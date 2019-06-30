More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Swiss international Ismaili missing after swimming accident

Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili is missing after getting into difficulties while swimming in Italy.

Swiss side Young Boys Bern says it has been informed that Ismaili, who plays for its women’s team, has been missing since she had a swimming accident at Lake Como in Lombardy on Saturday afternoon.

The club says: “The police searches are still underway. We are very upset and have not given up hope that all will end well.”

The club adds, “We are in close contact with family members and ask for understanding that we cannot make any further comment at this time. We will inform again as soon as we know more.”

Italian news agency Ansa reported that Ismaili rented a boat with a friend. She apparently dived into the lake from the boat but did not resurface.

The 24-year-old Ismaili has been playing for Bern since 2011.

Jamaica beats Panama to reach Gold Cup semis; USMNT up next?

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Darren Mattocks scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Mattocks converted after Michael Murillo was whistled for a handball in the box in the first game of the doubleheader at Lincoln Financial Field. Mattocks, a forward for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, had entered the game two minutes earlier.

Andre Blake, the Philadelphia Union’s All-Star goalkeeper, made two big saves in front of his local fans, including one on Abdiel Arroyo in the 43rd minute en route to the shutout.

Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia had a good stop on Junior Flemmings in the 58th minute.

Jamaica, a finalist in the 2017 Gold Cup, advanced to play the United States or Curacao in the semifinals Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The Reggae Boyz have made it to the semifinal round in three straight Gold Cups.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Mexico and Haiti were the first two sides to book their places in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals on Saturday; now, two more sides will join them on Sunday.

Jamaica and Panama are set to meet in Sunday’s first quarterfinal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn., followed by the U.S. men’s national team taking on Curacao.

After struggling through their first game and a half of group play, Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT hit its stride during a second-half blowout of Trinidad & Tobago and took care of business with a fully rotated team against Panama. Now, they’ll face the biggest surprise of this summer’s Gold Cup — all due respect to semifinalists Haiti.

Sunday’s Gold Cup schedule

Jamaica v. Panama — 5:30 p.m. ET
USA v. Curacao — 8 p.m. ET

Spain tops Germany to claim third U-21 EURO title this decade (video)

Photo by Emilio Andreoli - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Spain’s near-monopoly on the Under-21 European Championship trophy grew stronger on Sunday, as La Rojita celebrated their third title (of five tournaments held) this decade with a 2-1 victory over Germany in the final in Udine, Italy.

Sweden (2015) and Germany (2017) are the only two nations other than Spain to rein supreme over Europe’s U-21 age group this decade. Spain won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2013, the same period in which Spain’s senior team won EURO 2008, World Cup 2010 and EURO 2012 in successive major tournament appearances.

Fabian Ruiz scored game’s opening goal in just the 7th minute, and a worthy final-winner it looked to be more than an hour. After picking the ball up near midfield, the Napoli midfielder surged forward before uncorking a low, curling effort just inside the far post of Alexander Nubel’s goal.

Nubel was called upon to make saves just four times in the game — half of which came during a five-second sequence in the 69th minute. After making the initial save on Ruiz’s shot from distance, Nubel spilled the ball in front of his six-yard box. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) pounced quickly and lifted the ball over Nubel as he scrambled back to his feet.

Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim) gave Germany a late lifeline when he struck the ball from nearly 30 yards out — aided by the deflection of a defender — in the 88th minute. That’s as close are the Germans would get, though.

Golden Boot winner Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg) was rendered largely ineffective in the final after scoring seven goals (five in the group stage, two in the semifinals) earlier in the tournament.

Ellis, Neville at odds over USWNT scoping out England hotel

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
LYON, France (AP) Preparing for the Women’s World Cup semifinal against the United States, coach Phil Neville was irritated to discover the Americans scoping out England’s hotel.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis insisted it was a sign of good preparation rather than arrogance, but Neville suggested it could be a disciplinary matter for the staff dispatched to the hotel and bad etiquette.

As the designated home team, England had first choice of hotels and so will the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal as they prepare for the final, which is also being played in Lyon.

A pair of U.S. staffers visited the Fourviere Hotel, which is close to the old town, while England was out at a practice session Sunday.

“I think that’s important to do your job,” Ellis said. “So in terms of arrogance I think that’s got nothing to do with us. That’s planning and preparation for our staff. So I think that’s pretty normal.”

Not so, according to Neville. He thinks Ellis should have been far tougher.

“We were training, I hope they enjoyed the hotel but it’s not something we would do — sending someone round to another team’s hotel,” Neville said. “But it’s their problem. I am sure that Jill probably wouldn’t have been happy with that arrangement. I wouldn’t have been if that was my team ops person going round.

“I am sure they will be dealing with their own infrastructure within their own discipline problem.”

Based on information provided by FIFA to the media, the Americans are currently staying at the less luxurious Residence Lyon Metropole, which is in the north of Lyon.

The Fourviere Hotel is west of the city close to an ancient Roman amphitheater, on the site of a 19th century convent, with the reception in the old chapel under gold-trimmed artwork.

“I just thought, ‘What are they doing?'” Neville said of the Americans. “It’s not etiquette, really. It’s not something I would allow from our organization.”

The planning for the final hotel is the latest indication of self-assuredness from a team that saw U.S. defender Ali Krieger say it is the world’s best team as well as the world’s “second-best.”

“It’s important that our team has confidence,” Ellis said. “I don’t think in any way this is an arrogant team. I think this team knows that they’ve got to earn everything, that we’ve got tough opponents … still ahead of us and we have to earn every right to advance in this tournament.”