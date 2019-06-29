Watch Live: Italy v. Netherlands, Germany v. Sweden in WWC QF

The first of two 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals is set after England and the U.S. women’s national team each advanced this week, leaving just two spots up for grabs.
Those places will be won on Saturday, when Italy faces the Netherlands in quarterfinal no. 3, followed by Germany versus Sweden.
Saturday’s winners will meet in semifinal no. 2 in Lyon on Wednesday.
Cameroon versus Ghana, one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group stage, headlines a three-game day at the tournament in Egypt.
The two African powers have combined to win nine African titles — five for Cameroon, four for Ghana (second- and third-most in history, respectively) — and they’ll meet in game no. 2 of Group F play.
Cameroon leads the group following a tournament-opening victory over Guinea-Bissau, while Ghana sits third with one point from their draw with Benin.
Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Saturday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
– Saturday, June 29 2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule
Group E
Mauritania v. Angola – 10:30 a.m. ET
Group F
Cameroon v. Ghana – 1 p.m. ET
Benin v. Guinea-Bissau – 10:30 a.m. ET
Manchester United’s pursuit of
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is complete after the 21-year-old made his long-rumored transfer from Crystal Palace, the clubs announced on Saturday.
The initial fee is understood to be $57 million — a record for an uncapped British player — with an additional $6.3 million of add-ons possible. Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year contract with Man United.
Wan-Bissaka will immediately take over as the starting right back at Old Trafford, replacing
Antonio Valencia who signed for Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on Friday after 10 years at Man United, most of which saw him hold down the job at right back.
United manager
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Wan-Bissaka “one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League.”
“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.”
The United States women’s national team advanced to its eighth-straight World Cup semifinal with a 2-1 defeat of France on Friday.
The Yanks jumped out to a 2-0 lead through a Megan Rapinoe free kick and a follow-up Rapinoe goal set-up by Tobin Heath.
That wasn’t all, though, as France tested the USWNT plenty over the final half-hour.
France center back Wendie Renard scored a trademark header to put the hosts back in the match, but the Yanks shut down the threat and moved on to the next (England, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET).
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and left back Crystal Dunn both answered their critics, while Julie Ertz and Becky Sauerbrunn continued their outstanding USWNT tenures in helping the U.S. lock down the win.
Here are the full highlights, via Telemundo Deportes:
Another day, another round of penalty kicks in the Copa America in Brazil.
Chile won the 2015 and 2016 versions of the tournament, beating Argentina in penalties both times, and kept the possibility of three-match open for July.
Colombia 0-0 (4-5 pens) Chile
A handball denied Chile a goal in regulation, and it sat 0-0 in regulation.
Club Leon’s William Tesillo’s fifth round effort was the first miss of the shootout, and Alexis Sanchez rolled in the ensuing kick to keep the champs alive.
Chile gets the winner of Uruguay and Peru, who kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Venezuela 0-2 Argentina
Lionel Messi admits he hasn’t been in top form during this Copa America, but Argentina is now two wins from helping him lift his first true international prize.
“It has not been my best Copa America,” Messi said,
according to AS. “The pitches are really very difficult. They’re not conducive to good football. They’re in bad condition.”
Lautaro Martinez scored a clever redirection and Spurs target Giovani Lo Celso also bagged one as
La Albiceleste set up a meeting with Brazil in the semifinals.
