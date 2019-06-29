Must-See Goal: Haiti wins with Guerrier’s clever finish

Haiti completed an historic comeback over Canada on Saturday evening to advance to the Gold Cup semifinals for the first time, and they have the clever control of Wilde-Donald Guerrier to thank.
Duckens Nazon, who had scored earlier, dribbled on goal before turning back. He caught the eye of Guerrier, who made a late darting run into the box. Nazon chipped the ball in and Guerrier took two touches, both in the air and the second to get around Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, before finishing to make it 3-2.
Watch the fantastic Gold Cup golazo below.
The Mexican National Team may think that the hard work is over until the final if it beats Costa Rica, but that will mean El Tri hasn’t been paying attention to Haiti.
For the third time at the Gold Cup, Haiti came back from a deficit to win, this time overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Canada, 3-2, in the quarterfinals opener in Houston, Texas. Now both Mexico and Costa Rica will have Haiti on their minds ahead of their matchup.
It’s been a strong Gold Cup for El Tri, starting with a 7-0 thrashing of Cuba and a 3-1 win over Cuba that featured Andres Guardado in vintage form. A 3-2 win over Martinique, which gave Mexico some problems late, could open the door for Costa Rica.
However, Los Ticos are coming in off a poor last game as well, in which they were outplayed and outrun by Haiti at Red Bull Arena, especially late in a 2-1 win for Haiti, in which it came back from being a goal down. Ultimately, this matchup is one that was expected in the semifinals, not as soon as the quarterfinals, meaning one of the favorites is heading home early.
Costa Rica is at the end of a cycle of star players while El Tri is trying out some young guns, like Edson Alvarez and LA Galaxy winger Uriel Antuna. It will be interesting to see if the veteran poise of Costa Rica overcomes the young talent of El Tri.
CAIRO (AP) Defending champion Cameroon and Ghana drew 0-0 at the African Cup of Nations to leave their group wide open with one round of games to play.
It was the second scoreless game of the day with Mauritania and Angola also having a goalless draw.
Christian Bassogog had two good opportunities to give Cameroon a victory in Ismailia that would have sent it through to the last 16 from Group F. His shot just before halftime was brilliantly saved by Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Bassogog’s goal-bound effort in the 76th minute was blocked by defender Jonathan Mensah.
Ghana’s Owusu Kwabena hit the crossbar with three minutes to go.
Group E is also anyone’s for the taking after there were no goals between Angola and Mauritania. Angola’s Geraldo had a late goal ruled out for offside.
FC Cincinnati has had a pretty rough season by all standards, and Saturday’s game at Minnesota United may have been the icing on the cake.
Minnesota United set a club record for most goals in the MLS era as it thrashed FC Cincinnati, 7-1, at Allianz Field. Ike Opara scored twice and Jan Gregus had three assists in the rout of Cincinnati, which invested heavily in the offseason in defensive-focused players, only for it to spectacularly backfire. Minnesota, on the other hand, had recent acquisitions pay off, including Gregus and Opara this offseason and drafting Mason Toye out of Indiana University in 2018, who had a goal and an assist.
2019 draft pick Hassan Dotsani also scored in an absolute blast that Spencer Richey couldn’t keep out.
FC Cincinnati was without centerback Kendall Waston and midfielders Allen Cruz (both Costa Rican National Team) and Leo Bertone (suspension, yellow card accumulation), but there’s no reason a team should concede seven goals in MLS. The team is in shambles, having pulled the trigger on firing Alan Koch just two months into the season. It’s likely the front office realized the current squad wasn’t good enough to be respectable in MLS, but on paper at least, it should be.
It’s never easy to be an expansion team – just as Minnesota United – and FC Cincinnati will grow from this. But the club needs fewer of these thrashing defeats and more close matches to keep the fans believing that it can get better in the future. Meanwhile, Minnesota United is currently two points clear of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and absolutely looks like it could be a playoff team.
Watch the highlights, below.
Marcus Rashford is on the verge of getting a massive pay raise at Manchester United.
According to the Telegraph, Rashford is close to agreeing on a new four-year contract with a fifth year option year worth around $16.5 million per year. The report adds that with incentives hit, it can be worth as much as almost $20 million per season.
In May 2016, after Rashford’s breakout half-season with Manchester United, the young striker signed a new contract through June 2020 that paid him around $1.3 million annually.
Now 21-years old, Rashford has grown as a player and has earned the trust of Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The report states Rashford is expected to be the starting center forward this coming season, with Romelu Lukaku expected to depart this summer. Inter Milan is a potential landing spot.
In 111 Premier League appearances, Rashford has scored 27 goals and 14 assists. Last season, Rashford had 10 goals and seven assists in Premier League action, and another three goals in all competitions.
It’s a big deal for both player and club. Rashford, as a young rising striker with a relatively low salary, could have been signed by just about any big club in Europe this summer, so for Man United to lock him down for another four to five years, it’s a huge coup. Meanwhile, for Rashford, he clearly will enjoy a big pay raise, get to play in front of his family and potentially be part of a project of returning Manchester United to former glory.
The report states Man United hope that they can announce the new contract before the team heads out to Australia for preseason training on July 6.