Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Ellis, Neville at odds over USWNT scoping out England hotel

Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
LYON, France (AP) Preparing for the Women’s World Cup semifinal against the United States, coach Phil Neville was irritated to discover the Americans scoping out England’s hotel.

[ HIGHLIGHTS: USWNT holds off France in riveting quarterfinal ]

U.S. coach Jill Ellis insisted it was a sign of good preparation rather than arrogance, but Neville suggested it could be a disciplinary matter for the staff dispatched to the hotel and bad etiquette.

As the designated home team, England had first choice of hotels and so will the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal as they prepare for the final, which is also being played in Lyon.

A pair of U.S. staffers visited the Fourviere Hotel, which is close to the old town, while England was out at a practice session Sunday.

“I think that’s important to do your job,” Ellis said. “So in terms of arrogance I think that’s got nothing to do with us. That’s planning and preparation for our staff. So I think that’s pretty normal.”

Not so, according to Neville. He thinks Ellis should have been far tougher.

“We were training, I hope they enjoyed the hotel but it’s not something we would do — sending someone round to another team’s hotel,” Neville said. “But it’s their problem. I am sure that Jill probably wouldn’t have been happy with that arrangement. I wouldn’t have been if that was my team ops person going round.

“I am sure they will be dealing with their own infrastructure within their own discipline problem.”

[ MORE: Netherlands outlasts Italy to reach semis | Sweden upsets Germany ]

Based on information provided by FIFA to the media, the Americans are currently staying at the less luxurious Residence Lyon Metropole, which is in the north of Lyon.

The Fourviere Hotel is west of the city close to an ancient Roman amphitheater, on the site of a 19th century convent, with the reception in the old chapel under gold-trimmed artwork.

“I just thought, ‘What are they doing?'” Neville said of the Americans. “It’s not etiquette, really. It’s not something I would allow from our organization.”

The planning for the final hotel is the latest indication of self-assuredness from a team that saw U.S. defender Ali Krieger say it is the world’s best team as well as the world’s “second-best.”

“It’s important that our team has confidence,” Ellis said. “I don’t think in any way this is an arrogant team. I think this team knows that they’ve got to earn everything, that we’ve got tough opponents … still ahead of us and we have to earn every right to advance in this tournament.”

Spain tops Germany to claim third U-21 EURO title this decade (video)

Photo by Emilio Andreoli - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Spain’s near-monopoly on the Under-21 European Championship trophy grew stronger on Sunday, as La Rojita celebrated their third title (of five tournaments held) this decade with a 2-1 victory over Germany in the final in Udine, Italy.

[ MORE: James Rodriguez reportedly close to completing Napoli move ]

Sweden (2015) and Germany (2017) are the only two nations other than Spain to rein supreme over Europe’s U-21 age group this decade. Spain won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2013, the same period in which Spain’s senior team won EURO 2008, World Cup 2010 and EURO 2012 in successive major tournament appearances.

Fabian Ruiz scored game’s opening goal in just the 7th minute, and a worthy final-winner it looked to be more than an hour. After picking the ball up near midfield, the Napoli midfielder surged forward before uncorking a low, curling effort just inside the far post of Alexander Nubel’s goal.

[ MORE: Weston McKennie signs five-year extension with Schalke ]

Nubel was called upon to make saves just four times in the game — half of which came during a five-second sequence in the 69th minute. After making the initial save on Ruiz’s shot from distance, Nubel spilled the ball in front of his six-yard box. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) pounced quickly and lifted the ball over Nubel as he scrambled back to his feet.

Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim) gave Germany a late lifeline when he struck the ball from nearly 30 yards out — aided by the deflection of a defender — in the 88th minute. That’s as close are the Germans would get, though.

Golden Boot winner Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg) was rendered largely ineffective in the final after scoring seven goals (five in the group stage, two in the semifinals) earlier in the tournament.

Report: James Rodriguez close to Napoli move

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
According to a report by Spanish publication AS, James Rodriguez is nearing a move to Napoli on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid.

The report says that with Colombia now out of the Copa America after falling to Chile in the quarterfinals, the move can progress to completion. AS reports that Rodriguez has agreed to a contract with the Serie A side in a deal worth $7.4 million per year, and now the two clubs will negotiate on a transfer structure.

