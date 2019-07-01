Southampton formally adds strikers Adams, Ings

Southampton’s strike force officially got much stronger on Monday.
The club announced its capture of Birmingham City forward Che Adams on a reported $19 million deal, and formalized the addition of hometown boy Danny Ings after a loan at St. Mary’s last season.
Adams delivered on his promise to the tune of 22 goals and five assists in the Championship last season. He turns 23 on July 13.
Ings, still just 26, signs on for a reported $26 million. The deal runs through 2022 after joining from Liverpool last season, when he produced eight goals and three assists in around 1750 minutes.
The move comes weeks after the club added winger Moussa Djenepo, who was on the same UEFA Golden Boy list with Christian Pulisic. Here’s Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, via the club’s official web site.
“I am delighted to have signed Che and Moussa ahead of the start of pre-season. They are both young, dynamic players with the level of enthusiasm and hunger we are looking for that can help us improve as a team.”
When healthy, Ings is a specimen. He had 11 goals and four assists in his only complete Premier League season, a season after scoring 21 and 7 in the Championship.