Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Benitez releases statement upon expiration of Newcastle contract

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 8:01 AM EDT
Rafa Benitez has bid adieu to the fans of Newcastle United after the expiration of his contract.

Newcastle announced last week that the beloved manager would not sign a new deal with the club after contract negotiations stalled over the past month.

While his tenure started with an inability to save the club’s Premier League status, Benitez’s performance with the Magpies over the past three seasons was nothing short of a success, leading the club back to the top flight before keeping it there despite owner Mike Ashley spending less money than the majority of fellow PL clubs.

Benitez says his hesitance wasn’t just about the length of a proposed deal. He’s frustrated that the club would not make a commitment to his plan of what was needed to grow to the next level.

“Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the Club did not share the same vision.”

The relationship between Benitez and Ashley was almost always an uneasy one, and the former’s courtship of Newcastle’s supporter base was wholehearted. Once Benitez went to public with his pleas for more record spending after the Miguel Almiron signing — which will probably be a club record with incentives — it started to feel like there was more to the story regarding hopes of a new deal.

Southampton formally adds strikers Adams, Ings

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Southampton’s strike force officially got much stronger on Monday.

The club announced its capture of Birmingham City forward Che Adams on a reported $19 million deal, and formalized the addition of hometown boy Danny Ings after a loan at St. Mary’s last season.

Adams delivered on his promise to the tune of 22 goals and five assists in the Championship last season. He turns 23 on July 13.

Ings, still just 26, signs on for a reported $26 million. The deal runs through 2022 after joining from Liverpool last season, when he produced eight goals and three assists in around 1750 minutes.

The move comes weeks after the club added winger Moussa Djenepo, who was on the same UEFA Golden Boy list with Christian Pulisic. Here’s Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, via the club’s official web site.

“I am delighted to have signed Che and Moussa ahead of the start of pre-season. They are both young, dynamic players with the level of enthusiasm and hunger we are looking for that can help us improve as a team.”

When healthy, Ings is a specimen. He had 11 goals and four assists in his only complete Premier League season, a season after scoring 21 and 7 in the Championship.

USWNT, England set for World Cup semi showdown

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
Planning ahead or arrogance? That’s the question being overblown asked of the United States women’s national team following England coach Phil Neville‘s revelation that USWNT operations people were given a tour of England’s team hotel.

As the “home team,” England has the better of the lodging for the semifinal, and the USWNT hopes to be taking its place for Sunday’s Final against either the Netherlands or Germany.

So is showing up early presumptuous or just proper preparation?

“I just thought, ‘What are they doing?'” Neville said of the Americans. “It’s not etiquette, really. It’s not something I would allow from our organization.”

What he will allow is what both teams provide, and that’s excellent team soccer. Tuesday’s match has the chance to be a wide-open entertaining match as two tough back lines hope to defy some of the best attackers in the world.

England has only allowed one goal in the tournament, a late concession in its 2-1 tournament-opening defeat of Scotland. That means the Lionesses count shutouts of Norway and Japan on their resume, and that’s pretty impressive.

Meanwhile the U.S. is coming off some tepid offensive performances, at least by their standards. The Yanks passed at just 64 percent in the 2-1 defeat of France, and their 2-1 defeat of Spain came courtesy of a pair of penalty kicks.

Fortunately for Jill Ellis’ crew, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was much better in the latter of the 2-1 wins. The 31-year-old was mostly untested and shaky in the run-up to France, but outstanding in holding onto the lead.

England has become a force on the international scene, and is in its second-straight World Cup quarterfinal. They won the SheBelievesCup, and finished in the semifinals at EURO 2017.

Ellen White has been a handful for teams, scoring five times in four matches. She also scored the lone goal in a 1-0 defeat of the USMNT at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.

There’s every reason to believe it’ll be a beauty at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday. You’ll be able to stream it live on Telemundo Deportes.

Follow Live: Two more AFCON groups reach their conclusion

Photo by Mohamed Mostafa/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
The Africa Cup of Nations has Monday all to itself on the international stage, and is taking advantage with four group stage finales.

Of the 8 teams playing, only Tanzania has been eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds, while Morocco and Algeria have already clinched berths.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Monday, July 1

Group D
South Africa v. Morocco – Noon p.m. ET
Namibia v. Ivory Coast – Noon p.m. ET

Group C
Tanzania v. Algeria – 3 p.m. ET
Kenya v. Senegal – 3 p.m. ET

Will Ellis change USWNT XI at all vs. England?

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
What is Jill Ellis going to do against England now that her plan to beat France ended with a win?

It’s an odd way to phrase it, isn’t it? But it feels weird to say the plan worked when the hosts outshot the No. 1 ranked USWNT by 20-10 and had a 61-39 percent advantage in possession. They also connected on just 64 percent of their passes.

You may say that France was chasing the match and that numbers can never tell the story (Plus the Yanks were denied a 3-0 advantage when a questionable offside call denied Tobin Heath a marker).

Lindsey Horan has been described by some as the best midfielder in the game — which is odd given teammate Julie Ertz is a monster — and Ellis did not start her against France. Instead, it was somewhat-ineffective creative mind Rose Lavelle and industrious Sam Mewis.

Despite calls to bench Megan Rapinoe in favor of Carli Lloyd or Christen Press, Ellis started the veteran and got two goals out of her. Not bad, and it means we’ll likely see her again along with Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath.

Rapinoe has five goals and three assists in four tournament matches, and the 34-year-old looks destined to start her fourth-straight match. With so many options on the bench and Ellis very slow to substitute, could England be the time to use her as a super sub? It’s an option.

Still we expect very few things to change against England, aside from Horan to enter for Lavelle to help steady the passing and nerve center of the midfield. Dunn and O’Hara will be needed to match the pace and engine of Nikita Parris.

Naeher

O’Hara — Sauerbrunn — Dahlkemper — Dunn

Horan — Ertz — Mewis

Heath — Morgan — Rapinoe