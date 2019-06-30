More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Nigeria upset by Madagascar in final AFCON group stage match

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
With a spot in the knockout stage already confirmed but the group not yet secured, Nigeria had a dud against Madagascar, falling 2-0 in a performance that highlighted the team’s inability to handle a quality counter-press.

Nigeria held 61% possession throughout the match and worked 12 total shots but only put one on target as they struggled with Madagascar’s defensive shape and pressure that forced them into constant turnovers.

Madagascar, meanwhile, continued its dream start to its first ever Africa Cup of Nations, finishing group stage play top of Group B unbeaten with two wins and a draw, having conceded just once through the three matches against Nigeria, Burundi, and Guinea. The squad features hardly any players from recognizable European clubs compared to other more favorited squads in the competition like Nigeria, Egypt, and Senegal among others, but has played with cohesion and togetherness.

They got the opener off a bad Nigeria mistake on the high press, with William Troost-Ekong playing a dangerous centering pass to fellow defender Leon Balogun right in front of net, picked off by Lalaina Nomenjanahary who scored in the 13th minute. Madagascar doubled the lead after halftime through winger Carolus Andriamatsinoro who delivered a 53rd-minute free-kick that took an enormous deflection off the hip of a leaping substitute Ndidi and fell to the far post, clipping the woodwork and finding the back of the net.

Nigeria boss Thomas Dennerby sat a number of first-team players with the knockout stage spot clinched, leaving Alex Iwobi, Wilfried Ndidi, and Kenneth Omeruo. The replacements couldn’t compete, and Nigeria fell to second in the group, still qualifying for the knockout stage but now forced to play another group stage runner-up instead of matching up with a third-place qualifier.

Report: James Rodriguez close to Napoli move

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT
According to a report by Spanish publication AS, James Rodriguez is nearing a move to Napoli on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid.

The report says that with Colombia now out of the Copa America after falling to Chile in the quarterfinals, the move can progress to completion. AS reports that Rodriguez has agreed to a contract with the Serie A side in a deal worth $7.4 million per year, and now the two clubs will negotiate on a transfer structure.

Despite James not being in Zidane’s squad plans, Real Madrid wants $57 million for his services, according to the AS report. Napoli is instead proposing a loan-to-buy deal to allow them to procure the funds and pay out later. That may not be ideal for Real Madrid who is looking to spend enormous sums of money this summer to overhaul the squad after a disappointing season and could want the income soon to balance the books. Still, it might be the best deal Real Madrid gets for the Colombian, with Napoli offering around $11 million in a loan fee for this season followed by $46 million next summer to seal the permanent transfer.

At Napoli, Rodriguez would link up with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career after playing for the Italian at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich previously. James returned to Madrid after a two-year loan at Bayern did not result in a permanent purchase, but Madrid was never going to keep him at the Bernabeu.

James played just 20 times in Bundesliga action last season, scoring seven goals while hampered by knee and calf problems. He was a regular for Colombia at the Copa America this summer, failing to find the back but assisting a pair.

Weston McKennie signs five-year extension with Schalke

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
U.S. international Weston McKennie has signed a new five-year deal with Bundesliga club Schalke, the club announced on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was set to see his current deal expire at the end of next season, prompting rumors of a move away from the German club, including links with Liverpool in January. Now with the extension he will be under club control through the summer of 2024.

McKennie is currently on international duty with the USMNT in the 2019 Gold Cup, playing in the first two group stage games before serving as an unused substitute in the third with a knockout stage spot already confirmed. At just 20 years old, he is a major part of the youth movement in midfield for the United States along with Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic.

“It was an easy decision for me to make. I love the club and everything here: my teammates, the head coach and the fans”, McKennie said after official announcement of the deal. “I’d love to stay here forever.”

After joining Schalke from the FC Dallas academy in 2016 as a 17-year-old, McKennie began a meteoric progression as he developed into a regular starter for the German side. He has made 46 appearances for Schalke in Bundesliga play over the past two seasons, scoring one goal and assisting four in a deep-lying playmaker role. He has also made six Champions League appearances for the club, scoring a critical late goal against Lokomotiv Moscow that helped the club reach the knockout stage of last season’s competition.

“Weston will develop into a key part of our first team with us. Weston has shown in the past few months that he is more than capable of contributing significantly to the future of Schalke”, said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel in the official team release. “Thanks to his talent and his willingness to learn, Weston has made the rise from the U19s to the Bundesliga and it’s been a success from the get go. We’re very happy that Weston sees his long-term future to be at FC Schalke 04.”

Follow Live: Four AFCON matches feature Egypt, Nigeria

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Nigeria and Egypt are the headliners as four games dot the Africa Cup of Nations map with the final game of group stage play under way.

First up is a pair of games as Nigeria, already with a knockout stage game secured atop Group B, meets Madagascar who can still win the group with a victory. Alongside that is Burundi and Guinea who meet still with a chance to move on. Burundi can catch Madagascar with a win and a Madagascar loss, while Guinea can still grab third place but need all three points to even sniff a chance of advancing on the third place table.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

The next pair of games kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET as hosts Egypt takes on Ugunda while Zimbabwe matches up with Democratic Republic of Congo in Group A action.

