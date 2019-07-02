Benitez joins Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang

Only four remain and 20 are out.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup in France has been epic and record-breaking, but now that it’s reached the final four, which nation should be the favorite to win it all?

England and the USWNT do battle in Lyon in the first semifinal on Tuesday, while one of Sweden or the Netherlands will also be in the final on Sunday in Lyon at they clash on Wednesday.

The Lionesses and Netherlands are very much rising nations in the women’s game, while Sweden (World Cup runners up in 2003 and third-place in 1991 and 2011) have always had a strong presence and the USWNT have won three of the seven World Cups in history.

Below we break down the favorites to win it all this summer, ahead of the semifinals kicking off.

4. Sweden: They proved a tough test for the USWNT in group play and Stina Blackstenius has emerged as a real star after her heroics in the quarterfinals against Germany. The weakest of the four remaining teams, but the fact Sweden are at the semifinal stage is a huge success in the first place. They are full of confidence and are tough to break down. That’s a dangerous combination.

3. Netherlands: Could easily take down one of England or USWNT in the final if they progress, as expected, past Sweden. Barcelona’s Lieke Martens has the ability to rip apart a defense on her own, and the reigning European champs have so many offensive weapons with Vivianne Miedema also in top form. Despite not quite clicking through the gears yet in this tournament, you get the sense the best is still to come from this Dutch team.

2. England: You could put them behind the Netherlands, but the way the No.3 ranked team in the latest FIFA rankings brushed aside Norway in the last eight proved their power. Ellen White has been scoring the goals, while the likes of Duggan, Taylor, Parris, Kirby and Mead all provide a depth of attacking options. The Lionesses are dangerous and love to possess the ball, and the only thing holding them back is cutting out a few of their slack defensive errors.

1. USA: The USWNT are the favorites to win the World Cup, but they’ve been far from convincing so far in the knockout rounds. Two penalty kicks, a free kick and a tap-in from Megan Rapinoe got them past Spain and France, as six goals across their last three games proving that the likes of Heath and Morgan are struggling for form in the final third. Jill Ellis has received plenty of criticism for her more defensive approach, but Julie Ertz has been superb in holding midfield and defensively the U.S. have improved. Their semifinal against England will be a tougher test than the final. The USWNT are favored, but it’s about 60-40 in their favor right now.

