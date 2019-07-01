More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Ricardo Botelho/LatinContent via Getty Images

Brazil, Argentina mired in pressure for Copa America tie

Associated PressJul 1, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) Brazil will be under pressure for its future and Argentina for its past when they meet in the Copa America semifinals on Tuesday at Mineirao Stadium.

The hosts need the title to try to calm the waters for coach Tite until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi’s team seeks its first trophy in 26 years, which would also be the first major one for the superstar in the white and blue shirt.

In the other semifinal, defending champion Chile and underdog Peru play in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

In a change from the quarterfinals, teams will play extra time if the first 90 minutes are drawn.

Neither Tite nor Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have given much suggestion into how their teams will play their superclasico in Belo Horizonte. Sunday’s training sessions were closed to the media.

The Brazilian coach doesn’t like to make changes, meaning his team could stick to the 4-1-3-1 formation it has used for most of the tournament, with sensation Everton, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino closing midfield gaps and helping Gabriel Jesus up front. Tite is under pressure for his conservative approach since he picked a squad filled with veterans, which signaled his desperation to win.

Scaloni has made changes to his inexperienced team for every Copa America match, and is under pressure to be more conservative against Brazil by ending its effective offensive trio of Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero. The latter two could be replaced by winger Angel di Maria, who has performed well in roles that include defending, or midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Brazil’s and Argentina’s Copa America campaigns have been far from impressive.

The hosts have two victories and two draws, advancing to the semifinals only after a penalty shootout win against Paraguay following a goal-less first 90. The team was booed by fans in three of the four matches, and misses the injured Neymar to break stronger defensive lines.

Argentina comfortably beat Venezuela 2-0 in the quarterfinals in its best performance so far, but it started with a defeat by the same score against Colombia, drew Paraguay in a match which almost sent it crashing out of the tournament, and won against Qatar 2-0 to advance to the knockout stage. In none of those matches did Messi deliver a Barcelona-like performance.

Recent history puts Brazil slightly favored for their clash.

The last time they faced off at Mineirao Stadium in November 2016, Brazil won 3-0 in 2018 World Cup qualifying. Since then, Tite has kept his job, and Argentina has had three coaches; Edgardo Bauza, Jorge Sampaoli, and Scaloni, on an interim basis.

The last time Brazil lost to Argentina at home was in April 1998 in a friendly before the World Cup in France. Striker Claudio Lopez scored at Maracana Stadium.

Messi, who admittedly is not playing well at Copa America, has also struggled in most of the superclasicos. In nine matches between the two South American soccer powers, the superstar has lost five and won three, all those in friendlies against below-strength Brazil lineups.

The last great performance by Messi against Brazil was in July 2012, when he scored a hat trick in a 4-3 win on U.S. soil.

Before the tournament, he said Argentina was “not a candidate” for the Copa title. In recent days, he’s changed his mind.

“What matters is that we are in the semifinals, and matches have been very tight at this Copa America,” Messi said after the win against Venezuela.

Brazil will count again on Richarlison as an option on the bench. The striker was isolated for days in Porto Alegre because of mumps, which made him miss the quarterfinal match against Paraguay. He has rejoined his teammates in Belo Horizonte.

Borussia Dortmund announces long-anticipated add of U.S. teen Reyna

Giovanni Reyna
twitter.com/BVB
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
One of the next big hopes for Americans Abroad, Giovanni Reyna is now formally a member of Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna, the 16-year-old son of USMNT legend Claudio, was an attacking midfield prospect for New York City FC and has worn the red, white, and blue of his country at the U-17 level.

Claudio Reyna is the sporting director at NYCFC, a centurion with the USMNT who won the Scottish top flight as a player with Rangers and also played for Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Sunderland, Manchester City, and the New York Red Bulls.

Reyna helped the U.S. qualify for the U-17 World Cup and has since been called up to the U-23 team for camp ahead of Olympic qualifying. A November birthday, reports of his destination being BVB emerged late last summer.

The Bundesliga site released a bio on Giovanni comparing his style to that of David Trezeguet. Sounds good to us.

