Copa America: Firmino, Jesus lead Brazil past Argentina

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino both had a goal and an assist as Brazil advanced to the Copa America Final with a 2-0 defeat of Argentina at the Mineirão on Tuesday.

It means Lionel Messi misses out on his chance to lead Argentina to a trophy for the first time since he helped the U-23 side win gold at the 2008 Olympics.

Brazil moves on Sunday’s final to face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Peru and two-time reigning champions Chile.

Argentina and Colombia will co-host the tournament next summer.

Dani Alves led the charge for the opener, slipping Firmino into the box. The Liverpool man found his Man City compatriot for the 1-0 advantage.

Brazil controlled the first half but was under the knife in the second half as Messi attempted to rally La Albiceleste.

But Jesus led a lightning counter attack and slid a ball across the 18 to Firmino for an easy goal and a two-marker advantage.

FIRMINO MAKES IT 2-0!!! 🇧🇷⚽️ Fantastic work by Gabriel Jesus, leading a one-man counterattack and then setting up Firmino for the easy finish! Against the run of play, but #Brazil double their lead!#BRAxARG #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/TbwdrcOIdW — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) July 3, 2019

