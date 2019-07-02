AFCON wrap: Knockout round brackets set as Mali, Ghana win groups (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mali and Ghana claimed group titles ahead of the knockout rounds, and the bracket is now set following four Tuesday matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.

[ USWNT: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Angola 0-1 Mali

Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig scored the lone goal as Mali claimed Group E honors.

Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia

It turns out that all Tunisia needed to advance to the knockout rounds was a draw. Mauritania was not as fortunate.

Benin 0-0 Cameroon

Benin’s third draw of the tournament sees it through to the Round of 16 and a date with Morocco.

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana

Jordan Ayew‘s second goal of the tournament broke the deadlock after halftime as the Black Stars sent Guinea-Bissau home.

Round of 16

Uganda v. Senegal – July 5

Morocco v. Benin – July 5

Madagascar v. Democratic Republic of Congo – July 7

Ghana v. Tunisia – July 8

Mali v. Ivory Coast – July 8

Algeria v. Guinea – July 7

Nigeria v. Cameroon – July 6

Egypt v. South Africa – July 6

Follow @NicholasMendola