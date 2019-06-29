More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Sri Lanka welcomes FIFA ruling Macau out of WCup qualifying

Associated PressJun 29, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lankan soccer officials welcomed a FIFA decision to advance its team to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after removing Macau for its refusal to travel to Sri Lanka because of security concerns over recent terror attacks.

Anura de Silva, president of the sport’s governing body in Sri Lanka, said Saturday that they had made all arrangements to host the qualifier before Macau informed them of its decision not to travel to Sri Lanka.

“Macau did not inform us that they are not coming until the day before the match. The match officials, referees and security officials were all here,” he said.

FIFA said its disciplinary panel ruled Macau, which won the first leg in Macau 1-0, would have to forfeit the second leg 3-0 for failing to play. The Macau federation was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,000).

The Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka on April 21 killed more than 250 people. More than 500 people were wounded.

Sri Lanka joins a 40-team lineup in the next stage of World Cup qualifying. Eight five-team groups will be drawn on July 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Group winners and the four best runners-up advance to a final Asian qualifying round. Four teams then qualify for the World Cup in Qatar while another team can qualify in an intercontinental playoff.

USMNT’s Weah joins Lille in permanent transfer

By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
In search of first team opportunities, Timothy Weah is leaving the club where he arrived as a boy and grew into one of the world’s brightest prospects at his position.

The U.S. Men’s National Team attacker signed a five-year contract with Lille, the club announced on Saturday. The move is a full transfer for Weah, who leaves Paris Saint-Germain after joining the club in 2014 as a 13-year-old.

“For me, LOSC is the best choice to progress and earn playing time,” Weah said in a statement on the club’s website. “It’s a young and ambitious team. I know that Christophe Galtier and his staff are very professional and appreciated by the players. Joining LOSC, it’s not nothing since this team had a great season last year because a second place is a huge performance: playing the Champions League is also a dream that I will be able to achieve. To score goals in my new colors and help this club to win games and why not trophies!”

Weah became a mainstream name in U.S. Soccer households in 2017 at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, in which he scored three goals and was a breakout star along with Josh Sargent.

In 2018, with only friendlies on the schedule, Weah earned his first USMNT callups and this year was potentially going to be named to the Gold Cup squad, only for him to request that he could play at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. He scored twice and was terrific as the U-20s shocked the tournament by knocking out France. However, despite scoring, the USYNT was knocked out by Ecuador in the quarterfinals.

For his club, Weah has predictably found it difficult to break through. Ahead of him at PSG has been Neymar, Edinson Cavani and of course Kylian Mbappe, leaving the young American to go out on loan to Celtic to fight for minutes.

This is a great move for both Mbappe and the USMNT. Lille is a club with a reputation of raising top young players (Eden Hazard spent many formative years in the northeast of France) and with a second-place finish, Weah will have a chance to compete in the UEFA Champions League, pushing himself against the world’s best players. That will only be good for his growth as a player and for the USMNT to see him grow into a star up top or on the wing.

Sweden surprises Germany to round out World Cup semis

By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
The semifinal field is set at the 2019 Women’s World Cup after Sweden upset Germany, the no. 2-ranked team in the world, on Saturday to join the U.S. women’s national team, England and the Netherlands in Lyon, France, later this week.

The fourth and final quarterfinal got out to a quick start, as both sides were on the board by the 22-minute mark. Lina Magull opened the scoring with a volley in the 16th minute, but the Germans were quickly knocked back by Sofia Jakobsson’s equalizer in the 22nd.

 

After conceding zero goals in four games at the tournament, Germany’s defense picked the most inopportune time to slip up. Stina Blackstenius poked home a loose ball following a spectacular save in the 48th minute, but no one in a white shirt could get their body in front of Blackstenius’ follow-up effort.

Sweden, making its fourth appearance in the Women’s World Cup semifinals, will meet the Netherlands in the second semifinal, on Wednesday.

Watch Live: Uruguay v. Peru, Copa America quarterfinals

By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
In the fourth and final quarterfinal at the 2019 Copa America, Uruguay and Peru are set to battle (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) for a place in the semifinals.

The attacking trio of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Nicolas Lodeiro accounted for five of Uruguay’s seven goals scored during the group stage — a trend which will almost certainly have to continue in order to make a run at a finals appearance.

Host nation Brazil advanced to the semis on Thursday, followed by Argentina and Chile on Friday. The winner of Uruguay versus Peru will face Chile in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

Remember: You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBCSports App. All you have to do is click on the link above.

Transfer rumor roundup: Griezmann leaving Atleti, but not Madrid?

By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
A brief roundup of all the major transfer rumors sweeping their way across Europe and around the world, including the Premier League…

Perhaps Antoine Griezmann overplayed his hand six weeks ago when he took the curious step of announcing to the world that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer. His next club was expected to be revealed in pretty short order, but still we wait. Not only has no transfer been announced, but the rumors that once linked Griezmann with a move to Barcelona have gone totally quiet.

So, here’s one of the best attackers in the world, stuck in no man’s land essentially without a club for the upcoming season. It’s a terrible predicament for the player to be in, but also the club whose prized asset appears to be depreciating in value — with no leverage whatsoever, don’t forget — by the day.

According to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe, Atleti are growing so desperate that they recently held preliminary talks over doing the unthinkable: selling Griezmann to Real Madrid. Additional talks are expected to be held in the not-so-distant future.

If the 28-year-old remains an Atleti player beyond this coming week, his release clause will increase by more than $90 million, from $136 million to $227 million.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi shows no signs of slowing up, despite the 18-year-old attacker suffering a ruptured achilles in April.

Having already had a bid — or bids — rejected by the Blues, Bayern made another offer for Hudson-Odoi. That bid, believed to have been just over $32 million, was also rejected, according to a report from the Guardian.

Bayern’s previous bids were all reportedly north of $40 million, but they see an opportunity to sign one of the world’s brightest attacking prospects for a cut-rate fee as he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Hudson-Odoi is reportedly targeting a return to the field in September, at which point he will very quickly be asked to take on a significant load of minutes for the Blues who won’t be making any signings this season due to their two-window transfer ban.