Zaha’s brother says Arsenal move on mind as Gunners bid $51M

(Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Judicael Zaha says his brother’s dream is to play for Arsenal, and the North London club has bid nearly $51 million for Crystal Palace star Wilfried.

The 26-year-old Palace playmaker would join Aaron Wan-Bissaka in leaving Selhurst Park.

Sky Sports reported that Arsenal made its bid for Zaha, who has produced 26 goals and 26 assists across his last three Premier League campaigns.

It’s well-documented that Palace expect more than $100 million for Wilfried Zaha, and it’s seemingly no coincidence that Zaha’s brother is making this statements as the Gunners offer around half that total.

Here’s Judicael, via Sky Sports:

“It’s my brother’s dream though, to play for Arsenal,” he added. “Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European Football for the club he’s supported since childhood.”

Will they meet halfway? Other reports claim that Zaha is not a priority for the Gunners, who would be in the catbird seat as the player’s preferred destination without pushing particularly hard for his services.

Do you think Palace will resist the urge to sell for under its price tag? No player was as fouled as Zaha during the last Premier League season, and the player is clearly a producer at the level.

What would he mean to Unai Emery and the Emirates Stadium set?

Southampton formally adds strikers Adams, Ings

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
Southampton’s strike force officially got much stronger on Monday.

The club announced its capture of Birmingham City forward Che Adams on a reported $19 million deal, and formalized the addition of hometown boy Danny Ings after a loan at St. Mary’s last season.

Adams delivered on his promise to the tune of 22 goals and five assists in the Championship last season. He turns 23 on July 13.

Ings, still just 26, signs on for a reported $26 million. The deal runs through 2022 after joining from Liverpool last season, when he produced eight goals and three assists in around 1750 minutes.

The move comes weeks after the club added winger Moussa Djenepo, who was on the same UEFA Golden Boy list with Christian Pulisic. Here’s Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, via the club’s official web site.

“I am delighted to have signed Che and Moussa ahead of the start of pre-season. They are both young, dynamic players with the level of enthusiasm and hunger we are looking for that can help us improve as a team.”

When healthy, Ings is a specimen. He had 11 goals and four assists in his only complete Premier League season, a season after scoring 21 and 7 in the Championship.

USWNT, England set for World Cup semi showdown

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
Planning ahead or arrogance? That’s the question being overblown asked of the United States women’s national team following England coach Phil Neville‘s revelation that USWNT operations people were given a tour of England’s team hotel.

As the “home team,” England has the better of the lodging for the semifinal, and the USWNT hopes to be taking its place for Sunday’s Final against either the Netherlands or Germany.

So is showing up early presumptuous or just proper preparation?

“I just thought, ‘What are they doing?'” Neville said of the Americans. “It’s not etiquette, really. It’s not something I would allow from our organization.”

What he will allow is what both teams provide, and that’s excellent team soccer. Tuesday’s match has the chance to be a wide-open entertaining match as two tough back lines hope to defy some of the best attackers in the world.

England has only allowed one goal in the tournament, a late concession in its 2-1 tournament-opening defeat of Scotland. That means the Lionesses count shutouts of Norway and Japan on their resume, and that’s pretty impressive.

Meanwhile the U.S. is coming off some tepid offensive performances, at least by their standards. The Yanks passed at just 64 percent in the 2-1 defeat of France, and their 2-1 defeat of Spain came courtesy of a pair of penalty kicks.

Fortunately for Jill Ellis’ crew, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was much better in the latter of the 2-1 wins. The 31-year-old was mostly untested and shaky in the run-up to France, but outstanding in holding onto the lead.

England has become a force on the international scene, and is in its second-straight World Cup quarterfinal. They won the SheBelievesCup, and finished in the semifinals at EURO 2017.

Ellen White has been a handful for teams, scoring five times in four matches. She also scored the lone goal in a 1-0 defeat of the USMNT at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.

There’s every reason to believe it’ll be a beauty at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday. You’ll be able to stream it live on Telemundo Deportes.