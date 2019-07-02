Body recovered is Swiss international Ismaili

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The body of Switzerland women’s national teamer Florijana Ismaili has been found, three days after disappearing while swimming in Italy.

Ismaili entered the Lake Como water on June 30 and never resurfaced, a day after her 24th birthday. Her body was recovered from deep below the surface.

Capped 33 times with three goals for the Swiss, she captained Young Boys’ female team BSC YB Frauen.

The Swiss federation announced her passing.

“The SFV expresses its sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Florijana Ismaili and wishes everyone all the strength in this difficult time.”

