Body recovered is Swiss international Ismaili

The body of Switzerland women’s national teamer Florijana Ismaili has been found, three days after disappearing while swimming in Italy.
Ismaili entered the Lake Como water on June 30 and never resurfaced, a day after her 24th birthday. Her body was recovered from deep below the surface.
Capped 33 times with three goals for the Swiss, she captained Young Boys’ female team BSC YB Frauen.
The Swiss federation announced her passing.
“The SFV expresses its sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Florijana Ismaili and wishes everyone all the strength in this difficult time.”
Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino both had a goal and an assist as Brazil advanced to the Copa America Final with a 2-0 defeat of Argentina at the Mineirão on Tuesday.
It means Lionel Messi misses out on his chance to lead Argentina to a trophy for the first time since he helped the U-23 side win gold at the 2008 Olympics.
Brazil moves on Sunday’s final to face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Peru and two-time reigning champions Chile.
Argentina and Colombia will co-host the tournament next summer.
Dani Alves led the charge for the opener, slipping Firmino into the box. The Liverpool man found his Man City compatriot for the 1-0 advantage.
Brazil controlled the first half but was under the knife in the second half as Messi attempted to rally La Albiceleste.
But Jesus led a lightning counter attack and slid a ball across the 18 to Firmino for an easy goal and a two-marker advantage.
This is one of the most lopsided semifinals in Gold Cup history, at least in terms of expectations.
Tata Martino’s 18th ranked Mexico meets tournament upstarts Haiti, some 83 positions lower on the FIFA charts.
Elo Ratings have Haiti plenty higher after this tournament run, but the point remains the same: the Haitians would further stun the continent with a berth in the final at the expense of El Tri.
Mexico has won a record six Gold Cups. This is Haiti’s first semifinal since the tournament was still the CONCACAF Championship.
Mali and Ghana claimed group titles ahead of the knockout rounds, and the bracket is now set following four Tuesday matches at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Angola 0-1 Mali
Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig scored the lone goal as Mali claimed Group E honors.
Mauritania 0-0 Tunisia
It turns out that all Tunisia needed to advance to the knockout rounds was a draw. Mauritania was not as fortunate.
Benin 0-0 Cameroon
Benin’s third draw of the tournament sees it through to the Round of 16 and a date with Morocco.
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana
Jordan Ayew‘s second goal of the tournament broke the deadlock after halftime as the Black Stars sent Guinea-Bissau home.
Round of 16
Uganda v. Senegal – July 5
Morocco v. Benin – July 5
Madagascar v. Democratic Republic of Congo – July 7
Ghana v. Tunisia – July 8
Mali v. Ivory Coast – July 8
Algeria v. Guinea – July 7
Nigeria v. Cameroon – July 6
Egypt v. South Africa – July 6
My, does this one have the potential to be a stunner or what?
Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the Mineirão on Tuesday for a Copa America semifinal date with hosts Brazil in what can only be described as a blockbuster.
Brazil manager Tite is hoping for a boost in morale and a trophy for his mantle, and his nation hasn’t played for the title since completing a run of four of five possible Copa wins in 2007.
Argentina has lost the last two finals on penalties kicks to Chile, and could very well meet the Chileans again if an out-of-form Messi and his men can claim a victory in Brazil.