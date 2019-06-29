More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Sweden surprises Germany to round out World Cup semis

By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
The semifinal field is set at the 2019 Women’s World Cup after Sweden upset Germany, the no. 2-ranked team in the world, on Saturday to join the U.S. women’s national team, England and the Netherlands in Lyon, France, later this week.

The fourth and final quarterfinal got out to a quick start, as both sides were on the board by the 22-minute mark. Lina Magull opened the scoring with a volley in the 16th minute, but the Germans were quickly knocked back by Sofia Jakobsson’s equalizer in the 22nd.

 

After conceding zero goals in four games at the tournament, Germany’s defense picked the most inopportune time to slip up. Stina Blackstenius poked home a loose ball following a spectacular save in the 48th minute, but no one in a white shirt could get their body in front of Blackstenius’ follow-up effort.

Sweden, making its fourth appearance in the Women’s World Cup semifinals, will meet the Netherlands in the second semifinal, on Wednesday.

Watch Live: Uruguay v. Peru, Copa America quarterfinals

MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
In the fourth and final quarterfinal at the 2019 Copa America, Uruguay and Peru are set to battle (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) for a place in the semifinals.

The attacking trio of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Nicolas Lodeiro accounted for five of Uruguay’s seven goals scored during the group stage — a trend which will almost certainly have to continue in order to make a run at a finals appearance.

Host nation Brazil advanced to the semis on Thursday, followed by Argentina and Chile on Friday. The winner of Uruguay versus Peru will face Chile in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

Remember: You can watch every single game from the tournament live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBCSports App. All you have to do is click on the link above.

Transfer rumor roundup: Griezmann leaving Atleti, but not Madrid?

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
A brief roundup of all the major transfer rumors sweeping their way across Europe and around the world, including the Premier League…

Perhaps Antoine Griezmann overplayed his hand six weeks ago when he took the curious step of announcing to the world that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer. His next club was expected to be revealed in pretty short order, but still we wait. Not only has no transfer been announced, but the rumors that once linked Griezmann with a move to Barcelona have gone totally quiet.

So, here’s one of the best attackers in the world, stuck in no man’s land essentially without a club for the upcoming season. It’s a terrible predicament for the player to be in, but also the club whose prized asset appears to be depreciating in value — with no leverage whatsoever, don’t forget — by the day.

According to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe, Atleti are growing so desperate that they recently held preliminary talks over doing the unthinkable: selling Griezmann to Real Madrid. Additional talks are expected to be held in the not-so-distant future.

If the 28-year-old remains an Atleti player beyond this coming week, his release clause will increase by more than $90 million, from $136 million to $227 million.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi shows no signs of slowing up, despite the 18-year-old attacker suffering a ruptured achilles in April.

Having already had a bid — or bids — rejected by the Blues, Bayern made another offer for Hudson-Odoi. That bid, believed to have been just over $32 million, was also rejected, according to a report from the Guardian.

Bayern’s previous bids were all reportedly north of $40 million, but they see an opportunity to sign one of the world’s brightest attacking prospects for a cut-rate fee as he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Hudson-Odoi is reportedly targeting a return to the field in September, at which point he will very quickly be asked to take on a significant load of minutes for the Blues who won’t be making any signings this season due to their two-window transfer ban.

Netherlands outlasts Italy to reach World Cup semis

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
The Netherlands joined the U.S. women’s national team and England in the semifinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup by beating Italy in a sweltering war of attrition on Saturday.

It’s the first time they have ever reached the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup, in just their second appearance.

With the temperature over 90 degrees and the sun shining brightly for a 3 p.m. local time kickoff, both sides were forced to deal with the hardly ideal conditions, and the Dutch had much more left in the tank when the game’s final 20 minutes rolled around. That was the clear and obvious difference.

The goals didn’t come until the 70th and 80th minutes, but the Oranje were firmly on the front foot for much of the second half and were the only side that ever looked like breaking through.

Vivianne Miedema scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal, her third of the tournament, with a perfectly executed flicked header from a free kick.

Once the Italian backline had given way, it didn’t take long for the Netherlands to score a second goal and put the game to bed. Once again, it was a header from a free kick that unlocked the goalmouth. Stefanie van der Gragt rose highest at the back post and made thunderous contact with the ball to make it 2-0.

The Dutch will face the winner of Saturday’s other quarterfinal, between Germany and Sweden, on Wednesday in Lyon.

LIVE, Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v. Ghana headlines Group F

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
Cameroon versus Ghana, one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group stage, headlines a three-game day at the tournament in Egypt.

The two African powers have combined to win nine African titles — five for Cameroon, four for Ghana (second- and third-most in history, respectively) — and they’ll meet in game no. 2 of Group F play.

Cameroon leads the group following a tournament-opening victory over Guinea-Bissau, while Ghana sits third with one point from their draw with Benin.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Saturday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Saturday, June 29

Group E
Mauritania v. Angola – 10:30 a.m. ET

Group F
Cameroon v. Ghana – 1 p.m. ET
Benin v. Guinea-Bissau – 10:30 a.m. ET