Reports: Frank Lampard sealed as next Chelsea manager

Lampard was officially excused from Derby County preseason which began Monday, the club confirmed, and Derby even went so far as to affirm they are acting under the assumption that the 41-year-old will indeed move to Stamford Bridge.
According to the tabloid reports, Lampard’s Chelsea contract will earn him a base salary in the $5-6 million per year range plus a host of incentives, including a $1.3 million bonus for Champions League qualification. The only question at this point is whether Lampard will convince Shay Given, an assistant with him at Derby, to join him at Chelsea. It’s possible Given may stay at Derby as goalkeeping coach.
Derby will be owed $5 million in compensation for Lampard’s signature as well, the Mirror reports.
Lampard’s only coaching experience is his one year at Derby County, where he led the team to the playoff final, where the Rams fell to Aston Villa. The former Chelsea midfielder is the Blues’ all-time leading scorer with 211 goals during his 11-year career with the club.
The list of storylines set to dot the field in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday night reads like an unfurled medieval scroll.
Lionel Messi and his international goose egg is yet again put to the highest of tests. Brazil returns to the site of a painful memory, the stadium where the Selecao was pummeled by Germany in its own World Cup five short years ago. Star striker Sergio Aguero has just one international goal since last summer’s World Cup. Brazil’s brutal recent history in the Copa America is staggeringly disappointing, while Argentina’s dismal decade against Brazil makes for equally painful reading.
All the talking points come to a head as Brazil and Argentina go head-to-head in a heavyweight Copa America semifinal clash on Tuesday, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Copa America hosts have failed to reach the final – or even the semifinal, for that matter – since they last won the competition in 2007, a title which gave Brazil a second-straight Copa America win and four of five. Since, they have two quarterfinal exits and a group stage exit, not much to boast about for a country that sees itself as a world soccer superpower.
Argentina, meanwhile, hasn’t beaten Brazil in a competitive match since way back in 2005 during World Cup qualification for Germany 2006. They’ve lost four and drawn two in that span, sandwiching a six-year gap without a competitive matchup between the two sides from 2009-2015.
Brazil will have much of the obvious pressure as hosts of the competition, but Argentina has plenty on the line as well. This competition could be one of Lionel Messi’s last chance for a major trophy with Argentina, with just the 2020 Copa America in Colombia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar reasonably remaining on the docket, as the next continental competition doesn’t come around until 2024.
Still, the visitors have the personnel edge, as Brazil must work around a growing collection of injuries. Obviously Neymar still finds himself sidelined for the foreseeable future, but that is only the beginning of Tite’s worries. Important midfielder Fernandinho isn’t expected to play thanks to a right knee injury that has seen him miss the last two matches, and defender Felipe Luis is also a doubt after picking up an injury in the win over Paraguay. Richarlison, who has been fantastic in his short international career, has missed the last two matches after contracting the mumps, and while he’s expected to be in the squad, he’s unlikely to start.
Argentina has not played well in the competition, but put forth its best performance last time out against Venezuela, finally looking more comfortable and mistake-free at the back than previously against the likes of Colombia and Paraguay who were happy to sit back and let the Albiceleste beat itself. Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has slowly brought young players into the fold to rousing success, with Giovani Lo Celso finally utilized centrally, Lautaro Martinez scorching hot up front, and Juan Foyth the most recent positive addition at the back. The coaching staff has finally come to the realization that running out retreads like Angel di Maria or out-of-form attackers like Paulo Dybala brings little value to the side, and the young players deployed instead have proven hungry to bring Argentina back to the top in a competition they have not won since 1993.
Brazil, meanwhile, had looked its best in quite some time during the group stage, only to draw a blank against Paraguay, requiring penalties to advance after a 0-0 draw that featured 26 shots – eight of which hit the target but none found the back of the net.
While this edition of the Copa America has been generally a dud through the quarterfinals, the semifinals bring fans a mouth-watering matchup to erase the group stage doldrums. It may not be an electric, high-scoring affair – these high-powered meetings between giants of the game rarely are – but should prove a tense, well balanced clash that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.
A Madrid club that earned promotion to the Spanish third division this past season has rebranded as Flat Earth FC, with club president Javi Poves looking to “unite the voices of millions of flat earth movement followers” by changing the team’s name.
Poves, a 32-year-old former Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano youth product, runs the club formerly known as Mostoles Balompie. The club plays in the Estadio El Soto, a 14,000-seat ground in the Mostoles area of southwest Madrid, near Leganes.
“Football is the most mediatic sport and has the most impact worldwide,” the club wrote on its website as part of the rebrand. “Creating a terraplanist club is the best way to have a constant presence in the media. It will also be the first football club associated with a cause, an idea, without having a specific location.”
“Flat Earth FC is the first football club whose followers are united by the most important thing, which is an idea.”
The concept of a flat earth is an anti-scientific notion that the world is shaped like a disc and not like a sphere, an idea which has recently gained a following thanks to viral content despite the clear scientific evidence disproving the theory. NBA superstar Kyrie Irving famously made comments personally supporting the flat earth theory during an appearance on a podcast in 2017 but publicly apologized a year later.
