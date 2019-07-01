More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

AFCON wrap: Mane brace, Zaha goal help favorites Senegal and Ivory Coast to victory

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT
It was a great day to be a favorite in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, as all four countries expected to move on clinched berths in the knockout stage.

In the early pair of kickoffs, Ivory Coast stormed Namibia 4-1 while Morocco needed a late goal to top South Africa 1-0. The late kicks saw Algeria blitz Tanzania 3-0 with a strong first half and Senegal topped Kenya 2-0.

Wilfried Zaha got his first goal of the tournament in the win for the Ivory Coast, sealing the game with a low line drive in the 84th minute to make it 3-1 before Maxwel Cornet finished off the scoring five minutes later. Former Bournemouth winger Max Gradel opened the scoring 39 minutes in with a blast from a tight angle with the only goal of the first half, while Basel midfielder Serey Die put them 2-0 up near the hour mark. Namibia made it 2-1 with 19 minutes to go but Zaha’s goal finished off the game.

While that saw the Ivory Coast seal a knockout spot, Morocco got a late goal to pip South Africa, earning the top spot in Group D and dooming South Africa to a perilous position among the third-place table. M’bark Boussoufa scored the all-important goal in the 90th minute, poking home amid a scrum on a free-kick delivered into the box from the left flank.

In Group C action, Algeria made it three wins in three after a trio of first-half goals eased them through past Tanzania, eliminating the minnows in just their second-ever tournament. Leicester City striker Islam Slimani opened the scoring in the 34th minute, and Algeria got a brace from young Napoli winger Adam Ounas to put them up big at the break. Slimani’s came on a brilliant long-ball over the top from Ounas who split the center-backs perfectly and allowed the Foxes striker to finish it off cooly past Metacha Mnata. Ounas scored his first five minutes later on a fabulous one-two with Slimani, while his second and Algeria’s third found the back of the net with the last kick of the game on the break as Ounas whizzed past Tanzania defender Mohamed Husseini before rounding Mnata with a touch from his right.

With Algeria on top, Senegal finished second by taking down Kenya 3-0 behind a brace from Sadio Mane. After a scoreless first half that saw Mane miss from the penalty spot, Stade Rennais youngster Ismaila Sarr put Senegal ahead with a wonderful volley after Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi whiffed on a cross and left the goal gaping. With the 1-0 lead and a half-hour to go, Mane took control and grabbed his first by latching onto a blasted clearance by Lamine Gassama who just booted the ball out into the attacking half where just Mane was patrolling, and he raced right between the pair of defenders for a fastbreak finish. He grabbed his second on a penalty in the 78th minute, making amends for earlier by burying his spot-kick in the low right-hand corner, and while Matasi guessed right he came up just short.

At this stage in the competition, there is just one more round of games tomorrow before the knockout stage is set. Teams confirmed through via the group stage are Egypt, Uganda, Madagascar, Nigeria, Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, and Ivory Coast while Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo are both already assured of a spot via the third-place table. Groups E and F will wrap up on Tuesday as Mali and Cameroon are in the pole positions with Tunisia, Angola, Mauritania, Ghana, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau all in the hunt.

Spanish third division club rebrands as Flat Earth FC

FlatEarthFC.com
By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT
A Madrid club that earned promotion to the Spanish third division this past season has rebranded as Flat Earth FC, with club president Javi Poves looking to “unite the voices of millions of flat earth movement followers” by changing the team’s name.

Poves, a 32-year-old former Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano youth product, runs the club formerly known as Mostoles Balompie. The club plays in the Estadio El Soto, a 14,000-seat ground in the Mostoles area of southwest Madrid, near Leganes.

“Football is the most mediatic sport and has the most impact worldwide,” the club wrote on its website as part of the rebrand. “Creating a terraplanist club is the best way to have a constant presence in the media. It will also be the first football club associated with a cause, an idea, without having a specific location.”

“Flat Earth FC is the first football club whose followers are united by the most important thing, which is an idea.”

The concept of a flat earth is an anti-scientific notion that the world is shaped like a disc and not like a sphere, an idea which has recently gained a following thanks to viral content despite the clear scientific evidence disproving the theory. NBA superstar Kyrie Irving famously made comments personally supporting the flat earth theory during an appearance on a podcast in 2017 but publicly apologized a year later.

Caution king Lee Cattermole departs Sunderland after 10 years

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Lee Cattermole, most known for his thumping challenges, physical style of play, and spectacular ability to rack up yellow cards at a stunning rate, has left Sunderland after 10 years with the Black Cats.

The 31-year-old midfielder was a member of the Sunderland starting lineup that fell to Manchester City in the 2014 League Cup final and played every minute of Sunderland’s run through the League One playoffs this past season that ended in a 1-0 loss to Charlton in the final. The club had suffered consecutive relegations in the two previous seasons and will play in League One again next campaign.

“Sunderland is a special club and this decision has not been easy, but I believe it is the right time to find a new challenge,” Cattermole said in the official club release. “The football club, over my 10 years, has had some fantastic managers, staff and players and I have been lucky to be part of that. I would like to say a big thank you to Jack Ross and his staff, and I wish him and the current squad all the best for the coming season. There are some exciting young players at the club and I will be looking forward to seeing them progress.”

