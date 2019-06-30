More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
USMNT uninspiring in Gold Cup QF win over Curacao (video)

By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team is through to the semifinals of the 2019 Gold Cup, despite having looked even the slightest bit impressive for only 45 of the 360 minutes they’ve played in the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter’s side did just enough — ever so slightly — to dispatch a Curacao side which entered as heavy underdogs but grew in confidence as the game wore on, 1-0 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn., on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic came within inches of opening the scoring in the 4th minute, but Eloy Room made a spectacular save to tip the ball over the crossbar. Paul Arriola sent the cross in for Pulisic and, though it was a bit behind him, Pulisic got enough on the ball to redirect it on target, but Room was up to the acrobatic task of keeping it out.

Pulisic’s fingerprints were all over the rare moment the Yanks created chances, including the game’s only goal in the 25th minute. After getting the ball out wide, the 20-year-old ran at the defender and cut the ball onto his favored right foot before lifting a delicate, curling cross over the sea of bodies inside the box. Weston McKennie arrived at the back post and the ball had eyes for his forehead, making the finish as easy as Pulisic’s ball was spectacular.

Curacao dominated possession and the sparse number of scoring chances throughout the second half. While they created very little of consequence — outside of Leandro Bacuna‘s long-range strike in the 84th minute, forcing Zack Steffen into a desperate save over the bar — Curacao was the side that looked supremely comfortable in possession and in control of everything on the field.

The one time the Yanks actually threatened on the counter-attack resulted in Gyasi Zardes having the only decent chance he’d see all night. Arriola broke down the left wing and delivered a perfect cross toward the penalty spot, but Zardes skied his effort without ever looking convincing.

Up next for the USMNT is a semifinal clash with Jamaica — far and away the best team they’ve seen at this Gold Cup — on Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn.

Jamaica beats Panama to reach Gold Cup semis; USMNT up next?

Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Darren Mattocks scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Mattocks converted after Michael Murillo was whistled for a handball in the box in the first game of the doubleheader at Lincoln Financial Field. Mattocks, a forward for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, had entered the game two minutes earlier.

Andre Blake, the Philadelphia Union’s All-Star goalkeeper, made two big saves in front of his local fans, including one on Abdiel Arroyo in the 43rd minute en route to the shutout.

Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia had a good stop on Junior Flemmings in the 58th minute.

Jamaica, a finalist in the 2017 Gold Cup, advanced to play the United States or Curacao in the semifinals Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The Reggae Boyz have made it to the semifinal round in three straight Gold Cups.

Swiss international Ismaili missing after swimming accident

Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili is missing after getting into difficulties while swimming in Italy.

Swiss side Young Boys Bern says it has been informed that Ismaili, who plays for its women’s team, has been missing since she had a swimming accident at Lake Como in Lombardy on Saturday afternoon.

The club says: “The police searches are still underway. We are very upset and have not given up hope that all will end well.”

The club adds, “We are in close contact with family members and ask for understanding that we cannot make any further comment at this time. We will inform again as soon as we know more.”

Italian news agency Ansa reported that Ismaili rented a boat with a friend. She apparently dived into the lake from the boat but did not resurface.

The 24-year-old Ismaili has been playing for Bern since 2011.

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT-Curacao, Jamaica-Panama in Gold Cup QF

By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT
Mexico and Haiti were the first two sides to book their places in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals on Saturday; now, two more sides will join them on Sunday.

[ LIVE: Jamaica v. Panama, USA v. Curacao in Gold Cup quarters ]

Jamaica and Panama are set to meet in Sunday’s first quarterfinal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn., followed by the U.S. men’s national team taking on Curacao.

After struggling through their first game and a half of group play, Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT hit its stride during a second-half blowout of Trinidad & Tobago and took care of business with a fully rotated team against Panama. Now, they’ll face the biggest surprise of this summer’s Gold Cup — all due respect to semifinalists Haiti.

Hit the link above to follow along for the next few hours and check back on PST for full coverage of the USMNT’s clash with Curacao.

Sunday’s Gold Cup schedule

Jamaica v. Panama — 5:30 p.m. ET
USA v. Curacao — 8 p.m. ET

Spain tops Germany to claim third U-21 EURO title this decade (video)

By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Spain’s near-monopoly on the Under-21 European Championship trophy grew stronger on Sunday, as La Rojita celebrated their third title (of five tournaments held) this decade with a 2-1 victory over Germany in the final in Udine, Italy.

Sweden (2015) and Germany (2017) are the only two nations other than Spain to rein supreme over Europe’s U-21 age group this decade. Spain won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2013, the same period in which Spain’s senior team won EURO 2008, World Cup 2010 and EURO 2012 in successive major tournament appearances.

Fabian Ruiz scored game’s opening goal in just the 7th minute, and a worthy final-winner it looked to be more than an hour. After picking the ball up near midfield, the Napoli midfielder surged forward before uncorking a low, curling effort just inside the far post of Alexander Nubel’s goal.

Nubel was called upon to make saves just four times in the game — half of which came during a five-second sequence in the 69th minute. After making the initial save on Ruiz’s shot from distance, Nubel spilled the ball in front of his six-yard box. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) pounced quickly and lifted the ball over Nubel as he scrambled back to his feet.

Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim) gave Germany a late lifeline when he struck the ball from nearly 30 yards out — aided by the deflection of a defender — in the 88th minute. That’s as close are the Germans would get, though.

Golden Boot winner Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg) was rendered largely ineffective in the final after scoring seven goals (five in the group stage, two in the semifinals) earlier in the tournament.