It was a great day to be a favorite in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, as all four countries expected to move on clinched berths in the knockout stage.
In the early pair of kickoffs, Ivory Coast stormed Namibia 4-1 while Morocco needed a late goal to top South Africa 1-0. The late kicks saw Algeria blitz Tanzania 3-0 with a strong first half and Senegal topped Kenya 2-0.
WilfriedZaha got his first goal of the tournament in the win for the Ivory Coast, sealing the game with a low line drive in the 84th minute to make it 3-1 before Maxwel Cornet finished off the scoring five minutes later. Former Bournemouth winger Max Gradel opened the scoring 39 minutes in with a blast from a tight angle with the only goal of the first half, while Basel midfielder Serey Die put them 2-0 up near the hour mark. Namibia made it 2-1 with 19 minutes to go but Zaha’s goal finished off the game.
While that saw the Ivory Coast seal a knockout spot, Morocco got a late goal to pip South Africa, earning the top spot in Group D and dooming South Africa to a perilous position among the third-place table. M’bark Boussoufa scored the all-important goal in the 90th minute, poking home amid a scrum on a free-kick delivered into the box from the left flank.
In Group C action, Algeria made it three wins in three after a trio of first-half goals eased them through past Tanzania, eliminating the minnows in just their second-ever tournament. Leicester City striker Islam Slimani opened the scoring in the 34th minute, and Algeria got a brace from young Napoli winger Adam Ounas to put them up big at the break. Slimani’s came on a brilliant long-ball over the top from Ounas who split the center-backs perfectly and allowed the Foxes striker to finish it off cooly past Metacha Mnata. Ounas scored his first five minutes later on a fabulous one-two with Slimani, while his second and Algeria’s third found the back of the net with the last kick of the game on the break as Ounas whizzed past Tanzania defender Mohamed Husseini before rounding Mnata with a touch from his right.
With Algeria on top, Senegal finished second by taking down Kenya 3-0 behind a brace from Sadio Mane. After a scoreless first half that saw Mane miss from the penalty spot, Stade Rennais youngster Ismaila Sarr put Senegal ahead with a wonderful volley after Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi whiffed on a cross and left the goal gaping. With the 1-0 lead and a half-hour to go, Mane took control and grabbed his first by latching onto a blasted clearance by Lamine Gassama who just booted the ball out into the attacking half where just Mane was patrolling, and he raced right between the pair of defenders for a fastbreak finish. He grabbed his second on a penalty in the 78th minute, making amends for earlier by burying his spot-kick in the low right-hand corner, and while Matasi guessed right he came up just short.
At this stage in the competition, there is just one more round of games tomorrow before the knockout stage is set. Teams confirmed through via the group stage are Egypt, Uganda, Madagascar, Nigeria, Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, and Ivory Coast while Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo are both already assured of a spot via the third-place table. Groups E and F will wrap up on Tuesday as Mali and Cameroon are in the pole positions with Tunisia, Angola, Mauritania, Ghana, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau all in the hunt.
LeeCattermole, most known for his thumping challenges, physical style of play, and spectacular ability to rack up yellow cards at a stunning rate, has left Sunderland after 10 years with the Black Cats.
The 31-year-old midfielder was a member of the Sunderland starting lineup that fell to Manchester City in the 2014 League Cup final and played every minute of Sunderland’s run through the League One playoffs this past season that ended in a 1-0 loss to Charlton in the final. The club had suffered consecutive relegations in the two previous seasons and will play in League One again next campaign.
“Sunderland is a special club and this decision has not been easy, but I believe it is the right time to find a new challenge,” Cattermole said in the official club release. “The football club, over my 10 years, has had some fantastic managers, staff and players and I have been lucky to be part of that. I would like to say a big thank you to Jack Ross and his staff, and I wish him and the current squad all the best for the coming season. There are some exciting young players at the club and I will be looking forward to seeing them progress.”
Cattermole joined Sunderland from Wigan in the summer of 2009 and proceeded to accumulate 261 appearances for Sunderland, scoring 10 goals, assisting 11, and collecting 87 yellow cards. He sits eighth in career Premier League yellow cards with 88, accumulating that tally in just 272 top-flight appearances, at least 75 less appearances than anyone else above him in the list and over 100 appearances less than all but two of the top 11. By comparison, Gareth Barry earned his record 123 yellow cards in 679 appearances, while Paul Scholes – who sits fifth – earned his 97 yellow cards in 499 appearances. Frank Lampard earned 59 yellow cards in 611 Premier League appearances, while it took Cattermole just 194 appearances to reach that total.
Cattermole has also earned seven red cards in Premier League play, ranking him fourth all-time behind Richard Dunne, Duncan Ferguson, and Patrick Vierra all who picked up eight.
In the 2014/15 season, Cattermole picked up 14 yellow cards, earning every single one for a foul rather than time-wasting, diving, or dissent. However, of the 10 matches he missed that season – mostly for yellow card suspensions – the club won just one. Last season, in 29 League One appearances for Sunderland, he picked up 13 yellow cards, but also scored seven goals to help the club finish fourth and earn its playoff berth. All seven of his goals either tied a game or took the lead.