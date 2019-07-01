More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Derby owner: “Frank and Chelsea need to have time”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2019, 7:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Derby County owner Mel Morris says the club has begun the search for a new manager under the assumption that Chelsea will reach an arrangement with current boss Frank Lampard, who it has excused from preseason training camp.

The Chelsea legend was instantly linked with the club opening when Maurizio Sarri left Stamford Bridge to begin life at Juventus.

[ MORE: 3 things from USMNT’s win ]

Morris told TalkSport.com that he figured Lampard’s time at Chelsea would be a short one, just not a single year.

“As we’ve said before, when Frank and I first met we discussed this very eventuality, the only difference is the timing of this,” Morris said. “My belief at this point in time is that Frank and Chelsea need to have the time to finalise the transaction between them.”

Morris has been frustrated with Chelsea’s hiring process, though he’s a little calmer now as the situation has become clearer.

“You could say they’ve had plenty of time, but in fairness Frank was away on vacation – and a well-deserved one after a pretty tough season – and he didn’t come back until Friday, so I think that has been a big factor.”

Chelsea’s love for Lampard and its understanding regarding the club’s transfer ban will give it an extra level of patience for the young manager, but the club’s usual lack of patience with management is notable.

Lampard will not have Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi on long-term injuries, and Eden Hazard has left the club. Christian Pulisic returns from loan while Mateo Kovacic‘s loan was made permanent.

Three things we learned from USMNT’s latest lackluster win

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What did we learn from the U.S. men’s national team’s uninspiring victory over Curacao in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Gold Cup on Sunday?

Quite a lot, very little of which was actually positive…

[ MORE: USMNT uninspiring in Gold Cup QF win over Curacao (video) ]

Bradley is a wonder on the ball, but a liability without it

Each of the following is true, no matter which side of the “Michael Bradley is amazing/Michael Bradley is a waste of a roster spot” debate you fall on:

  • Bradley’s range of passing and vision to thread through balls to all parts of the field remains an absolute joy to watch and tends to be the only time the USMNT attacks in a non-vanilla manner
  • Bradley’s defensive discipline rating is a 0 on a scale of any number, and his ability to recover once out of position — which, again, is just about always — is a negative integer

Bradley picked out passes that split three or four opposing players on at least two occasions Sunday night — one of which even found its intended target — and remains the only midfielder player on the field who consistently looks to raise the tempo of attacking play and try anything even remotely aggressive.

It’s not all Bradley’s fault that the midfield is a gigantic mess out of possession, but he’s supposed to be the one who can see issues like this and fix them. If anyone else would apply pressure in an organized manner, he wouldn’t feel the need to go on heroic runs up the field to chase the ball 1-on-10, but they don’t, and he does.

[ HIGHLIGHTS: USWNT holds off France in riveting quarterfinal ]

The system and striker are at odds with one another

Without quicker transition from defending to the counter-attack — due in large part to the aforementioned lack of pressing — opponents have plenty of time to transition themselves back into defensive shape before the Americans even enter the final third of the field. This means lots of possession and passes all around the penalty area, but very little penetration into the box.

For this reason, the center forward has to drop into the midfield to 1) pull defenders out of position, 2) create space for others to run into, and 3) serve as the primary playmaker. None of those things are the strengths of Gyasi Zardes, who Gregg Berhalter insists on starting at center forward. Zardes is great at exactly one thing: getting on the end of crosses and finishing with his first touch. The problem with that is: chances like that are only ever created on the counter, otherwise there are two and three and four defenders in the box to contend with. If the USMNT isn’t going to play quickly — to Zardes’ greatest ability — he shouldn’t be on the field.

If only there was a player on the roster who excels at play-making when he drops between the lines. If only

[ MORE: Jill Ellis, Phill Neville at odds over USWNT scoping out England hotel ]

At least the defense looks pretty good

Fact: the USMNT is yet to concede a single goal at this Gold Cup.

