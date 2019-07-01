Rashford signs new deal at Manchester United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal’s summer transfer rumors revolved around defending, but the last few weeks have focused on attack options (outside of endless Kieran Tierney talk).

Last week, it was Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.

Enter Yacine Brahimi.

The 29-year-old Porto man may be joining the Gunners on a free transfer, providing plenty of experience to Unai Emery‘s attack corps.

Capped 48 times by Algeria with 11 goals, Brahimi had been with Porto since 2014. The left winger has 54 goals and 43 assists in 215 appearances over that time.

There are a lot of questions here, but the price tag of free-99 makes them all pretty palatable.

TalkSport claims that the many reports of Tanguy Ndombele’s eventual move to Tottenham Hotspur may have jumped the gun.

Or maybe Manchester United has jumped the line.

Last week saw reports that the 22-year-old Lyon man’s fee may go up soon if Spurs can’t sort the price for the midfielder.

And perhaps United will pay the $82 million fee and give Ndombele whatever he wants.

It would be a huge blow to Spurs, if only to Mauricio Pochettino who has publicly complained about how other clubs get to dictate terms on transfers while he just plays a role in Daniel Levy’s structure (He’s also given plenty of respect and credit to Levy over the years).

The same report mentions a potential breakthrough for United when it comes to its attacking ranks, and that’s in the form of Wissam Ben Yedder.

The $44 million price tag is not insignificant for the 28-year-old Frenchman, who scored eight goals in Europa League and 18 goals with nine goals in La Liga play at Sevilla.

That was his best season since his final four seasons with Toulouse, where Ben Yedder scored 15, 16, 14, and 17 league goals at Ligue 1.

O Jogo is linking Newcastle United with Dutch striker Bas Dost, but we wonder how much of that is based on long-term interest versus reality. Dost, 30, was linked with the Magpies in the past but is now well past the age mentioned as their transfer age limits. But it’s a rumor, so it makes the wrap, along with Sevilla interest.

