Rashford signs new deal at Manchester United

Manchester United 21-year-old Marcus Rashford has signed a new rich contract with the club, tying him to his boyhood team for four years with an option for a fifth.
Rashford has scored 45 times in 170 appearances for United, adding 26 assists. He’s scored 13 times in each of the past two seasons across all competitions.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called Rashford “a shining example” of the club.
With his quotes, Rashford helped illustrate why he’s so well-liked around Old Trafford:
“Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.”
Rashford has been capped 32 times by England, scoring seven times.
The question moving forward is whether he can take the next step. He won’t turn 22 until Halloween, and this season promises to be his best chance yet to thrive as the No. 1 center forward (Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Old Trafford).