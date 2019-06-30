More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Mexico into Gold Cup semifinals with penalty shootout win over Costa Rica

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 8:41 AM EDT
1 Comment

The game lacked flow, at times lacked quality, and certainly lacked grace, but Guillermo Ochoa produced his own brilliant signature moment when it mattered to send Mexico to the Gold Cup semifinals with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Costa Rica after a 1-1 draw.

A game that featured 46 fouls and 12 yellow cards was ended abruptly as Ochoa guessed correctly on Keysher Fuller’s penalty, diving down low to his right and extending his right arm fully to reach the effort and palm it away to seal victory, peeling away in jubilant celebration.

The game was choppy until just before halftime when Mexico went in front on a 41st minute turn-and-shoot from Raul Jimenez whose initial shot was stonewalled by Oscar Duarte but he stuck with it and fired Mexico in front.

Mexico’s lead wouldn’t last long after the break as Costa Rica pulled back level in the 52nd minute when Joel Campbell latched onto a long ball forward having broken between two defenders. On the charge forward, Luis Rodriguez clipped Campbell’s foot just as he went to shoot, and the referee pointed to the spot. Bryan Ruiz cooly buried his penalty with a soft poke left that saw Ochoa wrong-footed and brought Costa Rica even at 1-1.

Overall, the teams put together 37 shots but could only see 10 of them find the target. The fouling was the story of the match, and between all the cautions handed out even the coaches were given cards. Mexico was the more vicious attacking team looking to win the match in regulation, and Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira was required to make a spectacular save in the 58th minute on a long-distance effort by Jimenez looking for his second. With just five minutes to go, Mexico again came close as they worked the ball into the box from the left flank and again Moreira was there to leap and tip a shot by Carlos Rodriguez off the crossbar and out.

Ochoa came alive in extra-time, first diving low to his left to stop a 108th minute Jonathan McDonald slicer before his penalty shootout heroics. Mexico went behind straight away as Jimenez’s poor effort was saved by Moreira on the very first penalty of the shootout. It stayed that way until at 2-2 Randall Leal ripped his spot-kick wide. That set up Ochoa for his moment with the score at 5-4 and Fuller at the spot, sending Mexico through and ripping out Costa Rica hearts.

Mexico will meet Haiti in the semifinals after the comeback victory against Canada continued Haiti’s dream run through this tournament. For Costa Rica, it becomes the third Gold Cup in their last four where they have been eliminated in the quarterfinal stage, a disappointing haul for a team with consistent World Cup aspirations.

MLS Wrap: What We Learned

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 30, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It was another busy evening of MLS action on Saturday. There were upsets,

Here’s a look back at what we learned from Week 17

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Earthquakes continue hot form in rout of Galaxy

There weren’t any last minute heroics needed on Saturday evening in the first edition of the Cali Classico.

The San Jose Earthquakes routed the LA Galaxy, 3-0, in front of nearly 51,000 fans at Stanford Stadium in a battle of not only Argentine managers but also more strategic Designated Players v. the Galactico method. It was the Earthquakes fourth win in their last six MLS games, with the other two being draws as the Earthquakes are suddenly in playoff contention.

It took the ‘Quakes some time to get used to Matias Almeyda’s methods, but it’s paying dividends. Vako, who scored a brace on Wednesday in a win over the Houston Dynamo, bagged the first of the night against the Galaxy after a planned free kick routine bounced back to him at the top of the box. Vako’s curling effort in the 11th minute proved to be the difference in the match.

In the final ten minutes, Shea Salinas fired a cracking goal that bounced off the far post and in, while Tommy Thompson dribbled past three Galaxy defenders before his shot took a wicked deflection, leaving David Bingham helpless in goal.

Of course, the Earthquakes wouldn’t have won without their goalkeeper. Daniel Vega made a couple of world-class saves, one on a dipping, curling effort from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and another from Fabian Alvarez. The Galaxy controlled the match, especially in the second half, but thanks to last-ditch defending from the Earthquakes and saves by Vega, they didn’t score.

To add insult to injury, Sebastian Lletget, who continues to battle muscle injuries this season, suffered a right thigh injury, per the club, and was subbed off at halftime.

More drama in Atlanta? 

Thanks to recent acquisition Justin Meram, Atlanta United bounced back from a disappointing defeat at Toronto FC to knock off the Montreal Impact, 2-1. However, the game is partially overshadowed by the substitution of Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez.

The most expensive transfer in MLS history has found life difficult playing for a different coach than Martinez probably expected when he agreed to come to the U.S. (Frank De Boer instead of Gerardo “Tata” Martino) and the MLS style is different than what Martinez experienced in Argentina.

On Saturday, Martinez was subbed off in the 68th minute, well before Meram scored the winner and after the Impact had leveled the score in the 50th minute. Martinez had initially set up Meram’s first goal, but according to de Boer, Martinez wasn’t at his best as the game wore on.