Despite James not being in Zidane’s squad plans, Real Madrid wants $57 million for his services, according to the AS report. Napoli is instead proposing a loan-to-buy deal to allow them to procure the funds and pay out later. That may not be ideal for Real Madrid who is looking to spend enormous sums of money this summer to overhaul the squad after a disappointing season and could want the income soon to balance the books. Still, it might be the best deal Real Madrid gets for the Colombian, with Napoli offering around $11 million in a loan fee for this season followed by $46 million next summer to seal the permanent transfer.

At Napoli, Rodriguez would link up with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career after playing for the Italian at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich previously. James returned to Madrid after a two-year loan at Bayern did not result in a permanent purchase, but Madrid was never going to keep him at the Bernabeu.

James played just 20 times in Bundesliga action last season, scoring seven goals while hampered by knee and calf problems. He was a regular for Colombia at the Copa America this summer, failing to find the back but assisting a pair.

Nigeria upset by Madagascar in final AFCON group stage match

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
With a spot in the knockout stage already confirmed but the group not yet secured, Nigeria had a dud against Madagascar, falling 2-0 in a performance that highlighted the team’s inability to handle a quality counter-press.

Nigeria held 61% possession throughout the match and worked 12 total shots but only put one on target as they struggled with Madagascar’s defensive shape and pressure that forced them into constant turnovers.

Madagascar, meanwhile, continued its dream start to its first ever Africa Cup of Nations, finishing group stage play top of Group B unbeaten with two wins and a draw, having conceded just once through the three matches against Nigeria, Burundi, and Guinea. The squad features hardly any players from recognizable European clubs compared to other more favorited squads in the competition like Nigeria, Egypt, and Senegal among others, but has played with cohesion and togetherness.

They got the opener off a bad Nigeria mistake on the high press, with William Troost-Ekong playing a dangerous centering pass to fellow defender Leon Balogun right in front of net, picked off by Lalaina Nomenjanahary who scored in the 13th minute. Madagascar doubled the lead after halftime through winger Carolus Andriamatsinoro who delivered a 53rd-minute free-kick that took an enormous deflection off the hip of a leaping substitute Ndidi and fell to the far post, clipping the woodwork and finding the back of the net.

Nigeria boss Thomas Dennerby sat a number of first-team players with the knockout stage spot clinched, leaving Alex Iwobi, Wilfried Ndidi, and Kenneth Omeruo. The replacements couldn’t compete, and Nigeria fell to second in the group, still qualifying for the knockout stage but now forced to play another group stage runner-up instead of matching up with a third-place qualifier.

Weston McKennie signs five-year extension with Schalke

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
U.S. international Weston McKennie has signed a new five-year deal with Bundesliga club Schalke, the club announced on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was set to see his current deal expire at the end of next season, prompting rumors of a move away from the German club, including links with Liverpool in January. Now with the extension he will be under club control through the summer of 2024.

McKennie is currently on international duty with the USMNT in the 2019 Gold Cup, playing in the first two group stage games before serving as an unused substitute in the third with a knockout stage spot already confirmed. At just 20 years old, he is a major part of the youth movement in midfield for the United States along with Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic.

“It was an easy decision for me to make. I love the club and everything here: my teammates, the head coach and the fans”, McKennie said after official announcement of the deal. “I’d love to stay here forever.”

After joining Schalke from the FC Dallas academy in 2016 as a 17-year-old, McKennie began a meteoric progression as he developed into a regular starter for the German side. He has made 46 appearances for Schalke in Bundesliga play over the past two seasons, scoring one goal and assisting four in a deep-lying playmaker role. He has also made six Champions League appearances for the club, scoring a critical late goal against Lokomotiv Moscow that helped the club reach the knockout stage of last season’s competition.

“Weston will develop into a key part of our first team with us. Weston has shown in the past few months that he is more than capable of contributing significantly to the future of Schalke”, said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel in the official team release. “Thanks to his talent and his willingness to learn, Weston has made the rise from the U19s to the Bundesliga and it’s been a success from the get go. We’re very happy that Weston sees his long-term future to be at FC Schalke 04.”