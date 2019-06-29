Netherlands outlasts Italy to reach World Cup semis

It’s the first time they have ever reached the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup, in just their second appearance.
With the temperature over 90 degrees and the sun shining brightly for a 3 p.m. local time kickoff, both sides were forced to deal with the hardly ideal conditions, and the Dutch had much more left in the tank when the game’s final 20 minutes rolled around. That was the clear and obvious difference.
The goals didn’t come until the 70th and 80th minutes, but the Oranje were firmly on the front foot for much of the second half and were the only side that ever looked like breaking through.
Vivianne Miedema scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal, her third of the tournament, with a perfectly executed flicked header from a free kick.
Once the Italian backline had given way, it didn’t take long for the Netherlands to score a second goal and put the game to bed. Once again, it was a header from a free kick that unlocked the goalmouth. Stefanie van der Gragt rose highest at the back post and made thunderous contact with the ball to make it 2-0.
The initial fee is understood to be $57 million — a record for an uncapped British player — with an additional $6.3 million of add-ons possible. Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year contract with Man United.
Wan-Bissaka will immediately take over as the starting right back at Old Trafford, replacing Antonio Valencia who signed for Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on Friday after 10 years at Man United, most of which saw him hold down the job at right back.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Wan-Bissaka “one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League.”
“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.”