of these thrashing defeats and more close matches to keep the fans believing that it can get better in the future. Meanwhile, Minnesota United is currently two points clear of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and absolutely looks like it could be a playoff team.

Watch the highlights, below.