“In the beginning,there was nothing wrong,” de Boer said after the match. “I think he played quite well. He was setting up the first goal, cutting inside, playing it to Justin (Meram), moves through to make the space for Justin to come inside, so I have no problem with that. But in the second half, especially around the 60th to 65th minute,he was making too many mistakes and then it’s a danger to the team in that moment. Then it is my choice to make a decision,and overall against Toronto, I think he played one of his best games. It was short notice that he’d play again and maybe he was tired, but he has to make those plays.”

Martinez spurned European offers to come to the U.S., but one may wonder if he’s regretting that now, midway through his first season here. Of course, this could just be a blip as well. Martinez went the full 90 and could have saved a point with a penalty kick in the eighth minute of stoppage time, but he failed to score.

Are the Revolution turning it around? 

Bruce Arena’s first match on the sideline came in a surprise 2-1 win on the road at his former home, the LA Galaxy. Since then, the New England Revolution has only lost once, which came in the U.S. Open Cup, without a full-strength squad.

In MLS play though, the team is unbeaten under Arena, and the Revolution picked up yet another win on Saturday, as Teal Bunbury’s second half stoppage time goal was the winner in a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

Everyone seems to be enjoying a new lease on their soccer lives. Carles Gil looks like the dangerous Designated Player he was supposed to be, Justin Rennicks made his first MLS start and Andrew Ferrell looks like a lock-down defender yet again. Arena also went with Matt Turner in goal instead of Cody Cropper, who had been preferred under former coach Brad Friedel.

Interestingly, Arena credited a tactical switch from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 as the reason the Revolution came back from being a goal down at halftime.

“I think I probably screwed them up in the first half a little bit,” Arena said. “I don’t think that formation they were
comfortable enough in, and not bad, as much as it was more favorable for Houston to play against. We
wanted to see [Justin] Rennicks up top with [Juan Fernando] Caicedo. So, we got that opportunity. I think
the second half, switching our formation a little bit helped. But at the end of the day, it’s still 11 against 11.
I don’t get entirely consumed with the discussion of formations. Of course, if the players know how to
move and work together, any formation you play can work.”

With the win, the Revs sit just three points outside of the playoffs. We’re not saying that they can win the whole thing, but a late-season surge to make the playoffs? We’ve seen weirder things happen.

Must-See Goal: Haiti wins with Guerrier’s clever finish

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Haiti completed an historic comeback over Canada on Saturday evening to advance to the Gold Cup semifinals for the first time, and they have the clever control of Wilde-Donald Guerrier to thank.

Duckens Nazon, who had scored earlier, dribbled on goal before turning back. He caught the eye of Guerrier, who made a late darting run into the box. Nazon chipped the ball in and Guerrier took two touches, both in the air and the second to get around Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, before finishing to make it 3-2.

[READ: Minnesota United sets club record in win over FC Cincinnati]

Watch the fantastic Gold Cup golazo below.

FOLLOW LIVE, Gold Cup: Mexico takes on Costa Rica in highly-anticipated quarterfinal

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mexican National Team may think that the hard work is over until the final if it beats Costa Rica, but that will mean El Tri hasn’t been paying attention to Haiti.

For the third time at the Gold Cup, Haiti came back from a deficit to win, this time overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Canada, 3-2, in the quarterfinals opener in Houston, Texas. Now both Mexico and Costa Rica will have Haiti on their minds ahead of their matchup.

[ LIVE: Latest Gold Cup scores ]

It’s been a strong Gold Cup for El Tri, starting with a 7-0 thrashing of Cuba and a 3-1 win over Cuba that featured Andres Guardado in vintage form. A 3-2 win over Martinique, which gave Mexico some problems late, could open the door for Costa Rica.

However, Los Ticos are coming in off a poor last game as well, in which they were outplayed and outrun by Haiti at Red Bull Arena, especially late in a 2-1 win for Haiti, in which it came back from being a goal down. Ultimately, this matchup is one that was expected in the semifinals, not as soon as the quarterfinals, meaning one of the favorites is heading home early.

Costa Rica is at the end of a cycle of star players while El Tri is trying out some young guns, like Edson Alvarez and LA Galaxy winger Uriel Antuna. It will be interesting to see if the veteran poise of Costa Rica overcomes the young talent of El Tri.

Hit the link above to follow along for the next few hours and check back on PST for a full roundup of Saturday’s action

LINEUPS

AFCON Roundup: Group wide open after Cameroon, Ghana draw 0-0

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 29, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CAIRO (AP) Defending champion Cameroon and Ghana drew 0-0 at the African Cup of Nations to leave their group wide open with one round of games to play.

It was the second scoreless game of the day with Mauritania and Angola also having a goalless draw.

[READ: Man United sign Wan-Bissaka]

Christian Bassogog had two good opportunities to give Cameroon a victory in Ismailia that would have sent it through to the last 16 from Group F. His shot just before halftime was brilliantly saved by Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Bassogog’s goal-bound effort in the 76th minute was blocked by defender Jonathan Mensah.

Ghana’s Owusu Kwabena hit the crossbar with three minutes to go.

Group E is also anyone’s for the taking after there were no goals between Angola and Mauritania. Angola’s Geraldo had a late goal ruled out for offside.