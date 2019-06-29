Watch Live: Italy v. Netherlands, Germany v. Sweden in WWC QF

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first of two 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals is set after England and the U.S. women’s national team each advanced this week, leaving just two spots up for grabs.

[ LIVE: Stream Italy v. Netherlands, followed by Germany v. Sweden ]

Those places will be won on Saturday, when Italy faces the Netherlands in quarterfinal no. 3, followed by Germany versus Sweden.

Saturday’s winners will meet in semifinal no. 2 in Lyon on Wednesday.

[ HIGHLIGHTS: USWNT holds off France in riveting quarterfinal ]

Click on the link above to watch the game live online or via the NBC Sports App in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes.

Follow @AndyEdMLS