Cattermole joined Sunderland from Wigan in the summer of 2009 and proceeded to accumulate 261 appearances for Sunderland, scoring 10 goals, assisting 11, and collecting 87 yellow cards. He sits eighth in career Premier League yellow cards with 88, accumulating that tally in just 272 top-flight appearances, at least 75 less appearances than anyone else above him in the list and over 100 appearances less than all but two of the top 11. By comparison, Gareth Barry earned his record 123 yellow cards in 679 appearances, while Paul Scholes – who sits fifth – earned his 97 yellow cards in 499 appearances. Frank Lampard earned 59 yellow cards in 611 Premier League appearances, while it took Cattermole just 194 appearances to reach that total.

Cattermole has also earned seven red cards in Premier League play, ranking him fourth all-time behind Richard Dunne, Duncan Ferguson, and Patrick Vierra all who picked up eight.

In the 2014/15 season, Cattermole picked up 14 yellow cards, earning every single one for a foul rather than time-wasting, diving, or dissent. However, of the 10 matches he missed that season – mostly for yellow card suspensions – the club won just one. Last season, in 29 League One appearances for Sunderland, he picked up 13 yellow cards, but also scored seven goals to help the club finish fourth and earn its playoff berth. All seven of his goals either tied a game or took the lead.

Brazil, Argentina mired in pressure for Copa America tie

Photo by Ricardo Botelho/LatinContent via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 1, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) Brazil will be under pressure for its future and Argentina for its past when they meet in the Copa America semifinals on Tuesday at Mineirao Stadium.

The hosts need the title to try to calm the waters for coach Tite until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi’s team seeks its first trophy in 26 years, which would also be the first major one for the superstar in the white and blue shirt.

[ MORE: USWNT-England preview ]

In the other semifinal, defending champion Chile and underdog Peru play in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

In a change from the quarterfinals, teams will play extra time if the first 90 minutes are drawn.

Neither Tite nor Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have given much suggestion into how their teams will play their superclasico in Belo Horizonte. Sunday’s training sessions were closed to the media.

The Brazilian coach doesn’t like to make changes, meaning his team could stick to the 4-1-3-1 formation it has used for most of the tournament, with sensation Everton, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino closing midfield gaps and helping Gabriel Jesus up front. Tite is under pressure for his conservative approach since he picked a squad filled with veterans, which signaled his desperation to win.

Scaloni has made changes to his inexperienced team for every Copa America match, and is under pressure to be more conservative against Brazil by ending its effective offensive trio of Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero. The latter two could be replaced by winger Angel di Maria, who has performed well in roles that include defending, or midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Brazil’s and Argentina’s Copa America campaigns have been far from impressive.

The hosts have two victories and two draws, advancing to the semifinals only after a penalty shootout win against Paraguay following a goal-less first 90. The team was booed by fans in three of the four matches, and misses the injured Neymar to break stronger defensive lines.

Argentina comfortably beat Venezuela 2-0 in the quarterfinals in its best performance so far, but it started with a defeat by the same score against Colombia, drew Paraguay in a match which almost sent it crashing out of the tournament, and won against Qatar 2-0 to advance to the knockout stage. In none of those matches did Messi deliver a Barcelona-like performance.

[ MORE: Saints sign Adams, Ings ]

Recent history puts Brazil slightly favored for their clash.

The last time they faced off at Mineirao Stadium in November 2016, Brazil won 3-0 in 2018 World Cup qualifying. Since then, Tite has kept his job, and Argentina has had three coaches; Edgardo Bauza, Jorge Sampaoli, and Scaloni, on an interim basis.

The last time Brazil lost to Argentina at home was in April 1998 in a friendly before the World Cup in France. Striker Claudio Lopez scored at Maracana Stadium.

Messi, who admittedly is not playing well at Copa America, has also struggled in most of the superclasicos. In nine matches between the two South American soccer powers, the superstar has lost five and won three, all those in friendlies against below-strength Brazil lineups.

The last great performance by Messi against Brazil was in July 2012, when he scored a hat trick in a 4-3 win on U.S. soil.

Before the tournament, he said Argentina was “not a candidate” for the Copa title. In recent days, he’s changed his mind.

“What matters is that we are in the semifinals, and matches have been very tight at this Copa America,” Messi said after the win against Venezuela.

Brazil will count again on Richarlison as an option on the bench. The striker was isolated for days in Porto Alegre because of mumps, which made him miss the quarterfinal match against Paraguay. He has rejoined his teammates in Belo Horizonte.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Borussia Dortmund announces long-anticipated add of U.S. teen Reyna

Giovanni Reyna
twitter.com/BVB
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
One of the next big hopes for Americans Abroad, Giovanni Reyna is now formally a member of Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna, the 16-year-old son of USMNT legend Claudio, was an attacking midfield prospect for New York City FC and has worn the red, white, and blue of his country at the U-17 level.

[ MORE: Saints add Adams, Ings ]

Claudio Reyna is the sporting director at NYCFC, a centurion with the USMNT who won the Scottish top flight as a player with Rangers and also played for Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Sunderland, Manchester City, and the New York Red Bulls.

Reyna helped the U.S. qualify for the U-17 World Cup and has since been called up to the U-23 team for camp ahead of Olympic qualifying. A November birthday, reports of his destination being BVB emerged late last summer.

The Bundesliga site released a bio on Giovanni comparing his style to that of David Trezeguet. Sounds good to us.