Also fact: the first goal the USMNT concedes at this Gold Cup will probably be the one that knocks them out.

Also fact, sadly: Curacao was the most impressive team the USMNT has faced at this Gold Cup, and they were in complete control of the entire second half of this game.

That doesn’t bode well as the Yanks head to next week, where they’ll face Jamaica and (likely) Mexico, should they advance to the final.

USMNT uninspiring in Gold Cup QF win over Curacao (video)

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. men’s national team is through to the semifinals of the 2019 Gold Cup, despite having looked even the slightest bit impressive for only 45 of the 360 minutes they’ve played in the tournament.

[ HIGHLIGHTS: USWNT holds off France in riveting quarterfinal ]

Gregg Berhalter’s side did just enough — ever so slightly — to dispatch a Curacao side which entered as heavy underdogs but grew in confidence as the game wore on, 1-0 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn., on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic came within inches of opening the scoring in the 4th minute, but Eloy Room made a spectacular save to tip the ball over the crossbar. Paul Arriola sent the cross in for Pulisic and, though it was a bit behind him, Pulisic got enough on the ball to redirect it on target, but Room was up to the acrobatic task of keeping it out.

Pulisic’s fingerprints were all over the rare moment the Yanks created chances, including the game’s only goal in the 25th minute. After getting the ball out wide, the 20-year-old ran at the defender and cut the ball onto his favored right foot before lifting a delicate, curling cross over the sea of bodies inside the box. Weston McKennie arrived at the back post and the ball had eyes for his forehead, making the finish as easy as Pulisic’s ball was spectacular.

[ MORE: Jill Ellis, Phill Neville at odds over USWNT scoping out England hotel ]

Curacao dominated possession and the sparse number of scoring chances throughout the second half. While they created very little of consequence — outside of Leandro Bacuna‘s long-range strike in the 84th minute, forcing Zack Steffen into a desperate save over the bar — Curacao was the side that looked supremely comfortable in possession and in control of everything on the field.

The one time the Yanks actually threatened on the counter-attack resulted in Gyasi Zardes having the only decent chance he’d see all night. Arriola broke down the left wing and delivered a perfect cross toward the penalty spot, but Zardes skied his effort without ever looking convincing.

Up next for the USMNT is a semifinal clash with Jamaica — far and away the best team they’ve seen at this Gold Cup — on Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn.

Jamaica beats Panama to reach Gold Cup semis; USMNT up next?

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Darren Mattocks scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 on Sunday to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Mattocks converted after Michael Murillo was whistled for a handball in the box in the first game of the doubleheader at Lincoln Financial Field. Mattocks, a forward for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, had entered the game two minutes earlier.

Andre Blake, the Philadelphia Union’s All-Star goalkeeper, made two big saves in front of his local fans, including one on Abdiel Arroyo in the 43rd minute en route to the shutout.

Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejia had a good stop on Junior Flemmings in the 58th minute.

Jamaica, a finalist in the 2017 Gold Cup, advanced to play the United States or Curacao in the semifinals Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. The Reggae Boyz have made it to the semifinal round in three straight Gold Cups.

Swiss international Ismaili missing after swimming accident

Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GENEVA (AP) Switzerland forward Florijana Ismaili is missing after getting into difficulties while swimming in Italy.

Swiss side Young Boys Bern says it has been informed that Ismaili, who plays for its women’s team, has been missing since she had a swimming accident at Lake Como in Lombardy on Saturday afternoon.

The club says: “The police searches are still underway. We are very upset and have not given up hope that all will end well.”

The club adds, “We are in close contact with family members and ask for understanding that we cannot make any further comment at this time. We will inform again as soon as we know more.”

Italian news agency Ansa reported that Ismaili rented a boat with a friend. She apparently dived into the lake from the boat but did not resurface.

The 24-year-old Ismaili has been playing for Bern since 2011.