Report: Man United, Rashford in talks over new contract worth as much as $16.5 million per season

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of getting a massive pay raise at Manchester United.

According to the Telegraph, Rashford is close to agreeing on a new four-year contract with a fifth year option year worth around $16.5 million per year. The report adds that with incentives hit, it can be worth as much as almost $20 million per season.

In May 2016, after Rashford’s breakout half-season with Manchester United, the young striker signed a new contract through June 2020 that paid him around $1.3 million annually.

Now 21-years old, Rashford has grown as a player and has earned the trust of Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The report states Rashford is expected to be the starting center forward this coming season, with Romelu Lukaku expected to depart this summer. Inter Milan is a potential landing spot.

In 111 Premier League appearances, Rashford has scored 27 goals and 14 assists. Last season, Rashford had 10 goals and seven assists in Premier League action, and another three goals in all competitions.

It’s a big deal for both player and club. Rashford, as a young rising striker with a relatively low salary, could have been signed by just about any big club in Europe this summer, so for Man United to lock him down for another four to five years, it’s a huge coup. Meanwhile, for Rashford, he clearly will enjoy a big pay raise, get to play in front of his family and potentially be part of a project of returning Manchester United to former glory.

The report states Man United hope that they can announce the new contract before the team heads out to Australia for preseason training on July 6.