Egypt leads the group and has already secured advancement to the knockout stage but still has work to do to lock down the top spot as Uganda is two points back and can leap the hosts with a win. Zimbabwe can catch Uganda only with a big win plus a Uganda loss, while Congo is in the same boat as Guinea in Group B.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Sunday, June 30

Group B
Uganda v. Egypt – 3:00 p.m. ET
Zimbabwe v. Democratic Republic of Congo – 3:00 p.m. ET

Group B
Madagascar v. Nigeria – 12 p.m. ET
Burundi v. Guinea – 12 p.m. ET

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Trio chasing Dortmund youngster, Everton eyes Traore

By Kyle BonnJun 30, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
As teams motor towards preseason, front offices are hoping to wrap up deals to give the squad plenty of opportunities to gel rather than make late additions that are sometimes jarring to team chemistry. Still, there are holes to be filled and as dominoes fall, some moves affect others as the transfer window rolls on.

Borussia Dortmund has produced a stunning amount of young wingers who have gone on to become massive assets to the German side. First Christian Pulisic arrived and netted the club millions in a move to Chelsea this summer. He was pushed out by fellow teen winger Jadon Sancho who has turned into a valuable piece himself. Behind the England youngster is Danish youth international Jacob Bruun Larsen who broke into the first team setup last season alongside Sancho and made 24 Bundesliga appearances, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

According to English tabloids, Larsen is on the watch list of several Premier League clubs and, like Pulisic, could be considered expendable by the German side after the explosion of Sancho last season. Among others, the Daily Mail has linked Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool to the 20-year-old who would cost somewhere in the region of $19 million, a relatively cheap price in a market that more and more values young talent more than anything.

French television program Telefoot reports that Everton is chasing former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore who has spent the last two seasons at Lyon. The 23-year-old has come into his own in France, scoring 20 goals in 65 league appearances with Lyon.

According to the report, Traore would cost somewhere in the vicinity of $34 million, tripling Lyon’s investment two years ago when the brought Traore to France from Chelsea. That price could also increase should the three clubs find themselves in a bidding war. Traore could pair well with Richarlison, either playing on the left wing or through the middle.

Aston Villa is back in the Premier League after winning the Championship playoff, and now they look to strengthen the squad to prepare for a long stay in the top flight. One target mentioned is Bristol City defender Adam Webster who has been with his current club just one season after joining from Ipswich Town last summer.

Webster, 24 years old, started all but three of Bristol City’s league games last season and scored three goals. The Bristol Post report states that Villa has seen a $15 million bid rejected as the Championship club apparently holds out for an offer as high as $38 million, a strong position for a club in the second tier, but the new Premier League side feels they can negotiate that price down to meet somewhere in the middle.

Bristol City has sent a couple of players to the Premier League in the past few years, with Bobby Reid going to Cardiff City and Joe Bryan moving to Fulham both last summer.

According to Spanish publication El Dorsal, Newcastle is fearing the imminent departure of star attacker Ayoze Perez, who has been linked with moves to Spanish sides Valencia and Real Betis. The report states that Perez, who scored 12 Premier League goals last season and 42 in his Newcastle career, would net somewhere in the vicinity of $25 million, a surprisingly attractive price for a dangerous 25-year-old attacker.

The links are nothing new for Perez this summer, who last month was connected to Valencia by Spanish radio station Radio Cope, and now English tabloids claim that the La Liga side has held talks with Perez’s agents.

Real Madrid is hoping to keep Ajax attacker Donny van de Beek on its radar with uncertainties surrounding Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen, according to Spanish publication AS. The report claims, as many have before it, that Zinedine Zidane prefers Pogba but Florentino Perez are hoping to pull off a move for Tottenham star Eriksen.

There are roadblocks to both moves, however. Any approach for Pogba would be extremely expensive and while Pogba has been rumored to be unsettled at Manchester United with the club missing out on the Champions League, the club at this point seems unwilling to sell one of its most valuable assets. Eriksen is a more realistic option financially, but the AS report says talks for the Danish playmaker have “ground to a halt.”

With that in mind, they have kept in touch with van de Beek who impressed in Ajax’s Champions League run and is considerably younger than the other two options at just 22 years old. However, he would be a more long-term move as the Dutch international would have to battle to beat out the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

English tabloids have claimed that Tottenham and Juventus are chasing Burnley’s Dwight McNeil who made 21 Premier League appearances for the Clarets last year on the left wing. The 19-year-old England youth international arrived in Burnley’s youth system from the Manchester United academy in 2014 and has come through the Burnley setup, becoming a regular in the squad in mid-December of last season, scoring three goals and assisting five.

The teen has made six appearances for the England U-20 side, scoring and assisting in the 4-0 win over Guatemala back on June 11 in his last showing.

An aging Juventus squad is hoping to get younger, claims The Sun, while Spurs will also consider a bid in the range of $38 million.